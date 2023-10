13 Extremely Harmful Ways Celebs Have Contributed To Diet Culture

8.

Earlier this year, Gwyneth Paltrow was called out by many after she shared her "wellness routine" which consisted of an extremely limited diet. She said that in her routine she will eat dinner early in the evening and does a "nice intermittent fast," adding that she doesn't begin eating until noon. In the mornings she'll "have some things that won't spike [her] blood sugar" like coffee or celery juice. And then for lunch, she has a bone broth soup most days. She said that she likes to have at least "one hour of movement" every day as well, and then spends 30 minutes in the sauna.