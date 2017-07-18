This Family Was Horrified When A Wasp Trap Killed Seven Birds

"In the 5 years since this product was introduced in the U.S., we’ve sold over 1 million TrapStiks, and have been alerted to a bird catch about a dozen times," Rescue said in an additional statement.

"While rare, we acknowledge that this is an upsetting and traumatizing sight for anyone to see."

A spokesperson for Loblaw told CTV News that this is the first it has heard about birds getting caught, but that it plans to take the product of the shelves. They will also accept returns on the product.

Pike said she never expected her post to go viral, but she's happy it did.

"I didn’t think it was going to go to media, but I’m glad that it did, because in the end Loblaw has pulled the product."