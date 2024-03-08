Celebrity·Posted on Mar 8, 2024How Would You Die In Medieval Times?Honestly, I'd be so mad if I was poisoned by my chambermaid.by Lauren Garafano, Vicki Chen, alishermanLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMailBuzzFeed Quiz Party! Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out! Millie Bobby Brown's new movie Damsel just hit Netflix today! John Wilson / Netflix Damsel follows a young woman who agrees to marry a prince, only to realize that the marriage is a trap, and she is offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon. Now, with only the clothes on her back and her own determination, she must fight the dragon and find her way out of the cave she was thrown into. To celebrate the movie's release we had her take this quiz to find out how she'd die in Medieval times. BuzzFeed So, what's her favorite Medieval pastime? And who is she trusting with a secret? Only one way to find out! View this video on YouTube BuzzFeed / youtube.com Now it's your turn! Take our "How Would You Die In Medieval Times?" quiz and compare your results with Millie's! Be sure to check out Damsel on Netflix! John Wilson / Netflix