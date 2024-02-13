Skip To Content
"This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things": Tina Fey Responded To All The Hate "Mean Girls" Has Gotten On TikTok

Since the movie's release in theaters, many viewers have taken to TikTok to express their distaste with the casting and music changes.

by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

Mean Girls had a huge moment in popular culture after the remake hit theaters last month.

the cast taking a selfie behind the scenes
JoJo Whilden / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The new version of the movie, which was once again written by Tina Fey, followed the same story we all know and love, but updated for 2024. It also featured several songs from the Broadway musical adaptation, and Tina explained that this new movie would be more of a hybrid of the 2004 film and the musical.

cast standing in a cafeteria
JoJo Whilden / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

So, when the remake officially debuted in theaters a ton of viewers were THRILLED and absolutely adored it. But, of course, not everyone felt the same way. And several of those haters took to TikTok to voice their criticisms of the movie.

JoJo Whilden / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Many of the complaints revolved around the changes between the stage musical and the 2024 movie. Not all the songs were included — though no one ever confirmed all of them would be in the movie anyway — a few song melodies were updated, and a handful of lyrics were changed.

JoJo Whilden / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

A large amount of viewers even complained about the movie being a musical in the first place, claiming they didn't know it was a musical before seeing it in the movie theater. 

Several viewers also criticized Angourie Rice's casting as Cady Heron, saying she was "bland" compared to the Cady in the stage musical. Though, again, the movie is not a direct translation of the musical.

cady talking to her teacher
JoJo Whilden / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Angourie even said that Tina Fey reached out to her personally via email, asking her to star in the movie. And at the time, she was nervous about accepting the role because she "wanted to get that right."

Now Tina Fey has responded to all the complaints, and she's not having it.

tina sitting for a late night show
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

On the Feb. 7 episode of the podcast Las Culturistas, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers encouraged Tina to tell them how she really felt about the negative reception to the movie.

IHeartRadio / youtube.com

"Little Broadway c**ts on TikTok [are] complaining about two lines of 'Revenge Party' when I bring you fucking Reneé Rapp, I bring you Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey. This is why we can’t have nice things."

tina talking into a podcast mic
IHeartRadio / youtube.com

She didn't confirm exactly which two lines she's referencing but is most likely speaking about the lyrics, "I can't even watch when she touches his hair / And I've watched a snake eat a cow," where Angourie sings in a lower melody than what was written for the stage musical.

closeup of tina and angourie
John Lamparski / WireImage

So far, Tina is one of the only people to acknowledge the criticism of the movie.

JoJo Whilden / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Listen to Tina's full Las Culturistas episode here.