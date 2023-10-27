Skip To Content
I Slept In This Barbie-Themed Hotel Suite And Can Confirm That Its Girls Night Every Single Night

It's way cooler (and pinker!) than Ken's mojo dojo casa house.

Liza Hicks
by Liza Hicks

BuzzFeed Staff

The summer of Barbie might be over but don't you worry... this hotel in Montreal, Canada is making all your Barbie dreams come true IRL.

*screams in Barbie*

Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth now has an official Barbie Dream Suite, the first and only of its kind in Canada. And trust me, it's the closest thing you'll ever get to Barbieland.

A graphic of Barbie Dream Suite
"I'm a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world."

Every detail of the suite feels like it has been meticulously thought out by Interior Designer Barbie.

A photo of the living room of the Barbie Dream Suite
When guests approach the suite on the 17th floor they are greeted with the iconic and infamous Barbie Dreamhouse™ Pink hued doors.

A pink door and pink walls greets you as you enter the Barbie suite.
Get prepared to enter the glitz and glam of the Barbie-verse!

"Hi Barbie!"

Upon entering, EVERYTHING is perfectly pink.

After all, pink goes with everything!

From the pink record player, pink fridge, pink microwave to the custom pink art, the attention to detail is ~sublime~.

There's even a magical light switch that turns on... A FRICKIN DISCO BALL!

Watch me daaaaaaaaa-ance, dance the night away.

The suite has two bedrooms with king size beds, a kitchenette, dining room, two bathrooms, and powder room — all Barbie themed of course!

From small tots to those young at heart - all are welcome here to live their best suite dream.

It's the perfect place to have a girls night... because every night is girls night. Every night. Forever and ever.

The author in pink pajamas lounging in the living room reading a Barbie magazine
This could be you!

The luxurious and whimsical decor makes you feel like you've stepped right into the Barbie movie... there's even Barbie Easter eggs hidden in plain sight.

The author sitting at a Barbie themed desk on the phone
The only thing that's missing? Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling... 

Like this clock that is kept at 3:09. Barbie's birthday is March 9.

A clock with the time 3:09
And there's banana props... since food isn't really consumed in Barbieland.

Banana props in a glass bowl
If you look closely, there's hidden art in closets that are a direct reference to iconic past Barbie products.

A pink closet with a robe and hidden art at the top
And finally, there are also extremely rare Barbie editions on display for all to enjoy.

The suite also highlights Barbie’s love of travel and adventure while incorporating Canadian and Montreal touches throughout.

Who knew that Barbie had a Canadian passport AND a photo spread at some of Montreal's most iconic landmarks?

And yes, you and your friends can actually book the Barbie Dream Suite right now!

Packages start at $1,499 CAD per night for up to four guests and runs till September 2024.

If you want to add more Barbie-inspired experiences there's even a Barbie Spectacular PJ Soirée and Barbie Dream Tea!

A tray of Barbie Themed treats
Almost too cute to eat.

So what do you think? Is this something you would want to experience? Let us know in the comments below. I give this Barbie Dream Suite a Ken out of Ken!

A pink Barbie neon sign
Editor's Note: BuzzFeed was provided this trip free of charge; however, we were under no obligation to give a positive review.