Over the course of just two seasons, The White Lotus has given us some stellar performances from acclaimed actors like Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Connie Britton, and more.
However, one of the saddest parts of the series (besides, well, the unfortunate murders) is that our favorite cast members aren't always guaranteed to return for the next season.
But Season 2 star Meghann Fahy just got our hopes up about a potential return for her character Daphne.
In an interview with Deadline, she said, “[The White Lotus creator Mike White] did once say that he’d like to do an episode with Theo, me, and the couple from the first season — Alex and Jake; the four of us on a boat. Just one episode of that.”
Theo James starred alongside Meghann in Season 2, and he played Daphne's husband Cameron Sullivan. Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy starred in Season 1 as Shane and Rachel Patton, who're seemingly still together after that chaotically tragic honeymoon in Hawaii.
Honestly, I'd watch the four of them interacting in a heartbeat.
Unfortunately, Meghann, Theo, Alexandra, and Jake have not been officially added to the list of cast joining the series for Season 3, but that doesn't mean I'm gonna give up hope!
So far, the confirmed Season 3 cast includes: Natasha Rothwell, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Carrie Coon, Christian Friedel, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Aimee Lou Wood.