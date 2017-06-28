Sections

Tim Hortons Brought Roll Up The Rim Back For Canada 150 And People Are Hyped

RED ALERT.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

Amid all the ~hoopla~ around Canada's 150th birthday, Tim Hortons has announced something or actual use: SURPRISE ROLL UP THE RIM!

Normally we'd have to wait all the way until next winter for the thrill of finding a free coffee coupon nestled in a rim. But, blessed be, we can relive that magic from now until July 21.
Tim Hortons

Except this time, instead of the dreaded "please play again," losing cups say "Happy Canada 150th."

BuzzFeed Canada

Tims announced it by sending us a locked safe with a cup inside.

BuzzFeed Canada

It was all very extra.

BuzzFeed Canada

And Canadians are very hyped.

Timmies is bringing back roll up the rim for Canada's 150th RT to save a life #RollUp150
Cause We're Canadian @MadelnCanada

Timmies is bringing back roll up the rim for Canada's 150th RT to save a life #RollUp150

Reply Retweet Favorite

People on their morning coffee run were very happily surprised today.

Warning! Don't toss your @TimHortons coffee cups. They've brought back #RollUp150 in honour of #Canada150 !
Tara-Dawn @TaraDFresh931

Warning! Don't toss your @TimHortons coffee cups. They've brought back #RollUp150 in honour of #Canada150 !

Reply Retweet Favorite

Days are being made.

Ahhhhhhhh Suprise Roll Up for #Canada150! You seriously are the best @TimHortons #RollUp150
Steven M. Smith @EstevTheSmith

Ahhhhhhhh Suprise Roll Up for #Canada150! You seriously are the best @TimHortons #RollUp150

Reply Retweet Favorite

Now you can experience the thrill of losing a dozen times in a row in the summer.

Zero of 1 let's get this losing streak started! #secondtimesacharm #RollUp150 #rrrolluptherimtowin #canada150… https://t.co/qF3P5pc9Pr
Tianna Mamalick @TLGauvreau

Zero of 1 let's get this losing streak started! #secondtimesacharm #RollUp150 #rrrolluptherimtowin #canada150… https://t.co/qF3P5pc9Pr

Reply Retweet Favorite

Bless up, Canada.

Roll up the rim is back bless up even though I'm never lucky #RollUp150
Styles💗 @jb51672

Roll up the rim is back bless up even though I'm never lucky #RollUp150

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

