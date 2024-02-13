Mean Girls had a huge moment in popular culture after the remake hit theaters last month.
The new version of the movie, which was once again written by Tina Fey, followed the same story we all know and love, but updated for 2024. It also featured several songs from the Broadway musical adaptation, and Tina explained that this new movie would be more of a hybrid of the 2004 film and the musical.
So, when the remake officially debuted in theaters a ton of viewers were THRILLED and absolutely adored it. But, of course, not everyone felt the same way. And several of those haters took to TikTok to voice their criticisms of the movie.
Many of the complaints revolved around the changes between the stage musical and the 2024 movie. Not all the songs were included — though no one ever confirmed all of them would be in the movie anyway — a few song melodies were updated, and a handful of lyrics were changed.
Several viewers also criticized Angourie Rice's casting as Cady Heron, saying she was "bland" compared to the Cady in the stage musical. Though, again, the movie is not a direct translation of the musical.
Now Tina Fey has responded to all the complaints, and she's not having it.
On the Feb. 7 episode of the podcast Las Culturistas, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers encouraged Tina to tell them how she really felt about the negative reception to the movie.
"Little Broadway c**ts on TikTok [are] complaining about two lines of 'Revenge Party' when I bring you fucking Reneé Rapp, I bring you Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey. This is why we can’t have nice things."
She didn't confirm exactly which two lines she's referencing but is most likely speaking about the lyrics, "I can't even watch when she touches his hair / And I've watched a snake eat a cow," where Angourie sings in a lower melody than what was written for the stage musical.
So far, Tina is one of the only people to acknowledge the criticism of the movie.
Listen to Tina's full Las Culturistas episode here.