Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    19 Unfortunate Employee Mistakes That Range From "No One Will Notice" To "Yeah...You Messed Up"

    Well, at least they tried.

    Liz Richardson
    by Liz Richardson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The Taco Bell employee who assembled this almost empty taco:

    A hard taco in wrapping with a minute amount of shredded cheese and beans at one end
    u/Tacomeat- / Via reddit.com
    Close-up of taco with almost no ingredients
    u/Tacomeat- / Via reddit.com

    2. The employee who stocked the instant/soft drinks shelves with CLEANING PRODUCTS:

    u/thepaperskyscraper / Via reddit.com

    3. Whoever labeled these bananas:

    Bunches of bananas at the store with a &quot;Pineapple $2&quot; sign
    u/Sprucehouse / Via reddit.com

    4. These employees who were NOT supposed to block the door:

    Stacks of pallets in front of a warehouse door below a &quot;Do not block doors with pallets&quot; sign
    u/Rare-Report9519 / Via reddit.com

    5. And these employees who blocked this exit:

    Stacks of cardboard crates in front of a door with a &quot;Do not block&quot; sign
    u/axospectral / Via reddit.com

    6. The flight attendant who opened this Cup Noodles container like this:

    An instant soup container with the lift-off foil top cut all along the edges
    u/FriendlyAd564 / Via reddit.com

    7. The person who installed this toilet paper holder sooo far away:

    Person reaching for toilet paper that&#x27;s out of reach
    u/WavyZDolo / Via reddit.com
    Overhead view of the distance between the toilet bowl and the dispenser
    u/WavyZDolo / Via reddit.com

    8. Whoever was responsible for this Wendy's sign:

    &quot;Wendy&#x27;s / Quality Is Our Recipe / $5 JBC I GIE BAG NOTHING JR ABOUT IT&quot;
    u/ForgettableFable / Via reddit.com

    9. The employee who cut this pizza:

    A pizza pie with slices cut in all different shapes and sizes
    u/Ranzdalfderweise / Via reddit.com

    10. The person who put this lid on:

    A lid on top of a container that&#x27;s not over the foil in the container to be perforated
    u/C00lsk3l3t0n_95 / Via reddit.com

    11. Whoever packaged this Harry Potter ornament:

    Harry Potter ornament that can&#x27;t be seen through the package&#x27;s window
    u/pirateman1121 / Via reddit.com

    12. The McDonald's employee who forgot the bun:

    A burger with no bottom bun
    u/Mycorrhizzla / Via reddit.com

    13. The person who thought this wasn't the most awkward place to put an outlet at the mall:

    An electrical outlet that&#x27;s in a floor tile below a table
    u/Le_Brittle / Via reddit.com

    14. The employee who set up this sale sign:

    &quot;Membership means low prices: Westinghouse hair dryer with free hair straightener: before, 1,499; now: 1,499; savings: 0&quot; (non-US currency)
    u/semtutk / Via reddit.com

    Literally no change whatsoever:

    semtutk / Via reddit.com

    15. The employee who creatively set up this "Everyday Low Price" sign:

    &quot;Everyday Low Price&quot; is upside down
    u/cheesyrefriedbeans / Via reddit.com

    16. The person who labeled this dog leash (apparently, we get a retractable dog AND a leash):

    &quot;Retractable dog and leash&quot; on box
    u/dxrknxrth / Via reddit.com

    17. The person who made this fork:

    The top of the fork tongs has a bar across it
    u/Fettmaster2000 / Via reddit.com

    18. The person who designed this page of "missing letters":

    The letters that are filled in don&#x27;t follow alphabetical order
    u/NasalNomad / Via reddit.com

    19. And finally, whoever photoshopped this photo and gave this man two right hands:

    It&#x27;s a clothing ad showing a family. and the dad has two right hands, one around his wife&#x27;s shoulder and one hanging down
    u/Curious_Bar348 / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/onejob.