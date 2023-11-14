19 Famous Men Who Got Candid About Their Mental Health Struggles

This post deals with sensitive topics like addiction, disordered eating, suicide ideation, and body image.
1. Earlier this year, Tom Holland opened up about how his series The Crowded Room took a massive toll on his mental health. “I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character,’” he said. “And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to. ... It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before.” Because of the emotional stress, he ended up taking a year-long break from acting after wrapping the series.
2. Zac Efron opened up about having "pretty bad depression" after going through very intense dieting and training for Baywatch. He also revealed that he over-trained, ate the same three meals every day, and took "powerful diuretics" to achieve the look, all of which left him struggling with insomnia and burnout. "I don’t need to do that," he added, "I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat."
3. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has depression, and the first time he really felt it was in college after he injured his shoulder and couldn't play football. “I didn’t want to go to school,” he said. “I was ready to leave. I left school. I didn’t take any midterms, and I just left. But the interesting thing, at that time, is I just didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know what mental health was. I didn’t know what depression was. I just knew I didn’t want to be there, wasn’t going to any of the team meetings, wasn’t participating in anything.”
4. Landon Barker opened up about dealing with derealization, which is a disorder that causes someone to feel detached from their thoughts or their body. "I've always struggled with OCD, ADHD, and anxiety, but yeah, disassociating and dissociation kind of just hit me like a truck last year, and it was just the most awful experience," he told People.
5. Back in 2016, Kid Cudi went to rehab for his anxiety and depression. He wrote an open letter to his fans explaining that they've "ruled [his] life for as long as [he] can remember."
6. Ryan Reynolds said he's had anxiety his "whole life" and shared that he sometimes feels there are "two parts" of his personality, and the anxious side sometimes "takes over."
7. Shawn Mendes opened up about "constantly [feeling] like he's either flying or drowning." In a note, he also wrote, "The truth is even with so much success I still find it hard to feel like I'm not failing. Hyper focused on what don't have, forgetting to see all that I do. The truth is I'm overwhelmed and overstimulated, LOL. The truth is ALSO that I'm okay. I'm just tryna tell and be the truth."
8. Prince Harry said that he finally confronted his anxiety while he was in the military and attributed it to the constant public scrutiny he and his family have faced.
9. Tyler Posey first started struggling with depression after his mom died and when his engagement to Seana Gorlick ended in 2014. He said that therapy has been extremely helpful for him, and explained, “I’ve struggled a lot with therapy because it’s got a stigma to it, and also, it’s really gotta work for you, I’ve found. As open as you can be about it and as willing as you want to kind of experiment with therapy, you still have to find the right person that speaks to you and feels like a good fit for you."
10. Michael Phelps shared that after "every Olympics," he'd fall into "a major state of depression." He added that "self-medicating" with alcohol or drugs were the best way to "try to fix whatever it was that [he] was trying to run from." He also said that he was at an "all time low" after the 2012 Olympics and would spend days alone in his bedroom, not eating, not sleeping, and "just not wanting to be alive."
11. Zayn Malik has been open about his struggles with anxiety; he even canceled a concert because of it back in 2016. At the time, he wanted to tell his fans the truth, instead of just saying he was sick. "Unfortunately, anxiety, which has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances has got the better of me… With the magnitude of the event, I have suffered the worst anxiety of my career," he wrote in a statement. "I know those who suffer from anxiety will understand, and I hope those who don’t can empathize with my situation."
12. Pete Davidson said that it felt like "the weight of the world" was lifted off of his shoulders when he first got his borderline personality disorder (BPD) diagnosis in 2017. "I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it," he recalled. “Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better.”
13. Justin Baldoni shared his experiences with body dysmorphia and said that filming shirtless scenes "became a part of [his] identity." It became such a struggle for him because "[he'd] always felt like [he] had so much more to offer, but that was how [he] was seen, and that was also how [he] was making [his] money."
14. Harry Styles shared that he experienced stage fright and anxiety during his early days with One Direction because he was afraid of singing incorrect notes or getting things wrong.
15. Robert Pattinson opened up about his experiences with body dysmorphia and "tremendous anxiety" over his appearance. He said, "I suppose it’s because of these tremendous insecurities that I never found a way to become egotistical. I don’t have a six-pack, and I hate going to the gym. I’ve been like that my whole life. I never want to take my shirt off."
16. Stephen Colbert opened up about his experiences with panic attacks and explained that performing has been his best coping mechanism.
17. Jon Hamm is a proud advocate of going to therapy and said it's helped him work through his depression.
18. Back in 2015, Logic was hospitalized for his anxiety, and in 2018, he said that he's "coping with it." "I never really dealt with depression, just severe anxiety," he said. "I’ve been in therapy for years. My therapist has even said, 'You don’t need to be here.' I’m handling my issues head-on, not running from them."
19. Finally, Wayne Brady shared that he had a "complete breakdown" on his 42nd birthday in 2014. He described his debilitating depression, saying, "You don't want to move, you can't move in the darkness. You're like, 'I am just going to sit right here, and I want to wallow in this. As much as it hurts, I am going to sit right here because this is what I deserve. This is what I deserve, so I am going to sit here because I am that horrible of a person.'"
The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org. The Trevor Project, which provides help and suicide-prevention resources for LGBTQ youth, is 1-866-488-7386.
The National Eating Disorders Association helpline is 1-800-931-2237; for 24/7 crisis support, text “NEDA” to 741741.