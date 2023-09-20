    18 TV Characters Everyone Loves To Hate But Actually Did Nothing Wrong

    I'm sorry, but Jeremiah Fisher does not deserve the hate y'all give him.

    by Lauren Garafano

    We asked the BuzzFeed Community which hated TV characters actually didn't deserve the animosity they got. Here's what they said:

    There are some spoilers ahead!

    1. Jeremiah Fisher from The Summer I Turned Pretty

    Closeup of Jeremiah
    "Jere isn't perfect, but people really act like he is the devil (and I don't wanna hear anything about the books, because right now, we're talking about the show). I don't hate Conrad, either, but I just can't stand the double standard. When Jeremiah does something, people will make it SUCH a big deal, but when Conrad does the EXACT same thing, people will say, 'Oh, he's going through a hard time with his mom and everything.' Um...Jere is his brother so they are going through the SAME THING! 😩"

    lilqueenb19

    2. Cassie Howard from Euphoria

    Closeup of Cassie
    "People are forgetting she is a 17-year-old girl making 17-year-old-girl decisions. Everyone expects her to make sound adult decisions when I am sure none of us were doing exactly that when we were 17. Also, not to mention she had an extremely traumatic experience in Season 1 and has yet to process it. I think she needs a little empathy is all."

    thicccryptid

    "She's dealt with a LOT of traumatic experiences, if we consider the backstory with her father. Growing up with a father addicted to drugs and a mother with alcoholism is traumatic in itself. Can you really be surprised that the girl tried to find love wherever she could?

    That isn’t to excuse her for betraying/hurting her best friend, but give the poor girl a break. She’s a teenager, and teenagers do dumb, shitty things. Their concept of the world is so small."

    sayhellotojenn

    3. Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

    Closeup of &quot;She-Hulk&quot;
    "People wouldn’t bat an eyelash if the gender roles were reversed and she was never even meant to be a serious character. Her show was made to be a comedy, and Jennifer Walters fits perfectly in it. I truly believe she’s likable, a good superhero, and will interact well with other Avengers if Marvel chooses to do that."

    thescarletwitchhhh

    4. Imogen Heaney from Heartstopper

    Closeup of Imogen
    "She had a crush on a guy who wasn't into her, and people took that as her trying to ruin Nick and Charlie's relationship even though she didn't even know about it. Her character development in Season 2 made her even better, in my opinion."

    jorjasee13

    5. Ash Tyler from Star Trek: Discovery

    Closeup of Ash
    This submission mentions sexual assault. 

    "This man had his entire body mutilated in a surgery to make him appear human, and the trauma literally caused him to lose his memory. He didn't know he was a Klingon spy; he believed he was this human man. He was suffering from severe trauma and severe PTSD having been a sexual assault survivor, and instead of ever seeing a shred of empathy for him, all I saw was pure, burning hatred. I've seen characters with similar stories get forgiven and have massive fanbases, but Ash never got that. It breaks my heart, because he was my favorite character."

    garebehr

    6. Vanessa Abrams from Gossip Girl

    Closeup of Vanessa
    "As someone who consumed the books before the show came out, Vanessa was a main character. But they made her into a recurring one for the show and never really gave her any storylines of her own. She sort of just felt forced into other people’s storylines, which made her less of her own character. And then they wrote her out. There’s also something to be said about the inherent anti-Blackness of the choice to make her biracial (Black/white) and just do NOTHING with it. The Gossip Girl writers had no idea what to do with any character who wasn’t white, cisgender, and heterosexual. And while I love the show for what it was, the mistreatment of Vanessa Abrams will always be a stain upon the show for me."

    kyronp

    7. Hannah Horvath from Girls

    Closeup of Hannah
    "Hannah gets more hate than she deserves. She wasn't worse than all the other characters on that show. She was in the process of discovering how sheltered her life was up until that point on the show. She was a narcissistic, spoiled brat in a show where all the characters were narcissistic, spoiled brats. The show should have been called 'Seinfeld for Girls.'"

    troper

    8. Lori Grimes from The Walking Dead

    Closeup of Lori
    "She was emotionally manipulated by Shane — he took advantage of her when she was at a low point (aka when he literally told Lori her husband was dead). She went as far as giving up her own LIFE so her daughter could live. I will be a Lori Grimes defender till the day I die."

    mcsamii216

    9. Elena Gilbert from The Vampire Diaries

    Closeup of Elena
    "I hate post-Season 4 criticism about her being selfish and annoying. While she's not the funniest or most badass character on the show, she is shown from the beginning that she's a teenage girl who is incredibly kind, empathetic, resourceful, selfless, and brave despite the trauma she's endured. She sympathizes with others, even as they are victimizing her, she's willing to sacrifice herself for others, and shows a lot of intelligence and quick thinking in stressful situations. I am disappointed with her character development after Season 3, but the core of who she is — the person who was was established since the beginning of the show — is worth admiring, in my opinion."

    thinkaboutitbbbb

    10. Octavia Blake from The 100

    Closeup of Octavia
    "She had lost everything and lived under the floor for 16 years, then had to lead Wonkru through the second Praimfaya. ... Lincoln had been killed, and she was only, like, 20, and she didn't know anything about how to lead. She was just having a hard time."

    lilykane

    11. Skyler White from Breaking Bad

    Closeup of Skyler
    "People haaaated her because she was so suspicious of Walt. Her husband was literally manufacturing and selling meth. And then he made her an accessory to his crimes."

    smashville

    "And not only that, Anna Gunn would get DEATH THREATS simply because she played Skyler on the show. It's scary how some people can't seem to separate actors from their roles."

    v_zerda

    12. Tara Knowles from Sons of Anarchy

    Closeup of Tara
    "People just hate her because they’re misogynistic, don’t think she was hot enough (what?!), or they themselves wanted to be with Jax, which makes no sense! He’s a fictional character!! She didn’t deserve to die the way she did. She deserved to raise her kids with a happy ending. I will fight this until my last breath."

    hannahmichele

    13. Mona Wu from Legends of Tomorrow

    Closeup of Mona
    "She was too young to really fit in with this group of 30-somethings, so she ended up coming across as childish and annoying sometimes. I've said a few times that if she was introduced when Astra, Spooner, and Behrad came along, the younger generation, she'd have been great. I don't dislike her; I just don't think they knew what to do with her. She wasn't bad; she was a victim of shitty writing."

    garebehr

    14. Theon Greyjoy from Game of Thrones

    Closeup of Theon
    "He did some bad things, but no worse than other characters (like Jaime Lannister or the Hound), and got WAY more hate for it. He was canonically 19 years old and in a horrible position. Then, he was brutally tortured and maimed, enslaved for years, and THEN overcame all of that to help Sansa escape, support his sister, and fight in the war. And people STILL hated him! He deserved better."

    rhoward3115

    15. Wilhelmina Slater from Ugly Betty

    Wilhelmina Slater
    "We all loved to hate her but should have been rooting for her all along. [She was a] boss queen who worked her way up from the ground to become a fashion powerhouse, only to be passed over by the useless rich son who didn't know anything about fashion."

    sabaha4dec3f8d4

    16. Andy Bernard from The Office

    Closeup of Andy
    "Toward the end of the series, they wrote him as something totally different than what he started out as. So, I don't agree with how he turned out (and let's be honest — The Office just wasn't great toward the end of the series anyway). But he genuinely made me laugh, and I feel like we all have that one guy at our jobs who is just goofy and in their own world. I quote him all the time, and I feel like when Andy came along is when the series really started getting into its flow."

    cheesebones

    17. Britta Perry from Community

    Closeup of Britta
    "She's definitely not a perfect character, but I was always fond of her. She loved her friends, she tried to be a good person (how ever badly she attempted it), and I just always felt so bad for her and about how the writers destroyed her character."

    myf83

    18. And finally, Janice Hosenstein from Friends

    Janice Hosenstein
    "Janice did literally nothing wrong besides have a weird laugh — and yet she is always the most hated one when it's actually Chandler who whines about not being able to get rid of her. He keeps getting back together with her time and time again and then dumping her for the stupidest reasons. He even tells her that he's moving to Yemen, for God's sake! And somehow, she's made to look irritating while he's all funny and charming?"

    idreamtofpierogis

    Did your faves make the list? In the comments below, tell us which characters YOU firmly believe deserve better than the hate they get.

