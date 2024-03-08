Skip To Content
How Would You Die In Medieval Times?

Honestly, I'd be so mad if I was poisoned by my chambermaid.

by Lauren Garafano, Vicki Chen, alisherman
BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

Millie Bobby Brown's new movie Damsel just hit Netflix today!

A scene from Damsel showing Millie&#x27;s character in tattered attire, looking intently, surrounded by cave-like eerie blue light
John Wilson / Netflix

Damsel follows a young woman who agrees to marry a prince, only to realize that the marriage is a trap, and she is offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon. Now, with only the clothes on her back and her own determination, she must fight the dragon and find her way out of the cave she was thrown into. 

To celebrate the movie's release we had her take this quiz to find out how she'd die in Medieval times.

Millie smiling as she sits in a chair. She is wearing a patterned corset top and a choker necklace
BuzzFeed

So, what's her favorite Medieval pastime? And who is she trusting with a secret? Only one way to find out!

View this video on YouTube
BuzzFeed / youtube.com

Now it's your turn! Take our "How Would You Die In Medieval Times?" quiz and compare your results with Millie's!

Be sure to check out Damsel on Netflix!

Millie looking out of a cavern
John Wilson / Netflix
