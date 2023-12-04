People Are Revealing The Expensive Things They Don't Regret Buying, And I'm Taking Notes

11.

"One time, I decided not to go to a party because after 9 p.m., there was a $10 cover, and I wasn’t gonna be able to make it before then. While walking back to my apartment, I noticed an art opening. I went in and fell in love with the artist’s work. I bought a $500 painting on the spot. This was a huge amount of money for me at the time, the most I had ever spent on one single thing."