So, if you're anything like me, you tend to have some very strong feelings — both positive and negative — about fictional characters.
And in your watching (and rewatching), you've come to realize that maayyyyybe you hated a character who didn't actually do anything wrong.
Maybe you're an avid watcher of The Summer I Turned Pretty and feel like Jeremiah isn't actually "toxic," he's just going through a lot after losing his mom and always being compared to his "perfect" older brother.
Or maybe you rewatched Friends as an adult and realized that Emily was so right to hate Ross — he literally called her the wrong name at their WEDDING.
Perhaps you never understood why Skyler got so much hate on Breaking Bad. Like, her husband was literally a criminal and endangering her whole family.
Maybe you feel like Toby got a bad rap on The Office. He was always made out to be the bad guy, when in reality, he was one of the only sane ones in his workplace and just trying to get through the day.
Whoever it is, we wanna know! In the comments below, tell us which hated TV characters definitely didn't deserve their hate. The best responses will be included in a BuzzFeed Community post or video.