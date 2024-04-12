People Are Calling Out The Toxic Standards That Have Become "Normal" In The US, And It's Truly Dystopian

9. "The cost of living for middle class is to the point of legalized stealing. All the wealthy know, and they don't care. This is why I am more deliberate of where and what I spend my money on."

"Also, the lack of a balanced life is the crack in the entire foundation of our overrun lifestyle. Our cognitive abilities to make decisions, everything from day-to-day to long-term planning, are highly impacted by the fact that we work five days a week or more. I only count weekends as time spent with family because the two whole hours I get with my son after work each day are just enough to get basic needs met. The wealthy and powerful have SET UP middle-class lives this way, so it's impossible to get ahead. Need to go to the doctor? You'll need to take PTO or go without pay. There will be no PTO left for 'vacations.' We are set up to fail — so no, we are not the problem."

—amdionese17