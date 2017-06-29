Sections

This Poutine Donut Is Officially A Step Too Far With The Canada 150 Nonsense

This stops now.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

Look, we've had weeks of white-and-red festooned Canada 150 stuff and we've been pretty patient about it all.

Anikasalsera / Getty Images

Like, we get it. Canada. Birthday. Woohoo.

But this. This... "poutine donut," is a step too far. It's time to put our collective foot down.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons is offering up a honey dip donut covered in potato wedges, gravy, and cheese curds for Canada 150. And it is blasphemy.

First of all, only Timmies locations in the United States are selling it.

Tim Hortons is doing a poutine donut on July 1 BUT ONLY IN THE US? Are you fucking kidding me.
Greg Beldam @gbeldam

Tim Hortons is doing a poutine donut on July 1 BUT ONLY IN THE US? Are you fucking kidding me.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Which is both a curse and a blessing, really.

Even if we don't want it, it's kinda rude tbh.

@TimHortons the amount of disrespect you showed to Canadians... offering a poutine donut to the states on Canada Day.
VolcanoIsland @IslandVolcano

@TimHortons the amount of disrespect you showed to Canadians... offering a poutine donut to the states on Canada Day.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And as if Americans need another reason to make fun of us.

tim hortons is selling a poutine donut this is exactly why nobody liked canadians
technoanarchist99 @hemileucinae

tim hortons is selling a poutine donut this is exactly why nobody liked canadians

Reply Retweet Favorite

But also let's talk about the actual concept of a poutine-topped donut.

@ImSoBuffalo
oʞsәɯ sᴉɹɥɔ🌼 @Chris_Mesko

@ImSoBuffalo

Reply Retweet Favorite

Because it is a bad one.

A while back, BuzzFeed Canada actually made and ate Timbits poutine.

BuzzFeed Canada

Yes, that is a plate of Timbits smothered in gravy and cheese curds.

And you know what it tasted like? Regret. Salty, cheesy, oddly sweet regret.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed Canada
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed Canada
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed Canada

But if you're still tempted, you can also get an Iced Capp topped with bacon bits. Because at this point, why the fuck not.

Tim Hortons

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

