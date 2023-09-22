Millie Bobby Brown Just Answered 30 Questions, And Here’s Everything We Learned

Celebrity·Posted on Sep 22, 2023Millie Bobby Brown Just Answered 30 Questions, And Here’s Everything We LearnedShe confirmed that she does not, and will not, watch her old (but iconic) Instagram Lives.by by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed Staff, by Vicki ChenBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink So, you know Millie Bobby Brown. Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed Earlier this month, she debuted a new novel called Nineteen Steps and a fragrance called Wildly Me. View this photo on Instagram Harper Collins / @milliebobbybrown / instagram.com So, to celebrate these releases, we invited Millie to sit down, have a chat, and answer 30 questions as quickly as she possibly could. Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed She shared the best advice she's ever gotten from her Nanny Ruth, who inspired Nineteen Steps: BuzzFeed And she told us the first thing she'd do if she lost her celebrity status for 24 hours: BuzzFeed / Hector Vivas / Getty Images Then she revealed her favorite Taylor Swift song: BuzzFeed We also found out what her most useless talent is, and it's definitely not what we expected: BuzzFeed If you're curious about what else she talked about, go ahead and watch the video here: View this video on YouTube youtube.com And be sure to check out Millie's book Nineteen Steps and her Wildly Me fragrance, which are both out now! Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed