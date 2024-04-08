  • Add Yours badge

What Are Some Standards That Have Become "Normal" In The US, Even Though They Are Toxic?

We want to hear your thoughts.

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

Unfortunately, some aspects of society can become normalized even though they can be harmful — and you may not even realize it.

Crowd of people walking on a city street with vehicles and buildings in the background
Rawf8 / Getty Images / iStockphoto

So, Americans, we want to hear from you: What are some "norms" or standards in the US that you think are toxic?

Woman with curly hair wearing a chain necklace and a shirt with buttons
Kelvin Murray / Getty Images

Perhaps you think tipping culture has gotten out of hand, and employers should pay their employees what they deserve.

Person receiving a cup from a barista at a coffee shop counter
Momo Productions / Getty Images

Maybe you feel the US has too much of a "hustle culture," where people feel pressure to monetize their hobbies or overwork themselves at their jobs to the point they barely have any work-life balance.

Man in a shirt working at a desk with a laptop and monitor at night
Dmp / Getty Images

Or perhaps you feel that beauty standards have become increasingly unrealistic due to anti-aging skincare trends, filters, and social media.

Person applying serum to face, focus on skincare routine
Maskot / Getty Images

Or maybe you feel like US society still puts a lot of pressure on younger generations to have a certain degree and follow a specific path, or else they will be "unsuccessful."

Graduate in blue cap and gown standing in front of rows of empty chairs facing a stage, building in background
Sean De Burca / Getty Images

We want to hear it all. In the comments below, tell us a "norm" in the US that is toxic — and be sure to explain why you feel that way. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.