Suits had a MAJOR cultural moment last year after the series began streaming on Netflix. In fact, earlier this year Nielsen revealed that the series gained over 57.7 billion viewing minutes across 141 episodes across Netflix and Peacock in 2023. So, it's, like, kinda a big deal.
The series originally aired on USA from 2011–2019, so it's even wilder that the series would become more popular than ever, four years after it ended.
This show was massive, folks. And due to its extreme success, NBC announced that a new Suits spinoff is currently in the early stages of development. So, here's everything we know about the new series so far:
1.The spinoff was first confirmed back in November by Universal International Studios president Beatrice Springborn. The spinoff will be called Suits: L.A., and Springborn said it will “have the same energy and good looking people that the original did.”
2.Aaron Korsh, Suits' creator and writer, will also be returning as showrunner for the spinoff.
3.The series will take place in LA, and follow a former federal prosecutor from New York named Ted Black. After moving to LA, Ted is ready to reinvent himself by representing some of the most powerful clients in LA.
4.Stephen Amell is set to star as Ted Black. Ted is described as "a charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others. Ted is a former New York prosecutor who joined forces 15 years ago with his old buddy, Stuart Lane, to build an LA law firm that specializes in criminal and entertainment law."
5.Josh McDermitt is cast as the self-obsessed lawyer Stuart Lane.
6.Lex Scott Davis will also star as an up-and-coming lawyer named Erica Rollins. Her character hopes to one day become the head of the firm's entertainment division.
7.Troy Winbush will play Kevin, a former FBI agent who now works with Ted Black as a private investigator.
8.The Suits: L.A. pilot script is complete and will begin filming in April in Vancouver. However, there is no premiere date set for the pilot yet.
9.The spinoff hasn't been picked up for a full season yet, however depending on how well the pilot episode is received, it will hopefully get more episodes.
10.Since Suits: L.A. exists in the same universe as Suits, there also might be some original cast members joining the series. "It's not impossible,” Lex said.
11.In fact, Patrick J. Adams and Rick Hoffman, who played Mike Ross and Louis Litt, respectively, have both expressed their desire to reprise their roles for the spinoff.
That's all the info we've got for now! We'll keep you updated as news about the spinoff comes out. But in the meantime, you can rewatch Suits, which is currently streaming on Netflix and Peacock.