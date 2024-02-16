Skip To Content
27 TV Show Cancelations That Are, Quite Literally, The Reason I Have Trust Issues

There's literally nothing stronger than my love for a one season series that was canceled 10 years ago.

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

We asked the BuzzFeed Community which canceled TV shows need to come back for at least one more season. Here's what they said:

1. Our Flag Means Death (2022–2023)

Screenshot from &quot;Our Flag Means Death&quot;
Courtesy HBO

Number of seasons: 2 

"Our Flag Means Death should have been allowed its final season. It was such a groundbreaking show. I've never seen myself portrayed so clearly on screen."

jennifers94

"Our Flag Means Death gave me so much. I have more friends and more respect and love for myself, to name a few. Its inclusive queer storylines, and representation of neurodivergence made me feel seen and respected for the first time in a long time. We deserve to hear our story told and to see what the final season will bring."

lindsayplaizier

2. Julie and the Phantoms (2020)

Screenshot from &quot;Julie and the Phantoms&quot;
Netflix / Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 1

"The cliffhanger was too brutal to not give us more episodes. And the MUSIC we're missing out on without a second season? Unreal omg."

denydenydeny

"This was when I REALLY started distancing myself from Netflix, and I've had trust issues ever since. 😭"

lilqueenb19

3. Selfie (2014)

Screenshot from &quot;Selfie&quot;
Courtesy ABC

Number of seasons: 1

"Selfie was ahead of its time. So many people still want a revival! It had such a great cast, too: Karen Gillan, John Cho, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David Harewood, and Allyn Rachel. And not to mention that one of the directors of the show fought for John Cho's casting to be the first Asian romantic male in an American rom-com series. There needs to be closure. Netflix and Hulu should get the streaming license for this show!"

hzyup

"The fact that you can’t rent/buy/stream the first season ANYWHERE anymore is such a shame. Only people who were able to catch it the first time around know how good it is, such a disservice to a great show."

jayelle1683

4. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (2023)

Screenshot from &quot;Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies&quot;
Ed Araquel/PARAMOUNT+

Number of seasons: 1

"I was one of the lucky TV watchers who got to see Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies before it was canceled and taken off of Paramount+, and ooof this one hurt. This show had truly some of the most incredible performances by up and coming actors, like I was absolutely floored by the amount of sheer talent this cast possessed. Like, these writers literally gave us MULTIPLE original songs every episode, and the production quality was so incredible that it was like watching mini music videos. Not only was it just a fun take on the movie we know so well, but this series felt so much more inclusive in ways the 1978 movie wasn't. The LGBTQ+ and BIPOC storylines gave the series so much more depth, and I'm so heartbroken those arcs won't get to be explored anymore."  

Lauren Garafano

5. The Wilds (2020–2022)

Screenshot from &quot;The Wilds&quot;
Prime Video / Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 2

"The series was canceled after two seasons, leaving us on a huge cliffhanger. I’m still hungry for more!"

stylishvolcano73

"I binged it while recovering from abdominal surgery, and I'm still so frustrated by the cliffhanger."

skydust

6. I Am Not Okay with This (2020)

Screenshot from &quot;I Am Not Okay with This&quot;
Netflix / Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 1

"I need to know what happens next. Who was Sydney sensing? What happened after homecoming? I was so upset when it got canceled."

megannicoleschauer

"It ended on such a cliffhanger, and I need to know what happens next. Who was speaking to her???? What was the aftermath of that guy's head exploding??? I NEED ANSWERS!"

hamburgler

7. Shadow and Bone (2021–2023)

Screenshot from &quot;Shadow and Bone&quot;
Netflix / Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 2

"Shadow and Bone deserves to be wrapped up, and the Crows deserve their spin-off."

shadesofcruel

8. Still Star-Crossed (2017)

Screenshot from &quot;Still Star-Crossed&quot;
Manu Trillo / ABC

Number of seasons: 1 

"I think of this show once every so often, and it had so much potential. It's Shonda Rhimes's most underrated show."

chernand88

9. The Secret Circle (2011–2012)

Screenshot from &quot;The Secret Circle&quot;
Cw Network / Â©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 1

"It followed a group of witches and a mystery that unites them. It ended on a cliffhanger. While not as good as Charmed, it was still good and deserved a second season. We needed closure."

patk1026

10. The Society (2019)

Screenshot from &quot;The Society&quot;
Seacia Pavao / Â©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 1

"I swear I think about this cancelation at least twice a week. It's this Lord of the Flies-esque story but set in this fictional town in Connecticut, and I ate it up. One of the things that made me so angry was that the series DID get renewed for a second season, but the renewal got reversed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like, at this point I don't even care that the cast is significantly older and it wouldn't even make sense to do a second season. I NEED IT!!!! The Season 1 cliffhanger is truly one of those TV mysteries that haunts me — I just wanna know what happened! Let me at least read the Season 2 script!! Please!!!"

Lauren Garafano

11. Pitch (2016)

Screenshot from &quot;Pitch&quot;
Courtesy Fox

Number of seasons: 1

"It was a show about the first woman in the MLB! It was SO good and ended on a cliffhanger after only one season! I'm still not over its cancelation." 

neyonte

12. A League of Their Own (2022)

Screenshot from &quot;A League of Their Own&quot;
Prime Video / Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 1

"I was heartbroken when I heard it was canceled."

ejt263

13. Grand Army (2020)

Screenshot from &quot;Grand Army&quot;
Netflix / Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 1

"Amazing show, amazing characters, one of the most realistic shows out there actually showing the complex struggles of teenagers and very real scenarios and only one season. It's criminal."

drizzyjae

14. Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006–2007)

Screenshot from &quot;Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip&quot;
Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 1

"It had a stellar cast, writing, and made it a point to stick its fingers at EVERYONE! R.I.P. Matthew Perry, it wouldn't be the same without him, but it's the one show I will always wish had gotten the recognition it deserved."

crispyovercoat58

15. Everything Sucks! (2018)

Screenshot from &quot;Everything Sucks!&quot;
Scott Patrick Green / Â©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 1

"It had actual teens playing teens, wholesome friendships, realistic characters, struggles with identity and sexuality, but it ended on a cliffhanger! I need more episodes!" 

shadeofblue

"It was a wholesome, coming of age, queer series that deserved so much more than one season."

stylishvolcano73

16. Firefly (2002–2003)

Screenshot from &quot;Firefly&quot;
20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 1

"That show was done so dirty — only 12 episodes shown, those episodes shown in the wrong order, changing the air time almost every week, changing the day the show would be on almost every week, and then bumping the series from airing at all one week so something else could air. And they did all of this without any notice to viewers. Fans never knew what day or time the next episode would air because the show’s schedule would be changed last minute. Fox would’ve had a massive hit, but noooooo."

tazertot

"It could have been sooo good!!! Fox gave that show no chance!"

jellise26

17. High Fidelity (2020)

Screenshot from &quot;High Fidelity&quot;
Hulu / Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 1

"It was so irritating to only have one season."

brookemonaco

18. Lockwood & Co. (2023)

Screenshot from &quot;Lockwood &amp;amp; Co.&quot;
Netflix / Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 1

"Seriously, seriously underrated show on Netflix. The books are amazing, and the TV series does them so much justice. There are even petitions online to get Netflix to renew for a second season; that's how upset fans were when it was canceled."

neekachu55

19. Son of Zorn (2016–2017)

Screenshot from &quot;Son of Zorn&quot;
20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 1

"Son of Zorn was wacky, hilarious, and weird, with some really fun and experimental storytelling and production elements. I’m honestly shocked no one picked it up for streaming, and it ended on a huge cliffhanger. I’d have loved to spend more time with those characters!"

aislincross

20. Pushing Daisies (2007–2009)

Screenshot from &quot;Pushing Daisies&quot;
Abc / Â©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 2

"It was such an interesting show. It was almost like a comic book brought to life. The dialogue was kind of rhythmic and pleasing to listen to. The set design was also really colorful and fun to look at — it was cheerful. The Season 2 finale felt rushed and sloppy. They could have done a Season 3. I was gutted when it got axed." 

aaronbenb

"I have long lamented the demise of Pushing Daisies. It was a victim of the 2007–2008 writers' strike. At the time, it aired most of Season 2, went out of production for nearly a year, and by the time it came back, any momentum it had was gone. The reason for the choppy and awkward final episode is that they had already taped the end of the season before they found out they were canceled, so they had to cobble together a resolution from the footage they had. I still have never watched the final three episodes because it made me so angry that they canceled it. It was fun, fresh, thoughtful, and the visuals were pleasing to behold."

incorrigiblenightowl

21. Spinning Out (2020)

Screenshot from &quot;Spinning Out&quot;
Netflix / Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 1

"The plot was SO good. It was so refreshing for a teen drama to not fit the same high school cookie cutter setting. The acting was high quality, too. This show was perfectly cast, and all of the actors were so amazing. It was unreal! This show covered real issues that people deal with, like mental health. The final episode was set up to imply a second season... I really wish we had the opportunity to see it." 

wallows

22. Anne with an E (2017–2019)

Screenshot from &quot;Anne with an E&quot;
Netflix / Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 2

"Anne with an E hit me so hard that I can still remember the last scene. My mom and I watched it together, and it was always something that we really bonded over. Miss that show."

wrenthesongbird

"Anne with an E was so good, and they just rushed everything in the last episode. It's sucks that it got canceled."

sebastianstansbae

23. Freaks and Geeks (1999–2000)

Screenshot from &quot;Freaks and Geeks&quot;
Nbc / Â©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 1

"After only one season, the show didn’t get the chance it deserved. It had classic lines and meme-able scenes, too. The show was set up for a second season it never got." 

tessap439fbd8db

24. Sweet/Vicious (2016–2017)

Screenshot from &quot;Sweet/Vicious&quot;
Mtv / Â©MTV/Courtesy Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 1

"That show was absolutely amazing and really empowered me. It's so unfair it was canceled." 

kxllynxcxlx

25. Red Band Society (2014–2015)

Screenshot from &quot;Red Band Society&quot;
20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 1

"It was the most obscure and underrated show, but it had so much potential." 

visionarysquid58

26. Limitless (2015–2016)

Screenshot from &quot;Limitless&quot;
CBS / Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 1 

"It was a fun police procedural where a man uses a special pill to utilize his entire brain, allowing him to help solve crimes. Jake McDorman was a fun, likable, and sympathetic protagonist caught up in a mystery that was truly engaging. It extended the film it was based on in a great way. I wish we had gotten more!"

patk1026

27. And finally, AJ and the Queen (2020)

Screenshot from &quot;AJ and the Queen&quot;
Netflix / Everett Collection

Number of seasons: 1

"As soon as you get invested in the characters, the show ends on a cliffhanger. It was something that I've never seen before on TV. I loved it." 

sierram43e95c428

Did your favorite canceled show make the list? Let us know in the comments!

Responses have been edited for length/clarity.