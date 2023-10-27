I Slept In This Barbie-Themed Hotel Suite And Can Confirm That Its Girls Night Every Single Night

The summer of Barbie might be over but don't you worry... this hotel in Montreal, Canada is making all your Barbie dreams come true IRL.
Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth now has an official Barbie Dream Suite, the first and only of its kind in Canada. And trust me, it's the closest thing you'll ever get to Barbieland.
Every detail of the suite feels like it has been meticulously thought out by Interior Designer Barbie.
When guests approach the suite on the 17th floor they are greeted with the iconic and infamous Barbie Dreamhouse™ Pink hued doors.
"Hi Barbie!"
Upon entering, EVERYTHING is perfectly pink.
From the pink record player, pink fridge, pink microwave to the custom pink art, the attention to detail is ~sublime~.
There's even a magical light switch that turns on... A FRICKIN DISCO BALL!
The suite has two bedrooms with king size beds, a kitchenette, dining room, two bathrooms, and powder room — all Barbie themed of course!
It's the perfect place to have a girls night... because every night is girls night. Every night. Forever and ever.
The luxurious and whimsical decor makes you feel like you've stepped right into the Barbie movie... there's even Barbie Easter eggs hidden in plain sight.
Like this clock that is kept at 3:09. Barbie's birthday is March 9.
And there's banana props... since food isn't really consumed in Barbieland.
If you look closely, there's hidden art in closets that are a direct reference to iconic past Barbie products.
And finally, there are also extremely rare Barbie editions on display for all to enjoy.
The suite also highlights Barbie’s love of travel and adventure while incorporating Canadian and Montreal touches throughout.
And yes, you and your friends can actually book the Barbie Dream Suite right now!
If you want to add more Barbie-inspired experiences there's even a Barbie Spectacular PJ Soirée and Barbie Dream Tea!
So what do you think? Is this something you would want to experience? Let us know in the comments below. I give this Barbie Dream Suite a Ken out of Ken!
Editor's Note: BuzzFeed was provided this trip free of charge; however, we were under no obligation to give a positive review.