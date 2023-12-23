Tell Us Something You Bought That's Not Worth Splurging On

But we want to know the other side: what's something expensive you splurged on that you regret buying?
Like, maybe you were always the one who upgraded your phone, computer, and other electronics every time something new came out — but you realized weren't even using any new features, and you ended up spending a lot for nothing.
Or perhaps you're a seasoned traveler and can say that certain upgrades, like flying first class, aren't actually worth the extra money.
Maybe you used to love shopping for new, name-brand clothes — and some of them didn't even last for very long at all! But now, you'd rather go thrifting for clothing that's still quality but without the price tag.
Or maybe you stopped paying for streaming services you hardly used, and you realize you're saving tons of money.
We want to hear it all!