    Here's Everything We Know So Far About The New "Suits" Spinoff "Suits: L.A."

    Patrick J. Adams and Rick Hoffman (who played Mike Ross and Louis Litt on Suits) have both expressed interest in reprising their roles for the spinoff.

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Suits had a MAJOR cultural moment last year after the series began streaming on Netflix. In fact, earlier this year Nielsen revealed that the series gained over 57.7 billion viewing minutes across 141 episodes across Netflix and Peacock in 2023. So, it's, like, kinda a big deal.

    Actors in a courtroom scene, standing and seated, portraying lawyers and a client in a TV drama
    Usa Networks / Â©USA Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection

    If you're anything like me, then you probably binge-watched all nine seasons in an alarmingly short period of time. But really, who's keeping score???

    The series originally aired on USA from 2011–2019, so it's even wilder that the series would become more popular than ever, four years after it ended.

    Two characters from a TV show sitting in a office, looking at each other with subtle smiles, dressed in suits
    Usa Networks / Â©USA Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection

    With the success of the show, the cast has reunited for the Golden Globes and two separate Super Bowl commercials. 

    This show was massive, folks. And due to its extreme success, NBC announced that a new Suits spinoff is currently in the early stages of development. So, here's everything we know about the new series so far:

    1. The spinoff was first confirmed back in November by Universal International Studios president Beatrice Springborn. The spinoff will be called Suits: L.A., and Springborn said it will “have the same energy and good looking people that the original did.”

    Two actors from the TV show &quot;Suits&quot;, one male and one female, stand facing each other in an office setting
    Ian Watson / ©USA Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

    2. Aaron Korsh, Suits' creator and writer, will also be returning as showrunner for the spinoff.

    A circle around Aaron Korsh who&#x27;s sitting on stage with the cast of the original show
    Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

    3. The series will take place in LA, and follow a former federal prosecutor from New York named Ted Black. After moving to LA, Ted is ready to reinvent himself by representing some of the most powerful clients in LA.

    Michael Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, and Rachel Zane, played by Meghan Markle, standing side by side in an office
    Usa Network / Â©USA Networks/Courtesy Everett Collectio / Everett Collection

    A press release from the series explains, "His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

    4. Stephen Amell is set to star as Ted Black. Ted is described as "a charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others. Ted is a former New York prosecutor who joined forces 15 years ago with his old buddy, Stuart Lane, to build an LA law firm that specializes in criminal and entertainment law."

    Closeup of Stephen Amell on the red carpet
    Robert Okine / Getty Images

    5. Josh McDermitt is cast as the self-obsessed lawyer Stuart Lane.

    Closeup of Josh McDermitt
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    6. Lex Scott Davis will also star as an up-and-coming lawyer named Erica Rollins. Her character hopes to one day become the head of the firm's entertainment division.

    Closeup of Lex Scott Davis
    Aliah Anderson / WireImage

    “I worked very hard to earn the role,” she explained. “I went in five times for this character and really laid it all out there for the producers and the creator of the show.”

    7. Troy Winbush will play Kevin, a former FBI agent who now works with Ted Black as a private investigator.

    Troy Winbush posing for a photo at a media event wearing a cap, jacket, and graphic tee
    J. Countess / WireImage

    8. The Suits: L.A. pilot script is complete and will begin filming in April in Vancouver. However, there is no premiere date set for the pilot yet.

    Harvey Specter and Mike Ross stand in a courtroom in a scene from Suits
    Usa Network / Â©USA Networks/Courtesy Everett Collectio / Everett Collection

    “There is a pilot script, and that's what we'll be filming in April,” Lex Scott Davis shared. 

    9. The spinoff hasn't been picked up for a full season yet, however depending on how well the pilot episode is received, it will hopefully get more episodes.

    Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Gabriel Macht in a tense scene from the TV show &quot;Suits,&quot; standing in an upscale office setting
    Usa Networks / Â©USA Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "Fingers crossed that the pilot gets a series order," Lex added. "But, I'm pretty excited. Pretty sure we'll get our series order, for sure."

    10. Since Suits: L.A. exists in the same universe as Suits, there also might be some original cast members joining the series. "It's not impossible,” Lex said.

    Donna Paulsen, played by Sarah Rafferty, sits on the bathroom floor next to Rachel Zane while looking thoughtful
    Usa Networks / Â©USA Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I would love that myself if there was, but we'll see. You never know," she added. 

    11. In fact, Patrick J. Adams and Rick Hoffman, who played Mike Ross and Louis Litt, respectively, have both expressed their desire to reprise their roles for the spinoff.

    Mike Ross is seated and Louis is standing next to him as they both look surprised
    Usa Networks / Â©USA Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "If I got the phone call, I’d be ready to suit up again. I loved the show, I loved the character, and I loved working with all these people," said Patrick, in an interview with Variety.

    "Absolutely. I would do it in a heartbeat because it's the job that changed my entire life, and it was such a wonderful experience," said Rick in an interview with GamesRadar+.

    That's all the info we've got for now! We'll keep you updated as news about the spinoff comes out. But in the meantime, you can rewatch Suits, which is currently streaming on Netflix and Peacock.