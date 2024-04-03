It's been two weeks since Investigation Discovery's docuseries Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV debuted, and now Jennie Garth has briefly addressed working with Dan Schneider and Amanda Bynes.
From 2002–2006, Jennie starred in The WB series What I Like About You, a series co-created by Dan Schneider, alongside former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes.
When asked by The Hollywood Reporter about her "working relationship" with Schneider, Jennie said, "I don't want to talk about Dan Schneider ever again in my life."
She added that she has not kept in touch with Amanda Bynes and said, "I just love her, and I would love to see her at any point."
Jennie is one of the many actors who have publicly commented on the claims made in the Quiet on Set documentary.
Most recently, Kenan Thompson expressed his support, saying that his "heart goes out to anybody that's been victimized or their families."