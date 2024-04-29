BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    These 30 Products Are So Good, Reviewers Bought Them *Again* As Gifts

    One for you, one for me.

    by
    Lesley Chen
    by Lesley Chen

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Kaila Browner
    by Kaila Browner

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that will let you listen to your favorite podcasts or playlists and take calls without any distracting background noise. They come in a waterproof and sweatproof case, so they'll be able to keep up with you anywhere you go.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far I love everything about these earphones. I have had many different kinds of headphones and am always getting the wires hung on everything. These are so comfortable, they stay in my ears well. The sound quality is fantastic. I haven’t tried them in the shower yet, but will do that soon. I will be ordering more to give for gifts. They are wonderful!! They pair easily to my phone and IPad. Noise cancellation is great. They are comfortable to wear also. I have small ears, so the small bud that comes with works very well for me. My 27-year-old son LOVES to sing in the shower so I am going to buy him a pair of these for Christmas. He will love them as much as I do." —Karen Haney

    Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors).

    2. Or a wireless headphone headband that connects to your phone so you can relax to an audiobook, guided meditation, music, or nature sounds and catch some peaceful ZZZs. You can also wear it while working out or traveling.

    A model sleeping with the headphone band around her ears
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot! I bought each of us one for our last cruise. They were a godsend! The headband is easy to use and holds a charge for days. We were able to use Bluetooth to our own devices. They are comfortable enough to sleep in, we slept with ours on every night for the seven-day cruise. We find ourselves using them a lot here at home as well. The material is comfortable and breathable. I don't think it would keep your ears very warm in the cold, but I also don't think the material is thick enough for you to sweat in either. Overall, we are both very pleased and plan to purchase some for Christmas and birthday gifts." —Jenn S.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 27 colors)

    3. A pair of LED lightsaber chopsticks that will turn boring meals into an out-of-this-galaxy adventure. Even if you're not a Star Wars fan, these will light up your day.

    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    BuzzFeed senior shopping writer Emma Lord says, "As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force."

    Promising review: "The chopsticks are very durable, and the glow is bright. They're a bit bigger than I expected — but very pleased nonetheless with the product because it serves the purpose and is entertaining for kids, right up to adult Star Wars nerds. It also made the perfect gift for my fellow Star Wars nerds. I've been too busy playing with them rather than using them to eat food — but hopefully, that will eventually happen before the batteries need changing." —Anthony

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in two models).

    4. A rotating K-Cup holder that can hold up to 35 coffee pods. It will keep your coffee organized, and you'll never be caught off guard when you're running low on a particular flavor.

    A black carousel holder that&#x27;s five K-cups high on a counter
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This works wonderfully. Bought this as a gift. I already bought one for myself. Great price." —Brenda J Romanski

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three styles).

    5. A bottle of Mike's Hot honey that's sweet and spicy at the same time, like you. You can put it on almost anything in your fridge, like wings, pizza, cocktails, and ice cream.

    A bottle of the hot honey beside a stack of wings
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is now a staple for my kitchen. How I cooked without it before, I'll never know. Makes the best vinaigrette ever, quick pan sauces for pork, unexpected zip in dozens of dishes. Does it come in gallons? I have given it as hostess gifts several times and everyone gets hooked." —Martha Romeus

    Check out BuzzFeed's review of Mike's Hot Honey for more info!

    Get it from Amazon for $8.32 (also available in a pack of two, or in 40 or 60 ounce bottles)

    6. A contoured sleep mask so you can block out bright lights at home or while traveling without smooshing your eyes in the process. They're made of memory foam to be extra comfy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've tried many sleep masks, but this is the only one I like. The foam around the eye sockets is soft and covered with soft material that forms a seal around my eye sockets. This makes it very comfortable and shields out any light, even if I want to take a nap during the day! I have been able to regulate my sleep better because I put it on when I want to sleep, and I am not awakened by light until I want to be. I usually stay up until at least midnight and wake up the minute the sun comes out, but I've been able to sleep many hours more than usual. This is THE ONLY mask I give as a gift, and the recipients tell me they have gotten the same response — longer sleep in the morning. Excellent buy!" —FanceyFootework

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors).

    7. A Bluetooth karaoke mic so you're free to belt out your favorite Celine Dion songs whenever you want, in the comfort of your home, without the judgy eyes of strangers.

    Reviewer image of a rose gold mic showing the volume and echo controls
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I only wish that I would have bought this sooner. I’ve karaokied alone and with others every day since it came. One day, it was all that I did all day. I ate meals but not a chore or responsibility.... just hard-core karaoke. I found it best to pull up YouTube scrolling lyrics on the tv and then use the microphone to project my voice but you can have both come through the microphone easily. I can’t wait to use it in the car on a girl's trip. I just bought a second one for duets and have plans to send a couple as gifts. Great purchase!!" —Susie Q

     Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 15 colors).

    8. A memory foam seat cushion because sitting in front of a screen all day long is exhausting for both your mind and booty. It's supportive, has cooling gel inside, and has a removable, machine-washable cover.

    A reviewer&#x27;s swivel office chair with a memory foam cushion resting on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After having major surgery last year, I noticed minor but annoying hip and lower back pain. As soon as the cushion was delivered, I tried it out and ahhh, the back adjusted (popped a little), hip felt no pressure and more aligned and dull lingering headache went away. Wow! Why didn't I seek out a product like this earlier? But this cushion needs 10 stars because the quality is there, no doubt. I WILL be buying more of these for other sitting areas and gifts for friends and family!" —Erica Chriss

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in three colors). 

    9. A One Line A Day journal that makes journaling easy because you literally only have to write one line or thought. And it has enough pages to last you for five years.

    Katy Herman/BuzzFeed

    The book comes with 365 pages, each of which has lines for five days, so they'll write on the same page each year when the date comes around again. It's a really cool way to reflect on their ~journey~ — kind of like those "this time last year!" things your phone or Facebook does, except they're the ones in control of what gets written and saved.

    Promising review: "This is a FANTASTIC journal centered on a FANTASTIC concept! I'm a hardcore journaler, keeping a detailed daily diary for many years now. And this journal fits right in. If I don't get to my primary journal for a day or two, this book reminds me of what I did on what day, etc. It's just a great little log. It's also great fun! I just finished my first volume of this book, and it was SO FUN to see what happened on each day from the previous years. Of course, it takes a few years for that aspect of fun to come into play, but if you're diligent and thorough, that payoff will eventually come to fruition. The journal has held up beautifully to the wear and tear of handling it for five years, overall. The gold lettering on the cover is long gone, but its imprint remains. So, cosmetically, it's dirty and worn and fading. But structurally, it's sound. And I looooove the worn look anyway; it means it's seen some days. I've started volume two now, and am so excited to keep going with these books, hopefully, all my life. At this point, I have three more blank ones in storage; I hope they make these for many more years to come so I can keep going with them, and keep gifting them." —Sarah Steamer

    Get it from Amazon for $15.26.

    10. A trio lasagna pan because why settle for just one type of lasagna when you can have three? And it's not limited to lasagna either — feel free to experiment with other baked goodies like breads and desserts.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this pan and made lasagna three ways, traditional, vegetarian, and vegan for a dinner party. The pan is very deep and each space is approximately the size of a lasagna noodle. The party was a big success and pleased everyone. The day after the party, I gifted each couple a pan. We are having a complete dinner based on this pan. 1) appetizers (3 dips in one pan). 2) side dishes or bread in 3) main dish Mexican, Italian, and Greek, and finally, 4) brownies three ways in the last pan. I have not run into a single person who is not surprised by its versatility. I'm ordering several pans for Christmas gifts." —LESLIE M WEISBRICH

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    11. A set of rainbow silicone baking cups that will bring a smile to your face anytime you bake. They're reusable, so you don't have to scramble to find liners whenever you have the urge to make some cupcakes. And they're oven-, freezer-, and microwave safe, too.

    Liners in a pan that are pink, purple, yellow, green, and blue
    Amazon

    These are also super handy because they stay upright on flat pans, so you don't even need to buy cupcake pan to make cupcake-shaped goodies!

    Promising review: "I like these a lot. I make muffins almost weekly, as well as frozen yogurt cups, cupcakes, etc sometimes. These make it so I don’t have to always keep the disposables on hand, which I like. Also, for some reason both of my toddlers are just amazed by them. They will be helping in the kitchen and just love stacking, organizing, and playing with these. Sometimes I even get them out to keep the kids busy while I do other things haha. They’re easy enough to clean. Worth the purchase! I’ve also gifted some to my MiL who bakes a lot, and she likes them, too." —EMILY PEARL

    Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $7.59 (also available in a pack of 24).

    12. A Makeup Eraser that just requires some water and it will literally, like the name suggests, erase all the makeup (and dirt) on your face with a few swipes. Because who has the time or desire to sit there and scrub your face raw before bed?

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for a friend after another friend gave me one a couple of years ago. I have used mine every night for several years, and it’s still amazing. I just use one area each night to take off my eye makeup and then use the reverse side to wipe off my face before applying lotion for the evening. I love that I’m not using chemicals on my face, and it’s super environmentally friendly because I just wash it weekly with my towels, and it’s like new again. Everyone should have one of these. Now, I give them as gifts." —katieheff

    Get it from Amazon for $19+ (available in 16 colors).

    13. A seat gap filler to save you the hassle and frustration of trying to fish out something you've dropped in between the seat and the center console. Because that gap is exactly the right width to snatch a phone, sunglasses, french fry, and anything small and useful you bring with you in the car.

    A black seat filler wedged between a seat and car console
    amazon.com

    Drop Stop is a small business based in California that sells accessories for your car (the Drop Stop) that prevents anything from falling in between your seats.

    Promising review: "Decided to try these while I was still a bit skeptical that they'd work. I found they fit well in the space. I had to squish them in the space and then they expand back to fill the gap. We've dropped a couple of things that would have most likely gone into that space, and it was nice to see it do its job. Worth the money and decided I'm going to give this product as gifts this year. Figure most people won't already own it but would love to have it if they got a chance to try a set." —Amazon Customer

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $24.99.

    14. A set of fine-point pens that are so satisfyingly smooth to use when you're taking notes or doodling during a boring meeting.

    Fine point pens in 18 different colors
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a perfect companion for my new planner. It’s ideal for me to organize my planner with multi-color entries on my planner. The pens are crafted with a style. They are very sturdy and easy to hold on hand. The fine tips give stylish writing. I love to send them as gifts for my kids." —David

    Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in all black).

    15. A lightweight, faux-leather tote simple enough to match with every outfit and roomy enough to carry all your daily essentials.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best purchase ever! Great bag. Not bulky or heavy, super soft. Just the right size handle. Convenient inside pocket for easy access to your phone and lip balm. Bought the black and hunter green. Buying the orange to give as a gift. You won’t be disappointed. Even came with a cute colorful mini scarf. Could have put it on the bag but instead a wear it as a headband." —marthafruit

    Get it from Amazon for $15.49+ (available in 48 colors).

    16. A mug warmer so you can enjoy your favorite beverage as it's meant to be enjoyed — toasty warm, instead of lukewarm — even if you tend to be a slow drinker.

    A mug of coffee on top of a black round heated small plate
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this product! Every day I love to enjoy a nice cup of coffee and several cups of tea, but I’m a slow drinker and within minutes my tea goes cold. I have one right by my bed and in the office. I only drink cold tea when I want to now! 😃 I ended up buying almost 10 more for gifts over the holidays, especially for all my friends and family who have to work at home." —Sharise

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    17. A copy of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice: A Book-To-Table Classic, which combines two legends — Jane Austen and Martha Stewart. It's the literary + baked treat pairing you didn't know you needed.

    The blue cover of the book with white text and flower detail
    Puffin Books

    .Promising review: "I’ve just received it, and I love it. It’s all girly with recipes and love the hardcover (a bit big for my liking, but I still love it). I bought two, one for me and one as a gift to my best friend. I read Pride and Prejudice many times (in French) and watched almost all the adapted movies and series but still wanted to read the original version in English, and I was very delighted to receive this colorful book." —SM

    Get it from Amazon for $12+ (also available on hardback and Kindle).

    18. A PhoneSoap because if you know how grimy your phone actually is (spoiler: very), you'd never want to touch it again. This uses a UV-C light to kill 99.9% of germs that are just hanging out on the surface of your phone. You can also use it on other small items like keys and headphones.

    Phone being put into the compact rectangular PhoneSoap machine
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This has proven to be a great purchase. I have also purchased two others as gifts. It matches my bedroom and sits on my vanity. Looks great with the decor. More than that it is very convenient to clean my makeup brushes, nail files, etc. If it fits, you can use it in this phone soap. It was a great purchase, and I am seriously considering the larger version. I've had this almost two years with zero issues." —IslandSandy

    Get it from Amazon for $71.95 (available in five colors).

    19. An electric wine opener so you don't have to worry about a broken cork in your bottle whenever you feel like sipping on some vino. One charge will let you effortlessly open up to 30 bottles.

    The tube-shaped metal wine opener next to a bottle of wine it just uncorked
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I just got it yesterday and was excited to try it out. First, it looks so cool with its blue light. The foil cutter is awesome, took a second and cut the foil perfectly. Next, I simply centered the corkscrew in the middle of the cork, pressed the down button, and voila the cork came out, push the up button, and cork is removed from the bottle opener. Why didn't I get this before? A few months later, still works great, and I bought about four more as gifts. All recipients love it!!" —D. S.

    Get it from Amazon for $22.30.

    20. A bottle of Truff hot sauce because your food, and life, could always use a little more spice. There are different flavors depending on your heat tolerance.

    The sauce drizzled on popcorn
    Amazon

    There's also a white truffle version as well as a hotter version of the classic black truffle hot sauce.

    Promising review: "Once you go TRUFF, you’ll never go back. This is THE BEST HOT SAUCE if you’re a fan of truffle oil and hot sauce. It’s like combining your two most favorite things into the most perfect combination. Excellent on many things, but especially on pizza. I brought this to a pizza party, and the hosts tried stealing my bottle by the end of the night! I took it back, but I gifted them a new bottle the next day...you can’t deny food love!" —Steph in DC

    Get it from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in eight flavors and five sizes)

    21. A power brush you can attach to a drill and give your bathroom that much-needed top-to-bottom scrubbing you've been putting off for weeks (or months).

    one of the brushes attached to a drill next to a shower pane with half still fogged up and the other super clear
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this for Christmas. Honestly I didn't think it would work. It sat around for 6–7 months before I tried it. Wow! My tiled shower had mold, mildew, iron, rust, hard water stains, dirt and every other nasty stain that can be had in a shower. With a little Comet and very little effort it took it all off. I have tried every cleaner, scrubbie that I could find to clean this shower. Nothing worked. Not even straight bleach. This scrubber worked. I am in shock that it worked. After a good workout I noticed that the some of the brushes were bent. The product is still worth the money even if I have to replace it. Overall this is a great product. I am going to be giving them as Christmas gifts this year." —FreddiesCat

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six brush stiffness colors).

    22. A rapid egg cooker that will make you perfectly cooked eggs each time you use it. It's good for hard-boiled, poached, or even scrambled eggs.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    BuzzFeed senior shopping writer Emma Lord writes, "I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and you better BELIEVE I gifted one to my parents apropos of nothing (truly no holiday, no birthday, they got the package and were like "??" and I was like, "Eggs.") I've especially gotten use out of it during the pandemic because it simplifies breakfast — I know no matter what weird assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled 🍳). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!".

    Promising review: "So, this is the third rapid egg cooker I've purchased. I give them as gifts and would straight up break somebody's kneecaps if they tried to steal mine. My family of four's hard-boiled egg consumption is concerningly high since buying this, but until a cholesterol test on my 5-year-old puts an end to our fun, we are riding this dream as far as it takes us. Also, be warned if you buy these of these Amazon starts suggesting you buy every egg product ever created, but honestly it is worth it." —Anna from MN

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six colors).

    23. A bathtub (or shower!) cupholder because sometimes you just need a glass of wine and a soak at the end of a long day. (But of course, you can use it with other beverages, too).

    A transparent holder suctioned to the side of the tub with a stemmed wine glass in it
    Amazon

    Bonus: it also holds cans, so they can pop in a LaCroix or enjoy a shower PBR, too.

    Promising review: "Loved how easy this was to put in my shower and use for anything from holding beverages to face wash. Gifted it to two friends and my boyfriend who at first mocked it, but now LOVES it. I’d consider traveling with it at this point." —MB Schatz

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six colors and styles).

    24. A clip-on strainer to help you drain hot water from your just-cooked pasta or veggies without having to awkwardly juggle two different bowls at once.

    A model straining pasta from a green strainer clipped to the sides of the pot
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is the best kitchen gadget I've purchased in a long time! I've tried it on several sized pots and pans and it's worked great each time. The first time i used it, I did tip the pan too fast and lost a couple of ravioli, so start draining your water slowly then when its almost out, tilt your pan more to get the remaining water out to avoid the issue of having food spill out with the water. It's so much easier than a traditional colander!! Even my skeptical husband loves it now. I've used it with pasta, rice, and even to drain grease out of meat — works great each time! We use it so much that we recently bought more as gifts for family and friends because it's become our go-to item. I use it nearly every day, and it's holding up great." —gagirl

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in six colors).

    25. A set of animal-shaped silicone tea infusers that will turn tea time into par-tea time. But actually, it's a fun way to make loose-leaf teas for you and any guests.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I thought these looked too good to be true, but I gave it a shot, and I'm seriously in love. They are so CUTE, so easy to use and clean (seriously, just turn inside out and rinse off, takes one second), and such an awesome price. I kept the entire box for myself and just ordered two more to use for gifts." —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of five from Amazon for $17.99 (also available in a set of two and single options).

    26. A toilet night-light with 16 different colors and motion sensor activation so you won't have to fumble around or turn on overly bright overhead lights during those middle-of-the-night bathroom trips.

    A toilet that is glowing purple
    amazon.com

    This LED toilet light has 16 colors that can work on a rotation or as a solid color.

    Promising review: "I love this and so do my sons. I had to buy another one for a gift because they loved mine so much. It works perfectly. The sensor is very sensitive. It turns on when you walk past the bathroom. The light is bright enough that you don't have to turn on the light every time you go in the bathroom. I catch myself reaching for the light switch out of habit and smile because I don't have to flip the switch and waste electric." —Rose Lamb

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    27. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder so you have a dedicated place to keep your keys near the door. No more digging through pockets, under chairs, or turning your house upside down for misplaced keys.

    A minimalist cloud magnet tacked to a wall holding two sets of car keys
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very easy to install, really cute, the bottom part is magnetic with two key rings. You don't have to use the key ring, I just stick my keys up under the magnetic cloud, and it holds my many keys and long key chain. It's small and very cute, makes me smile, and is not intrusive on the wall. I'd buy again for gifts." —Lisa

    Get it from Amazon for $7.48.

    28. A pour-over coffee maker to make you feel like a legit barista every time you make coffee at home. It holds enough to let you enjoy at least a few cups of freshly brewed coffee at a time.

    A pour-over coffee maker with coffee in it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Obsessed. I moved to a new apartment with a tiny kitchen that had no room for a 'traditional' coffeemaker. My friend suggested a pour-over coffeemaker, and it's changed my life! I'd never used a pour-over coffeemaker, but after reading the instructions and a few articles online, I feel like a pro! It's so easy to use, and the coffee tastes great every single time! It keeps the coffee warm and makes enough for two. I also bought one as a gift for my friend, and she loves it as much as I do, if not more!" —Francesca

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).

    29. A back and neck massager you can use at home or on the go to help relieve any knots or aching muscles. It has a rotating massage and heating function for extra relaxation.

    A model with the heated massager strapped to the bottom of headrest
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It's so good I had to order again to gift to my mom! Really hits the spot. After a long day in the salon, my neck and back ache. This is my joy to relax after work and turn on the massager. First, I'll place it on my neck, and once that feels good enough, I move it down my back. So relaxing and works well." —BECKY SIDER

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two colors).

    30. A set of rainbow flatware you can use to add a pop of color to every occasion, whether that's a birthday meal or Tuesday leftovers.

    Rainbow tinted silverware on a plate
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This set is absolutely perfect. They are super sturdy and cleaned up very easy. They were the perfect addition to my party table. Everyone thought that not only were they unique, but how sturdy they are. I will definitely be purchasing them again to give as gifts." —eleanor murphy

    Get a 20-piece set from Amazon for $18.68 (available in three different set sizes).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.