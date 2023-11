19 Famous Men Who Got Candid About Their Mental Health Struggles

11.

Zayn Malik has been open about his struggles with anxiety; he even canceled a concert because of it back in 2016. At the time, he wanted to tell his fans the truth , instead of just saying he was sick. "Unfortunately, anxiety, which has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances has got the better of me… With the magnitude of the event, I have suffered the worst anxiety of my career," he wrote in a statement . "I know those who suffer from anxiety will understand, and I hope those who don’t can empathize with my situation."