Women News Anchors Clapped Back At Kim Campbell For Saying They Shouldn't Be Sleeveless

Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

Former prime minister Kim Campbell is known for having a personality on Twitter, but some recent commentary about women's wardrobes isn't going over well.

Campbell tweeted that sleeveless outfits on female broadcast journalists are "demeaning," especially when the men next to them are wearing suits."Bare arms undermine credibility and gravitas!" she said.
Campbell tweeted that sleeveless outfits on female broadcast journalists are "demeaning," especially when the men next to them are wearing suits.

"Bare arms undermine credibility and gravitas!" she said.

Well, women journalists across Canada were none too pleased. Here's Dawna Friesen, anchor of Global National.

And this is Tammie Sutherland with CityNews. "If ppl find 2cms of my upper arm that distracting, there are bigger issues at play for them."

And Angie Seth from Global News.

And Halifax anchor Andrea Dion.

And tech reporter and host Amber Mac.

And Janice Dickson from iPolitics.

And columnist Tiffany Jean Gooch, driving the message home with Michelle Obama.

Pretty much any Canadian woman who's brought you the news on TV had something to say.

There were suggestions to go sleeveless on purpose.

A literal rocket scientist also weighed in.

And it appears Ontario's premier did too.

Campbell defended herself with studies about how men and women are perceived differently based on their clothing.

Nevertheless, the tweets persisted.

CORRECTION

Dawna Friesen's name was misspelled in an earlier version of this post.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

