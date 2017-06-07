Sections

Obama And Trudeau Had A Romantic Dinner And It Was A Throwback To Simpler Times

Trubama lives.

Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau met for a candlelit dinner in Montreal on Tuesday night, rekindling both their bromance and the cold hearts of everyone who ships Trubama.

Handout / Reuters

Just look at these two. Teasing us with a reminder of simpler, less "24-hour panic fest" times.

Handout / Reuters

Trubama even shared a loving hug after their meal. Aw.

ICYMI: Barack Obama relaxed after his speech in Montreal last night over a casual dinner with PM Justin Trudeau: https://t.co/77eBA1xj0G
CBC News Alerts @CBCAlerts

~flashback music~

Remember when the Canadian prime minister and the US president meeting didn't result in weird analysis of handshakes and grimaces?
Pool / Getty Images

Remember when the Canadian prime minister and the US president meeting didn't result in weird analysis of handshakes and grimaces?

@JustinTrudeau @BarackObama #Trudeau 🇨🇦❤ 🇺🇸 #Obama
Tania @Mommy2JandB

And you just know people ate it up like a plate of steamy, fresh poutine.

its like obama and trudeau saw all the memes and said
Oliver Willis @owillis

Oh to be a fly (or piggy) on that wall.

@bendreyfuss @JustinTrudeau @BarackObama I am this little piggy.
James West @jameswest2010

It really put current circumstances into perspective.

@JustinTrudeau @BarackObama This is like looking at a pic of 2 of my exes and wondering why I had to end up with the jerk.
Lisa Miller @lisa_babyska81

It was a lot to take in.

yall barack obama and justin trudeau are both in my city atm im crying im breathing the same air as them
orange caramel?? @hodorito

Obama may be out of the White House, but now we know he's not out of Trudeau's heart.

@JustinTrudeau @BarackObama He took Barack to his hometown??! Oh, he's definitely getting a rose.
STFUSusanSarandon @AdirondackGypsy

Just remember to pour one out for Joe.

@JustinTrudeau @BarackObama ^ 'Memories, light the corners of my mind Misty water-colored memories, of the way we w… https://t.co/9ZDqdesIcF
Maggie Jordan: @MaggieJordanACN

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

