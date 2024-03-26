Skip To Content
    28 Useful Travel Products That Won't Take Up A Lot Of Space In Your Luggage

    "Wait, I still have so much room..." –you, after packing these products.

    by
    Lesley Chen
    by Lesley Chen

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Haley Zovickian
    by Haley Zovickian

    HuffPost Staff

    1. A Hairbrella — it's much easier to pack than a bulky umbrella and will come in handy anytime you find yourself in cities where there's even the slightest chance of rain. It's waterproof and satin-lined to keep your hair frizz-free after you take it off.

    Person wearing a sparkly cap and flannel shirt with a graphic tee, standing outside
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Works like a charm! So...of course the day I get my hair done, an unexpected torrential downpour occurs and I have NO umbrella. But...I DID have my Hairbrella in my bag! This was the 1st time I would get to try it out since I purchased it so I was REALLY hoping it would live up to its hype. I loosely pinned my hair up with a few bobby pins, secured that sucka in place and took off! While I looked like I just exited a dunk tank after my valiant sprint to my car, my hair was BONE DRY!!! 🙌🏾 Not a drop of moisture hit my hair. Hairbrella is the TRUTH!!!" —Lina

    Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business that specializes in hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather. 

    Get it from Amazon for $39+ (available in nine colors).

    2. A roll-on blister-preventing balm so you don't end up with painful blisters on your toes, ankles, or the back of your feet, especially on days where you have a full schedule of walking and sightseeing.

    amazon.com, Amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased two of these for our one-week Disney World trip. I knew I’d be walking around A LOT, and my feet aren’t used to the many miles of walking a day in the hot and humid environment, so I didn’t want to be uncomfortable. I'm happy to say I put it on once in the morning, slipped on some socks and comfy shoes, and I didn’t get one blister or issue with my feet! I wish I knew about this a long time ago!" —Michelle

    Get it from Amazon for $9 (also available in bundles).

    3. And some anti-chafe balm for any areas that need a little extra protection (think arms, inner thighs, neck, shoulders, etc.) so you can enjoy your trips without suffering through your seams, straps, or skin rubbing excessively.

    Person holding blue anti-chafe balm outdoors
    Amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was in Arizona during a continuing 100+ heat wave on a vacay tour. I didn’t use it the first day and ended up with rubbed thighs due to rough seams on shorts and excessive heat. I then used this everyday without additional rubbing rash. This stuff is awesome!!!! I will not leave home again on travel without it. It was not wet or tacky, just glides very nicely. It held up in 113-degree heat. Without it, it would have been a very different vacation. Thank you for making this product!!!!" —Jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three sizes and in packs of two). 

    4. A waterproof pouch to keep your phone safe and dry anytime you're enjoying water (or water-adjacent) activities. You can even take photos underwater, which means you never have to miss out on a selfie opportunity.

    Smartphone in a waterproof case with a neck strap, on a patterned fabric surface
    amazon.com

    It's designed to fit any phone up to 100mm x 170mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). And not only will it keep your phone protected from water, but it will also keep sand and dirt out.

    Promising review: "I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so my phone, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone! He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" —Julie McDonald

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 13 colors).

    5. A lightweight pill organizer with eight compartments to organize your daily vitamins or medications while you're on the go, so you don't have to travel with a whole collection of bottles in your bag.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These travel pill cases are totally worth it! We are always out and about traveling, and this case helps keep the travel pharmacy organized! No more clunky pill bottles. The pill case is very sturdy and has a clasp that stays tightly latched. The compartments on the inside are easy to open with plenty of storage for pills. I was able to fit about 10 larger pills into the smaller compartments. It’s nice to also have the larger compartments too. You can fit wrapped cough drops or other medications in those. Highly recommend!!" —Sydney Harsh

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.97+ (available in two color options)

    6. Silicone earplugs that not will not only muffle the sounds of overly loud passengers on the plane, but can also help reduce the annoying popping in your ears during takeoff and landing.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane. My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free. You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude." —Thomasina

    Get a pair from Amazon for $8.34+ (also available in packs of 3, 4, 5, and 10)

    7. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter allowing you to use your wireless earbuds or headphones to watch TV instead of the cheap ones they give you on the plane. It can connect up to two pairs of airpods and it has a 25-hour battery life, which should last you even on the longest haul flights.

    In-flight screen showing safety video with a masked actor, captioned about Delta flight rules, and a charger plugged in below
    amazon.com

    You can even pair two sets of headphones at once to the AirFly! They work on gym and gaming equipment, too.

    Promising review: "Worked beautifully on a recent eight-hour flight from New York City to Frankfurt! Really easy to pair with my Bose noise-canceling earbuds and charges quickly. The sound quality was excellent. I'm so excited about this product that I'm going to buy one for each of my family members!" —emily p murray

    Twelve South is a husband-and-wife-owned biz based in Charleston, South Carolina! They've been designing accessories inspired by and made for Apple products since 2009.

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in four styles and two colors).

    8. A digital luggage scale that will let you check how much your suitcase weighs BEFORE you get to the luggage counter, find out you're a couple of pounds over, and are forced to put on every heavy article of clothing you've packed just to get your suitcase under the weight limit.

    Person using a portable digital luggage scale to weigh a red suitcase
    amazon.com

    Just hook the scale to your luggage handle, lift up, and the LCD display will show the weight! You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements. 

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly tested this digital luggage scale out when she was packing for a trip to Iceland — check out her demo of how it works on TikTok!

    Promising reviews: "Took this on several overseas trips in the first two months. I can't believe I used to hold my bags and weigh myself and the bag on scales — and then subtract my weight. It was so time consuming, especially when we were either close to the limit or over. This small device literally saved us hours of frustration and possible unpacking at the airport check-in line. We couldn't live without this item now. We bought another one as a backup. Wouldn't hesitate to buy this exact item again." —AB

    "Took this for a 10-day trip overseas with lots of flights. Weighed the luggage as things were added to it/purchased, and when we weighed in at the airport it was perfectly accurate. Very important when the airline will charge $70 more for a suitcase that is too heavy or make you open the whole thing up and take stuff out in order to fly with it. Saved so much hassle." —B. M. O'Connor

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in six colors as well as a two-pack). 

    9. A portable charger because the worst thing in the world is when you're down to 2% battery in a foreign city and still need to use GPS to figure out how to get back to your hotel. This has about 2–3 charges in it, so you can take as many videos and photos as your heart desires.

    Hand holding a portable Anker power bank with a charging cable attached
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an amazing rapid power charger! It charges an iPad faster than plugging it into AC, even while using it! The size is very manageable — about the size of a deck of cards. I travel frequently, and I'm not always near a power source. I just make sure to charge the Anker each evening and then none of my devices will be without power during the day. I was so happy with it, I purchased two more — one for my husband and one for my sister who can't seem to remember to keep her devices charged." —Cathy K

    Get it from Amazon for $25.98.

    10. A luggage drink caddy that can hold two beverages (or a drink and a phone), letting you glide through the airport or streets without trying to juggle several things in your hands.

    Travel drink holder attached to a suitcase with a beverage and snacks at an airport lounge
    amazon.com

    Reviewers say it's ideal for a suitcase that can roll on four wheels! If you have a suitcase that has to tilt while it rolls, just be careful if the drinks are open at the top.

    Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 24 colors and other styles).

    11. Some lightweight odor eliminators to keep your walking shoes smelling fresh instead of stinking up your entire bag or room whenever you take them out. They're nontoxic, too, so you don't have to worry about them being near the rest of your stuff, or you.

    A pair of sneakers is placed in front of a sports bag
    Amazon

    The charcoal bag has no smell and absorbs excess moisture to prevent mold, mildew, and bacteria from forming on your clothes and in your bag. You can use them for up to two years, but you should put them outside in the sun for an hour once a month so they can ~rejuvenate~.

    Promising review: "These are the best travel buddies! I always pack one of these in my luggage and one in my boyfriend's. While traveling, we sometimes don't get to wash all our clothes, but these bags are brilliant at absorbing the smell of sweat on our clothes and shoes!" —J. L.

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.95+ (also available in packs of two and three).

    12. A zipper puller to help you close dresses, boots, or other items of clothing with minimal effort. It's way easier than almost dislocating a shoulder trying to get to a hard-to-reach zipper.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This thing is great! If you have issues with the puller disconnecting, head to the directions, because you probably aren't hooking it up correctly (I know this from experience). Zipuller saves my life on a weekly basis." —MoniqueRamsey

    "I am a flight attendant. Our uniform dresses are so hard to zip up in a hotel room when you are by yourself. This is the best. It works wonderfully and is great quality. I would recommend this to anyone who isn't a contortionist. Excellent product!!!!!" —L. ward

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors/patterns).

    13. A phone mount you can attach to a luggage handle, table, airplane tray, and more so you can binge your favorite shows without having to physically hold your phone a few feet in front of your face. It rotates, too, to let you adjust the angle that's best for you.

    Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel, too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil

    Perilogics is a small biz that specializes in tech-oriented travel products and backpacks.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.29+ (available in five colors and in a pack of two).

    14. A Neutrogena SPF 50 face and body stick sunscreen that's lightweight and water-resistant. It's also mess-free and won't leak in your toiletry bag.

    Woman smiling holding Neutrogena sunscreen, suggesting product for shopping
    Amazon

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly brought this on an international trip and loved it: "I first bought this for a weeklong Croatian vacation last year when I did carry-on, and as long as you are *thoroughly* reapplying, this stuff stays on pretty well. On a beach club afternoon, I did haphazardly reapply and missed a strip on one arm, but I tend to do that with spray-on or lotion sunscreen, too. Since then, I've packed this for any trip I've been on, including a two-day Disneyland trip where I toted this around in my bag and shared with friends. I sometimes carry it with me in my purse on my everyday adventures because I know it's so easy to apply. Also worth mentioning...I am about the palest lady you've ever seen and swear by daily application of sunscreen. But when on a beach trip, I'm constantly swimming in the water and sweating. So yeah, this stuff works. And if you're a bit hesitant about jumping on the solid sunscreen bandwagon, you can pack a stick of this, knowing you have enough sun protection to get you through to finding some spray-on or lotion SPF at your destination."

    Get it from Amazon for $8.82.

    15. A set of magnetic containers to keep all your travel-friendly quantities of liquids separate. They're leakproof and watertight, and you can customize each capsule so you'll be able to easily tell your lotion vs shampoo vs body wash apart.

    Person&#x27;s hand holding a ring beside open jars of various cosmetic products
    Cadence

    Check the product description's "capacity calculator" for an in-depth summary of how much of every type of product (how many uses of oil cleanser, small pills, liquid toner, etc.) each container holds. 

    Cadence is an Asian woman–owned small biz creating stylish reusable travel containers that are gentle on the planet and feature an intuitive, leak-proof design. 

    Get a set of six from Cadence for $84 (with free shipping). 

    16. A USB-chargeable mini fan for anyone who runs hot (or is constantly running late and rushing from place to place). It has three different speeds to keep things breezy even when the weather isn't.

    Person holding a portable fan near their face, wearing a mask and t-shirt, with trees in the background. Text on image: &quot;Portable fan, you the real MVP.&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this little fan for a trip to Italy and it couldn't have been more useful! Compact, sturdy, and some pretty good power packed in this thing! We had a hotel in Venice with no AC and it was at least 95 degrees outside. I slept with this fan on all night without the battery dying, it was amazing. Excellent purchase, 0 disappointment." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in six colors).

    17. A bottle of Drop It made with natural ingredients that can help remove tannins and sulfites from your wine. Go ahead and sip on that second glass without thinking about the wine headache that usually follows.

    Emma Lord / Buzzfeed

    It's a lot more cost-effective and environmentally-friendly than wine wands or other competitors — a single bottle of this can be used to treat up to 55 glasses of wine, as opposed to wands that can only do a few glasses each before they get tossed. Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you're good to go.

    Promising review: "This ish works! I was kinda scared to try it. If you struggle with getting headaches from drinking wine, try this. I use it every time I drink wine. I travel with it, it's easy to store, and it works. I don’t get headaches while drinking wine if I use this." —Capri Enjoli

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99

    18. A 50-count set of laundry soap sheets that will be a lifesaver when you need to do laundry in a pinch and can't find a washer/dryer (or a reasonably priced one) anywhere. Plus you can pack less knowing you'll be able to wash and rewear a few outfits.

    Portable laundry soap sheets case by Travelon, ideal for efficient packing
    amazon.com

    These work best with hand-washing!

    Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski

    Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $11.17.

    19. A portable white-noise machine because you never know how loud your neighbors in a hotel or Airbnb will end up being, and it's better to be safe than sorry.

    Portable tracking device attached to a suitcase handle, used for locating luggage
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was skeptical at first about how well this little noise machine would work in my hotel room (I am a frequent business traveler). However, skepticism gave way to satisfaction. This little sound machine blocked out hotel noises very well and helped me sleep through the night. For a little machine, it provides very good volume and different noise options. I highly recommend this product!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $25.28+ (available in two colors and a pack of two)

    20. An all-in-one universal wall adapter to help you charge all your devices in over 150 countries. It's clearly labeled so you won't have to try to guess which plug goes with what outlet.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The charger can be used in Europe, the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Russia, Asia, Central America, South America and the Middle East.

    Promising review: "If you travel a lot, especially internationally, this is a must-have because you have every kind of adapter on one plug and don’t have to worry about constantly buying a certain adapter every time you travel to a different country. This has it all." —Abby Santiago

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in four colors).

    21. A Tide stain-removing pen you won't regret packing because spills are an inevitable part of traveling, and you won't want to be walking around a new city with stains all over your shirt.

    Three Tide to Go instant stain remover pens in packaging, emphasizing portable stain treatment
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Great for on the go. Most stains come out if you clean them right away. These pens are wonderful for messes that happen when you're out and about." —alienated_bookworm

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $7.88.

    22. An Alleyoop 4-in-1 makeup pen aka a multitasking champ that can easily be tossed into your bag. It's a brow pencil, eyeliner, lip liner, and highlighter all in one, and it's barely bigger than one of the pens you keep "borrowing" from the hotel.

    Jasmin Sandal / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jasmin Sandal has this and loves it: "I didn't realize I'd ever use a makeup product in my 20s that had the ability to transport me back to something I used in sixth grade, but here we are; and here I am using a multitool pen... for my face. I gotta say, I love the concept of the Pen Pal from Alleyoop! After using all of the functions (eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, eyebrow pencil) and as someone who LOVES makeup but was applying as little as humanly possible during lockdown, I think it’s a great tool for anyone looking to streamline their routine. It's ideal to use for touch-ups come the end of the work day, or a subtle, minimalist way to apply makeup in the a.m. The brow pencil is particularly soft and pigmented, and filled in my eyebrows quickly. I just adore the ease of application of each product, and appreciate the universal, does-it-all-for-you concept. Plus, it saves me so much room in my already overflowing makeup bag!"

    Alleyoop is a woman-owned small biz that makes in easy-to-use, time- and space-saving products with different uses to simplify your beauty routine.

    Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in three shades).

    23. A travel steam iron that's dual-voltage, and will get all the wrinkles out of the clothes you hastily crammed into your suitcase when you realized you had an hour to pack before leaving for the airport.

    Person holding a Sunbeam steam iron over an instruction manual, possibly for a shopping guide or review
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great travel iron that can deliver dry vs steam heat for pressing garments. Flip the switch to manual convert accordingly to the country’s electrical voltage system! So versatile and convenient!" —McNamee

    Get it from Amazon for $22.09+ (available in two colors).

    24. A dongle holder so you don't have to worry you'll lose a small audio adapter in the depths of your bag, never to be found again.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I kept misplacing my little dongle, leaving it everywhere but where I actually needed it. So after weeks of eyeballing this dangler, I decided to just go for it. I now have the dongle attached to my keys at all times. It’s there when I need it and stays put when I don’t. I’ve toted this thing around on a daily basis for at least three months, tossed it in my bag, pulled it out of my bag, smashed it with stuff in my bag and the dongle has never once moved. It’s attached securely. So, if you’re tired of tracking down your dongle, just break down and buy it. Worth every cent." –rprm

    Dongle Dangler launched on Kickstarter in 2016.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (also available in a pack of two).

    25. A pair of anti-nausea wristbands for anyone who gets motion sickness in pretty much any or every type of moving vehicle (sigh, relatable). It applies pressure to an acupressure point on your wrists to help reduce that "I'm about to barf" feeling whenever you dare to travel in any way other than by foot.

    amazon.com

    To use, put them on *both* wrists. They help with nausea related to motion sickness, morning sickness, migraines, cramps, and more.

    Promising review: "I was skeptical about these but I was quickly all about them when I put them on. I get really motion sick when flying but this weekend I did not get motion sick at all during a four hour flight! I was even able to read my book for a while on the plane without sickness! I have never been able to do that before. I love these and they are now a must-have whenever I travel again. 10/10." —Rosse

    Get a pair from Amazon for $8.51+ (also available in a pack of two and in children's sizes).

    26. A pair of elastic bands you can wear under skirts or dresses to prevent thigh chafing while you dance the night away on your much-deserved vacation.

    Person wearing lace-trimmed undergarment, focus on the fit and lace detail for shopping context
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I took a trip to Paris and decided to buy these after being on the fence because I knew we'd be walking around the city a ton. I've struggled with red thighs when I walk long distances, and the various powders/lotions I've tried hadn't been doing it for me. I bought these and WOW do they work! My thighs were comfy and secure, and I walked MILES in these. Ladies, if you experience painful thigh chafing then these are for you!" —Shelby

    Get them from Amazon for $20.69+ (available in women's sizes S-3X and in 19 colors).

    27. A Wallet Ninja that's compact enough to fit in a card wallet but has 18 different tools in it, including a bottle opener, screwdriver, cell phone stand, hex wrench, and more. You'll feel like MacGyver walking around with this.

    Amazon

    The card includes an eyeglass screwdriver, letter opener, nail puller, ruler, bottle opener, can opener, box opener, cellphone stand, hex-head nut and bolts, screwdrivers, and a fruit peeler. Reviewers said it is TSA-approved, but some had to remove it from their bag and put it on the belt by itself just to be safe.

    Promising review: "This is definitely helpful to have on hand! The Ninja is small and slim but punches above its weight class in terms of usefulness. The tools are all things you might find yourself searching through a drawer for and are useful in a pinch. You obviously aren't going to be able to construct a deck with anything on this credit-card-size device, but it fits comfortably in your wallet and will help you open a beer or tighten a screw. The coolest feature that I couldn't find on most other similar products was the credit card phone stand. It is great for planes and other travel applications (I haven't had trouble bringing this on a plane anywhere I have traveled, FYI)."—Mary

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (also available in packs of two, three, and five).

    28. An insulated phone case because just as much as you dislike extreme temperatures, so does your phone. This case will protect your phone in hot or cold temperatures so it won't shut itself off out of protest.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This cover is all that you need during the hot summer days at the beach/pool to protect your cellphone from over exposure!! It will keep it cooler and your battery will last !!" —J. Herrera

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes and eight colors)

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.