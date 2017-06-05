Here's Canada's Prime Minister Kayaking Up To Some People For A Casual Chat

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped by Niagara Falls on Monday to do usual world leader stuff like adding to his sock collection.
And to go for a paddle in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
And that's where one family got a surprise one-on-one with the PM.
Carrie Robinson was by the lake with her parents when Trudeau paddled up all casual, as Trudeau does.
Basically the Trudeau-iest Trudeau encounter you could imagine.
And Robinson's mom had the purest mom reaction you could hope for.
Classic Trudeau? Classic Trudeau.
