Here's How The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Cast Is Paying Tribute To Andre Braugher Following His Death

Last night, Andre Braugher's longtime publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed that the 61-year-old actor had died after a brief illness.
Andre was well known in the '90s for his starring role Homicide: Life on the Street among other TV shows and movies. In more recent years, he found major success as Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In light of his death, Andre's B99 castmates have mourned the actor. Here is how:
Marc Evan Jackson, who played Captain Holt's husband Dr. Kevin Cozner, posted a photo of them captioned: "O Captain. My Captain."
Marc also pinned this photo of their characters about to kiss in the rain (from Season 8, Episode 7 "Game of Boyles") to his Instagram page, and made the photo his profile picture.
Melissa Fumero, who played Amy Santiago, posted a photoset captioned, "I love this first picture. The moment before that photo is Andre and me sitting on a little wooden deck overlooking the ocean in Malibu. We were having our first, of many, deep conversations…when out of a nowhere a big wave splashes the rocks below us, and we get hit! We get so startled that we jump up and run off the deck…..and then crack up laughing. We were shooting the Beach House episode."
She also reposted a photo on her story of Holt's office that was taken to celebrate the series' finale.
Chelsea Peretti, who played Gina Linetti, posted a photo caption, "Love you ❤️ Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t 💔."
Terry Crews, who played Lieutenant Terry Jeffords, posted a photo with the caption, "Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness, and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man. 😢❤️"
Joe Lo Truglio, who played Charles Boyle, posted a photo captioned, "So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with. We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it."
He continued, "He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. What you probably don’t know is that Andre could sing, too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found. At first, it was odd because well…*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*…but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that’s why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop.💔"
Joel McKinnon Miller, who played Scully, posted a behind-the-scenes photo captioned, "An actor prepares… Sending love to Andre’s family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him."
Dirk Blocker, who played Hitchcock, posted a photo captioned, "Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous, and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer. I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family."
Kyra Sedgwick, who played Holt's nemesis Madeline Wuntch, shared a photo captioned, "Heartbroken to hear about the passing of the brilliant Andre Braugher. Sending love to all his family and friends."
She also posted a photo of them together captioned, "Playing this other half in Brooklyn Nine-Nine will forever be one of the highlights of my career."
Rick Page, B99's director of photography, posted a photo captioned, "Rest easy friend. All love, all heart."
The official Brooklyn Nine-Nine page posted a tribute saying, "Always our Captain. We love you, Andre."
This post will be updated as more castmates pay tribute.