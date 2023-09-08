4. "I was an anesthesia resident working on the cardiac bypass service. My patient was on bypass. During that time, it was necessary to mix up the drugs you would need in your next case (nitroglycerin, phenylephrine, etc.). This was before it was done by the pharmacy. I was frantically trying to finish this task because they were about to take the patient off bypass. At that time, there was a tower of monitors and other electronic devices, including a printer that would cascade a wide sheet of paper onto the floor showing the vital signs, arterial tracing, ECG, etc., that had occurred during the case. At the bottom of this tower was the defibrillator. The surgeons had been given the sterile paddles, and they asked me to charge up the defibrillator. I pushed the paper to the side slightly and pushed the button to the defibrillator. A clear voice in my ear said, 'Check the setting!'"

"I mentally argued with it for a second, thinking, It is always on 60 joules. The voice was more insistent: 'CHECK THE SETTING!!!' I rolled my eyes and pushed the paper aside to show the setting. It was on 360 joules! The surgeons had the paddles in their hands when I told them not to use them. Their response was the same as mine: 'It is always on 60 joules!' I often think back to that day and what would have happened had the voice not warned me. The patient would have died, and I would have been devastated. I am certain that I would never have recovered. My budding career (which has now spanned 40 years) would have been destroyed. The voice has never spoken to me again. I can only think that this was the intervention of God or an angel. I am forever grateful and humble."



—72, Georgia