These 30 Products Are So Good, Reviewers Bought Them *Again* As Gifts

1. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that will let you listen to your favorite podcasts or playlists and take calls without any distracting background noise. They come in a waterproof and sweatproof case, so they'll be able to keep up with you anywhere you go.
2. Or a wireless headphone headband that connects to your phone so you can relax to an audiobook, guided meditation, music, or nature sounds and catch some peaceful ZZZs. You can also wear it while working out or traveling.
3. A pair of LED lightsaber chopsticks that will turn boring meals into an out-of-this-galaxy adventure. Even if you're not a Star Wars fan, these will light up your day.
4. A rotating K-Cup holder that can hold up to 35 coffee pods. It will keep your coffee organized, and you'll never be caught off guard when you're running low on a particular flavor.
5. A bottle of Mike's Hot honey that's sweet and spicy at the same time, like you. You can put it on almost anything in your fridge, like wings, pizza, cocktails, and ice cream.
6. A contoured sleep mask so you can block out bright lights at home or while traveling without smooshing your eyes in the process. They're made of memory foam to be extra comfy.
7. A Bluetooth karaoke mic so you're free to belt out your favorite Celine Dion songs whenever you want, in the comfort of your home, without the judgy eyes of strangers.
8. A memory foam seat cushion because sitting in front of a screen all day long is exhausting for both your mind and booty. It's supportive, has cooling gel inside, and has a removable, machine-washable cover.
9. A One Line A Day journal that makes journaling easy because you literally only have to write one line or thought. And it has enough pages to last you for five years.
10. A trio lasagna pan because why settle for just one type of lasagna when you can have three? And it's not limited to lasagna either — feel free to experiment with other baked goodies like breads and desserts.
11. A set of rainbow silicone baking cups that will bring a smile to your face anytime you bake. They're reusable, so you don't have to scramble to find liners whenever you have the urge to make some cupcakes. And they're oven-, freezer-, and microwave safe, too.
12. A Makeup Eraser that just requires some water and it will literally, like the name suggests, erase all the makeup (and dirt) on your face with a few swipes. Because who has the time or desire to sit there and scrub your face raw before bed?
13. A seat gap filler to save you the hassle and frustration of trying to fish out something you've dropped in between the seat and the center console. Because that gap is exactly the right width to snatch a phone, sunglasses, french fry, and anything small and useful you bring with you in the car.
14. A set of fine-point pens that are so satisfyingly smooth to use when you're taking notes or doodling during a boring meeting.
15. A lightweight, faux-leather tote simple enough to match with every outfit and roomy enough to carry all your daily essentials.
16. A mug warmer so you can enjoy your favorite beverage as it's meant to be enjoyed — toasty warm, instead of lukewarm — even if you tend to be a slow drinker.
17. A copy of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice: A Book-To-Table Classic, which combines two legends — Jane Austen and Martha Stewart. It's the literary + baked treat pairing you didn't know you needed.
18. A PhoneSoap because if you know how grimy your phone actually is (spoiler: very), you'd never want to touch it again. This uses a UV-C light to kill 99.9% of germs that are just hanging out on the surface of your phone. You can also use it on other small items like keys and headphones.
19. An electric wine opener so you don't have to worry about a broken cork in your bottle whenever you feel like sipping on some vino. One charge will let you effortlessly open up to 30 bottles.
20. A bottle of Truff hot sauce because your food, and life, could always use a little more spice. There are different flavors depending on your heat tolerance.
21. A power brush you can attach to a drill and give your bathroom that much-needed top-to-bottom scrubbing you've been putting off for weeks (or months).
22. A rapid egg cooker that will make you perfectly cooked eggs each time you use it. It's good for hard-boiled, poached, or even scrambled eggs.
23. A bathtub (or shower!) cupholder because sometimes you just need a glass of wine and a soak at the end of a long day. (But of course, you can use it with other beverages, too).
24. A clip-on strainer to help you drain hot water from your just-cooked pasta or veggies without having to awkwardly juggle two different bowls at once.
25. A set of animal-shaped silicone tea infusers that will turn tea time into par-tea time. But actually, it's a fun way to make loose-leaf teas for you and any guests.
26. A toilet night-light with 16 different colors and motion sensor activation so you won't have to fumble around or turn on overly bright overhead lights during those middle-of-the-night bathroom trips.
27. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder so you have a dedicated place to keep your keys near the door. No more digging through pockets, under chairs, or turning your house upside down for misplaced keys.
28. A pour-over coffee maker to make you feel like a legit barista every time you make coffee at home. It holds enough to let you enjoy at least a few cups of freshly brewed coffee at a time.
29. A back and neck massager you can use at home or on the go to help relieve any knots or aching muscles. It has a rotating massage and heating function for extra relaxation.
30. A set of rainbow flatware you can use to add a pop of color to every occasion, whether that's a birthday meal or Tuesday leftovers.
