    "The White Lotus" Star Meghann Fahy Just Teased A Potential Return For Her And Theo James, And I'd Honestly Watch It In A Heartbeat

    She and Mike White talked about her and Theo James potentially returning, along with two more from the series' first season.

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Over the course of just two seasons, The White Lotus has given us some stellar performances from acclaimed actors like Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Connie Britton, and more.

    Jennifer Coolidge talking to someone in a scene from &quot;The White Lotus&quot;
    Courtesy HBO

    However, one of the saddest parts of the series (besides, well, the unfortunate murders) is that our favorite cast members aren't always guaranteed to return for the next season.

    Courtesy HBO

    Luckily, we got to enjoy Jennifer Coolidge's character Tanya for both Seasons 1 and 2, and we'll get to see Natasha Rothwell's character Belinda from Season 1 return for Season 3. 

    But Season 2 star Meghann Fahy just got our hopes up about a potential return for her character Daphne.

    Closeup of Meghann Fahy at an event
    Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

    In an interview with Deadline, she said, “[The White Lotus creator Mike White] did once say that he’d like to do an episode with Theo, me, and the couple from the first season — Alex and Jake; the four of us on a boat. Just one episode of that.”

    Mike White, Theo James, and Meghann Fahy at an event
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    She also added that Daphne is definitely back to her normal life and “she keeps doing what’s she’s doing."

    Theo James starred alongside Meghann in Season 2, and he played Daphne's husband Cameron Sullivan. Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy starred in Season 1 as Shane and Rachel Patton, who're seemingly still together after that chaotically tragic honeymoon in Hawaii.

    Cameron and Daphne toasting wine in a scene from &quot;The White Lotus&quot;
    Courtesy HBO

    Honestly, I'd watch the four of them interacting in a heartbeat.

    A closeup of Daphne smiling as she leans on a table during breakfast in a scene from &quot;The White Lotus&quot;
    Courtesy HBO

    Unfortunately, Meghann, Theo, Alexandra, and Jake have not been officially added to the list of cast joining the series for Season 3, but that doesn't mean I'm gonna give up hope!

    So far, the confirmed Season 3 cast includes: Natasha Rothwell, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Carrie Coon, Christian Friedel, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Aimee Lou Wood.

    And be sure to check out all the deets about Season 3 of The White Lotus here.