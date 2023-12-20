Skip To Content
    19 Must-Have Last Minute Gifts For The Beauty Lover In Your Life

    Sending perfect skin to you and yours this holiday season.

    Liza Hicks
    by Liza Hicks

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A Céla seed to skin scrub that will feel like bringing the spa to the shower! This scrub leaves the skin gently exfoliated with a nice glow. For a true spa experience with Céla, try a luxurious treatment like a Hammam Turkish Bath or a Steam Ritual.

    Body scrub on a woman&#x27;s chest
    Céla / Via thisiscela.com

    Shop here for $42.00.

    2. A bottle of Algenist AA Barrier Serum that strengthens the skin barrier while defending it against pollutants. It's made from a vegan formula that has a high concentration of Alguronic Acid (which improves the skin's appearance).

    A woman applying serum to her face
    Algenist / Via algenist.com

    Shop here for $42.50 (originally $85.00).

    3. How about some Watier Volume Supreme Lip Gloss that will add a little shine to their lips. It's infused with hyaluronic acid and Labrador tea and comes in six different shades.

    A bottle of lip gloss.
    Watier / Via watier.com

    Shop here starting at $32.00.

    4. A pair of Ardell Active Lashes that are sweat proof and retain their curl when wet. These lashes are extra great for anyone heading on vacation in a humid climate.

    A pair of lashes in a green gym bag.
    Ardell / Via ardellshop.com

    Shop here starting at $6.00.

    5. A bottle of THIC hair oil that is light enough to use daily on all hair types. It helps with smoothing, repairing and enhancing, their locks plus it's cruelty and paraben free.

    A female holding a bottle of hair oil.
    THIC / Via thicproducts.com

    Shop here for $58.00.

    6. The Hydrate and Glow Formula Fig Treatment gives the ultimate gift of great skin! The Hydrate + Glow is a popular treatment that uses gentle microdermabrasion to stimulate your skin but there are over nine treatments to choose from, depending on what you're looking for.

    A woman getting a facial
    Formula Fig / Via formulafig.com

    Shop here starting at $99.00.

    7. A set of Facile press on nails that comes with 24 nails of different sizes to ensure everyone gets the right fit for their nails! There are over 80 gorgeous and unique patterns to choose from. Facile Nails is a Canadian, female-owned business that is your one-stop shop for everything nails!

    A beautiful hand with press on nails and jewelery.
    Facile Nails / Via facile-nails.com

    Shop here starting at $18.35.

    8. The Skin Proud Velvet Cloud cleanser is a gentle whipped mousse formula that is as light as a cloud! Skin Proud is dermatologist-tested, 100% vegan, and PETA-approved.

    A woman washing her face with cleanswer
    Skin Proud / Via walmart.ca

    Shop here for $16.97.

    9. This Hello Curls Primer from Noughty Haircare for anyone who's looking to create that effortless beachy wave look.

    A bottle of Hello Curls Primer from Naughty Haircare
    Naughty Haircare / Via shop.shoppersdrugmart.ca

    Shop here for $17.99.

    10. A skin kit from La Roche-Posay that is both soothing and hydrating for sensitive skin. The kit comes with all the skincare staples: a face cream, wash, and skin baume.

    La Roch Posay products
    La Roche Posay / Via laroche-posay.ca

    Shop here for $26.50.

    11. A bottle of pink OPI nail polish for anyone who is still (rightfully) in their Barbie era! The OPI x Barbie Collection features nine limited edition shades but OPI has hundreds of other shades to choose from.

    Some hands with pink nail polish playing with Barbie toys.
    OPI / Via amazon.ca

    Shop here starting at $13.96.

    12. A container of Laline's bestselling mineral exfoliating scrub that will gently revitalize your body’s shine while sweeping away excess oil and dirt. It contains a blend of Dead Sea mineral salts and Argan Oil – how luxurious!

    A container of Laline&#x27;s bestselling mineral exfoliating scrub
    Laline / Via laline.ca

    Shop here for $29.40 (originally $49.00).

    13. The e.l.f. Holy Hydration! face cream that is viral for a reason. Enriched with a powerful blend of hyaluronic acid, peptides, squalane, and aloe vera, this moisturizer is perfect for every day use and enhancement.

    A container of the e.l.f. skin holy hydration moisturizer
    e.l.f. / Via amazon.ca

    Shop here starting at $12.99.

    14. A bottle of Bioderma Sensibio Defensive serum which is made of a soothing moisturizing concentrate that acts against inflammation.

    A bottle of Bioderma Sensibio Defensive serum
    Bioderma / Via amazon.ca

    Shop here starting at $35.99. 

    15. MATRIX Moisturizing A Curl Can Dream cream is infused with Manuka honey extract to provide moisture and definition, without flaking or crunch! It's also free of silicones, sulfates, and parabens.

    A container of  MATRIX Moisturizing A Curl Can Dream cream
    MATRIX / Via chatters.ca

    Shop here for $27.00.

    16. Some Keys 2-in-1 concealer and tint that can be used as a spot concealer or an all-over skin tint. It comes in 40 buildable shades that all deliver a radiant skin-like finish.

    A female applying concealer
    Keys / Via keyssoulcare.com

    Shop here starting at $36.00.

    17. Some Stila Magnum XXX Mascara that delivers on colour intensity while conditioning lashes. This mascara comes highly rated with reviewers saying it builds without clumping.

    A woman looking at the camera.
    stila / Via amazon.ca

    Shop here starting at $30.00.

    18. A Biolage All-in-One Scrub Shampoo that is made for all hair types and formulated with oats for a clean and soft touch.

    A bottle of biolage all in none shampoo scrub
    Biolage/Walmart / Via walmart.ca

    Shop here starting at $21.99.

    19. And finally, a bottle of Nature Body Lotion which is wonderful for all skin types, but especially for those with dry or sensitive skin. Nature by Canus is a beauty brand that offers top rated Canadian goat milk infused skincare.

    A bottle of Nature Hypoallergenic Body Lotion
    Nature by Canus / Via amazon.ca

    Shop here starting at $22.00.

    Beauty lovers opening their presents:

    CBC / Via giphy.com

