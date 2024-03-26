28 Useful Travel Products That Won't Take Up A Lot Of Space In Your Luggage

1. A Hairbrella — it's much easier to pack than a bulky umbrella and will come in handy anytime you find yourself in cities where there's even the slightest chance of rain. It's waterproof and satin-lined to keep your hair frizz-free after you take it off.
2. A roll-on blister-preventing balm so you don't end up with painful blisters on your toes, ankles, or the back of your feet, especially on days where you have a full schedule of walking and sightseeing.
3. And some anti-chafe balm for any areas that need a little extra protection (think arms, inner thighs, neck, shoulders, etc.) so you can enjoy your trips without suffering through your seams, straps, or skin rubbing excessively.
4. A waterproof pouch to keep your phone safe and dry anytime you're enjoying water (or water-adjacent) activities. You can even take photos underwater, which means you never have to miss out on a selfie opportunity.
5. A lightweight pill organizer with eight compartments to organize your daily vitamins or medications while you're on the go, so you don't have to travel with a whole collection of bottles in your bag.
6. Silicone earplugs that not will not only muffle the sounds of overly loud passengers on the plane, but can also help reduce the annoying popping in your ears during takeoff and landing.
7. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter allowing you to use your wireless earbuds or headphones to watch TV instead of the cheap ones they give you on the plane. It can connect up to two pairs of airpods and it has a 25-hour battery life, which should last you even on the longest haul flights.
8. A digital luggage scale that will let you check how much your suitcase weighs BEFORE you get to the luggage counter, find out you're a couple of pounds over, and are forced to put on every heavy article of clothing you've packed just to get your suitcase under the weight limit.
9. A portable charger because the worst thing in the world is when you're down to 2% battery in a foreign city and still need to use GPS to figure out how to get back to your hotel. This has about 2–3 charges in it, so you can take as many videos and photos as your heart desires.
10. A luggage drink caddy that can hold two beverages (or a drink and a phone), letting you glide through the airport or streets without trying to juggle several things in your hands.
11. Some lightweight odor eliminators to keep your walking shoes smelling fresh instead of stinking up your entire bag or room whenever you take them out. They're nontoxic, too, so you don't have to worry about them being near the rest of your stuff, or you.
12. A zipper puller to help you close dresses, boots, or other items of clothing with minimal effort. It's way easier than almost dislocating a shoulder trying to get to a hard-to-reach zipper.
13. A phone mount you can attach to a luggage handle, table, airplane tray, and more so you can binge your favorite shows without having to physically hold your phone a few feet in front of your face. It rotates, too, to let you adjust the angle that's best for you.
14. A Neutrogena SPF 50 face and body stick sunscreen that's lightweight and water-resistant. It's also mess-free and won't leak in your toiletry bag.
15. A set of magnetic containers to keep all your travel-friendly quantities of liquids separate. They're leakproof and watertight, and you can customize each capsule so you'll be able to easily tell your lotion vs shampoo vs body wash apart.
16. A USB-chargeable mini fan for anyone who runs hot (or is constantly running late and rushing from place to place). It has three different speeds to keep things breezy even when the weather isn't.
17. A bottle of Drop It made with natural ingredients that can help remove tannins and sulfites from your wine. Go ahead and sip on that second glass without thinking about the wine headache that usually follows.
18. A 50-count set of laundry soap sheets that will be a lifesaver when you need to do laundry in a pinch and can't find a washer/dryer (or a reasonably priced one) anywhere. Plus you can pack less knowing you'll be able to wash and rewear a few outfits.
19. A portable white-noise machine because you never know how loud your neighbors in a hotel or Airbnb will end up being, and it's better to be safe than sorry.
20. An all-in-one universal wall adapter to help you charge all your devices in over 150 countries. It's clearly labeled so you won't have to try to guess which plug goes with what outlet.
21. A Tide stain-removing pen you won't regret packing because spills are an inevitable part of traveling, and you won't want to be walking around a new city with stains all over your shirt.
22. An Alleyoop 4-in-1 makeup pen aka a multitasking champ that can easily be tossed into your bag. It's a brow pencil, eyeliner, lip liner, and highlighter all in one, and it's barely bigger than one of the pens you keep "borrowing" from the hotel.
23. A travel steam iron that's dual-voltage, and will get all the wrinkles out of the clothes you hastily crammed into your suitcase when you realized you had an hour to pack before leaving for the airport.
24. A dongle holder so you don't have to worry you'll lose a small audio adapter in the depths of your bag, never to be found again.
25. A pair of anti-nausea wristbands for anyone who gets motion sickness in pretty much any or every type of moving vehicle (sigh, relatable). It applies pressure to an acupressure point on your wrists to help reduce that "I'm about to barf" feeling whenever you dare to travel in any way other than by foot.
26. A pair of elastic bands you can wear under skirts or dresses to prevent thigh chafing while you dance the night away on your much-deserved vacation.
27. A Wallet Ninja that's compact enough to fit in a card wallet but has 18 different tools in it, including a bottle opener, screwdriver, cell phone stand, hex wrench, and more. You'll feel like MacGyver walking around with this.
28. An insulated phone case because just as much as you dislike extreme temperatures, so does your phone. This case will protect your phone in hot or cold temperatures so it won't shut itself off out of protest.
