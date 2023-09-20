18 TV Characters Everyone Loves To Hate But Actually Did Nothing Wrong

We asked the BuzzFeed Community which hated TV characters actually didn't deserve the animosity they got. Here's what they said:
There are some spoilers ahead!
3. Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
6. Vanessa Abrams from Gossip Girl
7. Hannah Horvath from Girls
8. Lori Grimes from The Walking Dead
9. Elena Gilbert from The Vampire Diaries
10. Octavia Blake from The 100
11. Skyler White from Breaking Bad
12. Tara Knowles from Sons of Anarchy
13. Mona Wu from Legends of Tomorrow
14. Theon Greyjoy from Game of Thrones
15. Wilhelmina Slater from Ugly Betty
16. Andy Bernard from The Office
17. Britta Perry from Community
18. And finally, Janice Hosenstein from Friends
Did your faves make the list? In the comments below, tell us which characters YOU firmly believe deserve better than the hate they get.
Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.