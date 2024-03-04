"Dune: Part Two" Is Out In Theaters — Here Are 28 Of The Best Jokes About The Movie So Far
I'm so glad that all of us moviegoers can be reunited now that Dune: Part Two is out.
Dune: Part Two is finally in theaters and absolutely conquered its first weekend's box office sales, earning over $81.5 million domestically.
People are absolutely raving about the movie and, of course, making some very, very good jokes about it. So here are 28 of the best ones I've seen so far:
1.
Stilgar: *struggling to open the pickle jar**— Buddy (@BuddysBigScreen) March 3, 2024
Paul: *opens with ease**
Stilgar: LISAN AL GAIB IS HERE#DunePart2 pic.twitter.com/DAyvCUJ6HN
2.
the way he has the perfect life…watching his gladiator game, vaping in the black goo, kissing twinks. just unapologetically prioritising self care and joy. pic.twitter.com/mhljMWaD9Q— sam (@samxmcgowan) March 4, 2024
3.
Lady Jessica: “Oh man this planet fucking sucks”— Big Luke🦎 (@TheBigLukee) March 3, 2024
Paul: pic.twitter.com/RTL9TMnNva
4.
this queen………Paul Atreides you’re sick https://t.co/dLKNtS6DoE— paul (@paulswhtn) March 4, 2024
5.
Me watching Feyd-Rautha kiss the Baron a second time in Dune Part Two https://t.co/RtEZEDYSYN pic.twitter.com/GjMhQwoH5h— Giovanni Lago (@TheGiovanniLago) March 3, 2024
7.
Hans Zimmer's interns went so hard with that Dune 2 score— josh tenet (@joshtenet) March 4, 2024
8.
people in dune messiah: "idk if paul is the one"— Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) March 4, 2024
stilgar: pic.twitter.com/xzhVusm40k
9.
Paul Muad’dib Atreides pic.twitter.com/4fkyOkCJRl— Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) March 3, 2024
10.
me when people say austin butler has his elvis accent in dune part two pic.twitter.com/vcbSWGao31— kenzie xcx 🫀 (@kenzvanunu) March 3, 2024
11.
this is what dune is about https://t.co/ghAhLQNTPL— soapy (@soapyhadid) March 3, 2024
12.
When the best part of the song you’re listening to hits pic.twitter.com/a2zZRpNJFi— Pat (@pattbb8) March 4, 2024
13.
neeeeeeed to queen out with her pic.twitter.com/cD1C81beoz— Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) March 3, 2024
14.
real footage of me leaving the cinema after watching dune part 2 pic.twitter.com/XLLoAWNRcm— babs (@illicitsffairs) March 4, 2024
15.
me when the Dune desert mouse made his return in Part Two pic.twitter.com/FIr8NG0SmN— paul (@paulswhtn) March 4, 2024
16.
Me when I hear someone talking in the theater during #DunePart2 pic.twitter.com/k4YCOkmpwR— An American Jerewolf in London 🐺 (@WalkinDude78) March 3, 2024
17.
18.
my father is the worst man alive and i’m his favorite daughter pic.twitter.com/rah7tYDmnk— sophia (@hellopugh) March 3, 2024
19.
Lady Jessica pic.twitter.com/hflgQYlecL— rebecca ferguson's pr manager 🇵🇸 (@julietsavvyer) March 3, 2024
20.
Only normal dude in this weird ass family pic.twitter.com/FKFINcmvIa— Austinheimer (@awoodustin) March 4, 2024
21.
Chani Sihaya I would treat you so right not at all like that Muad’Dib joker— dune opinions account (@fellawhomstdve) March 3, 2024
22.
23.
Gurney to Chani pic.twitter.com/nYgYa6JtuZ— Dune: Part 2 Countdown (@Dune2Countdown) March 4, 2024