1.During the first ever Emmys ceremony in 1949, only six awards were given. The first Emmy Award was awarded to a 20-year-old ventriloquist. Shirley Dinsdale and her puppet, Judy Splinters, received the award for Outstanding Television Personality.
2.In fact, tickets to the first awards ceremony only cost $5 per person.
3.Nowadays, tickets to the ceremony aren't sold to the public, but one of the perks of being a Chase Sapphire cardmember are exclusive Emmys packages. The "Ultimate Weekend" package includes attending the Emmy Awards rehearsal, the live show, the nominee reception, and the Governors Awards. This package costs $3,500 or 350,000 credit card points.
4.A single Emmy statuette costs about $400 and takes about five and a half hours to be made. It's made of copper, nickel, silver, and gold and weighs six pounds, twelve ounces.
5.In fact, each winning entry only receives one free award. If extra statuettes are desired, like for members of a large writing team, winners must pay for each additional award.
6.If a recipient ever has the intention to sell or auction their statuette, they're obligated to return it to the Academy.
7.Lorne Michaels holds the record for the most Emmy nominations for an individual. He currently has 102 nominations and 21 wins.
8.Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live holds the record for the most nominated televised program. It currently has earned 314 nominations and 84 wins.
9.Of all the actors nominated for Emmys, Kelsey Grammer is the only actor to have been nominated for his portrayal of the same character on three different series. The character Dr. Frasier Crane exists on Cheers, Frasier, and Wings, and Kelsey was nominated for his work on all three.
10.Merritt Wever gave one of the shortest Emmy speeches ever after she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Nurse Jackie. Her 11-word speech was literally, "Thanks so much. Thank you so much. I gotta go. Bye."
11.Finally, in 1985, Betty Thomas won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work on Hill Street Blues, but a man appeared on stage and accepted the award before her. Betty eventually got her Emmy and the man later received a fine of $175 for the stunt.