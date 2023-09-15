    Reneé Rapp Read All Of Your Thirst Tweets, So Be Prepared To Get Quenched

    "I love myself, but there are women I would let ruin my life."

    by
    Lauren Garafano
    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Vicki Chen
    BuzzFeed Staff

    So, you know Reneé Rapp — Broadway icon, up-and-coming pop star, and total goddess.

    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    Well, to celebrate the release of her new album, Snow Angel, and her Snow Hard Feelings tour, we invited Reneé to sit down with BuzzFeed and read some of y'all's filthy thirst tweets.

    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    She was kinda living for it, tbh.

    BuzzFeed / Via youtube.com

    Things started out super cute...

    BuzzFeed / Via youtube.com

    ...but in perfect thirst tweets fashion, they escalated very quickly.

    BuzzFeed / Via youtube.com

    She even gave her friend and fellow pop star Zara Larsson a shoutout!

    BuzzFeed / Via youtube.com

    All in all, it was a fun and sexy time for everyone.

    BuzzFeed / Via youtube.com

    Watch the full video with all of Reneé's reactions below:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed / Via youtube.com

    And if you understandably can't get enough of Reneé, make sure to stream her album Snow Angel and catch her on the Snow Hard Feelings tour!

    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed