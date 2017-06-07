Obama And Trudeau Had A Romantic Dinner And It Was A Throwback To Simpler Times

Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau met for a candlelit dinner in Montreal on Tuesday night, rekindling both their bromance and the cold hearts of everyone who ships Trubama.
Just look at these two. Teasing us with a reminder of simpler, less "24-hour panic fest" times.
Trubama even shared a loving hug after their meal. Aw.
~flashback music~
And you just know people ate it up like a plate of steamy, fresh poutine.
Oh to be a fly (or piggy) on that wall.
It really put current circumstances into perspective.
It was a lot to take in.
Obama may be out of the White House, but now we know he's not out of Trudeau's heart.
Just remember to pour one out for Joe.
Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
