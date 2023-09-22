    Millie Bobby Brown Just Answered 30 Questions, And Here’s Everything We Learned

    She confirmed that she does not, and will not, watch her old (but iconic) Instagram Lives.

    So, you know Millie Bobby Brown.

    Earlier this month, she debuted a new novel called Nineteen Steps and a fragrance called Wildly Me.

    So, to celebrate these releases, we invited Millie to sit down, have a chat, and answer 30 questions as quickly as she possibly could.

    She shared the best advice she's ever gotten from her Nanny Ruth, who inspired Nineteen Steps:

    And she told us the first thing she'd do if she lost her celebrity status for 24 hours:

    Then she revealed her favorite Taylor Swift song:

    We also found out what her most useless talent is, and it's definitely not what we expected:

    If you're curious about what else she talked about, go ahead and watch the video here:

    And be sure to check out Millie's book Nineteen Steps and her Wildly Me fragrance, which are both out now!

