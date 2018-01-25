Canada's Sports Minister Has Been Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Kent Hehr is a Liberal cabinet member and MP for Calgary.

Kent Hehr, Canada's minister for sports and people with disabilities, has been accused of sexually harassing female political staffers. The allegations date back to when Hehr served as a member of the Alberta legislature, when he is accused of making unwelcome sexual comments. Alberta public servant Kristin Raworth posted a thread on Twitter on Wednesday night outlining the alleged behaviour. She said that on her very first day at the Alberta legislature, she was told to avoid being in elevators with Hehr. "He would make comments. He would make you feel unsafe."

She said that once, while alone in an elevator with Hehr, he told her "you're yummy."



"He made verbally sexually suggestive comments to all of us."

She then called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take action and "get rid of him."

She also said six other women have confirmed similar experiences with Hehr.

BuzzFeed Canada has reached out to Raworth for comment. Her tweets also inspired other women to share what they've heard about Hehr, including warnings about his behaviour.

BuzzFeed Canada has reached out to Hehr's press secretary for comment, and were told they'd get back to us "as soon as possible." Trudeau is currently in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum, and told media he plans to speak with Hehr. “Obviously, as I’ve said many times throughout this week, it’s really important to believe and support any woman who comes forward with allegations of sexual harassment or sexual assault and that’s exactly what my government, myself, do,” he said, according to Global News.

“I don’t need to remind anyone of the positions I’ve taken since the very beginning of my leadership on issues surrounding this. I’ve been unequivocal of my support for women who step forward with allegations of this nature and that continues.”

The tweets came just after CTV published a report alleging sexual misconduct by Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown, who stepped down in the wake of the report. He kept his position as a member of provincial parliament. The Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives also lost their leader over allegations of inappropriate behaviour, including sexual harassment.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.