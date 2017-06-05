Sections

Here's Canada's Prime Minister Kayaking Up To Some People For A Casual Chat

Classic Trudeau.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped by Niagara Falls on Monday to do usual world leader stuff like adding to his sock collection.

Aaron Lynett / THE CANADIAN PRESS

And to go for a paddle in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS

And that's where one family got a surprise one-on-one with the PM.

Twitter: @carrierobinson_

Carrie Robinson was by the lake with her parents when Trudeau paddled up all casual, as Trudeau does.

carrie robinson @carrierobinson_

Justin Trudeau just kayaked up to my house and talked to my parents? classic

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically the Trudeau-iest Trudeau encounter you could imagine.

Twitter: @carrierobinson_

In the video, they have a polite chat about Lake Ontario's water levels — which are above average right now — and the last time a Robinson got to meet Trudeau.

And Robinson's mom had the purest mom reaction you could hope for.

Twitter: @carrierobinson_

Classic Trudeau? Classic Trudeau.

Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS

BuzzFeed Canada has reached out to Robinson for comment.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

