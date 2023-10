9.

Tia Mowry opened up about being told that she needed to cover her gray hair while she was working on a film. "Someone on set told me, 'You really need to cover those gray hairs! Girls shouldn't be seen that way,'" she wrote in an essay for InStyle. "And I said, 'No. I'm going to keep my gray hair. This is normal, this is what happens.' Because at the end of the day, no matter what the trends are or what people tell me about how I should look, I define what beauty is for me. And for me, beauty is confidence, beauty is feeling good about yourself, beauty is embracing all of your flaws, and beauty is aging."