Canadian Theatre Star Steps Down After Four Women Say He Is A "Serial Sexual Predator"

Four women are suing a Canadian theatre star, alleging incidents of sexual harassment and assault that spanned years.



Late Wednesday, after the suit was filed, Albert Schultz stepped down as an actor and the artistic director for Soulpepper Theatre Company. It's Toronto's largest nonprofit theatre company, making Schultz one of the most powerful men in performing arts in Canada.



The theatre's board of directors released a statement on Wednesday saying it had instructed Schultz to "step down from all his Soulpepper responsibilities" while the board investigates the allegations, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

BuzzFeed News also reached out to Soulpepper for additional details.

The four female actors — Patricia Fagan, Kristin Booth, Diana Bentley, and Hannah Miller — are suing Schultz, and, according to the Globe and Mail, refer to Schultz as a "serial sexual predator." Combined, they're seeking $3.6 million from Schultz and $4.25 million from Soulpepper in damages.



CBC reports their claims contain 30 separate incidents, including inappropriate sexual remarks, groping, and Schultz exposing his penis.

Fagan, who started at Soulpepper at age 23, said in her claim that Schultz created an atmosphere of "mocking, belittling and bullying," CBC reported. In one incident, Fagan alleges Schultz reached under her skirt and groped her thigh. In another, she says he flashed his genitals at her before she went on stage.

Booth, who, like Fagan, started at Soulpepper in her early 20s, said in her claim that Schultz engaged in nonconsensual kissing, touching, and sexualized comments.



"There were times in some of the hugs where I could feel his genitals against my body," she told CBC.

Schultz has not yet commented on the allegations.

In a statement to the Canadian Press, the women's lawyer, Alexi Wood, said the theatre company failed to protect the women.



“Mr. Schultz abused his power for years,” Wood said. “My clients fully intend to hold him and Soulpepper Theatre Company accountable. Their brave lawsuit is the first step towards righting this incredible wrong.”



In the meantime, members of Toronto's theatre community have been expressing their support for the women involved.

Actor Rick Roberts said he stands "in solidarity" with the actors.

