    13 Celebrities Who Shared Their Bestie Meet Cute Stories, And They're So Wholesome

    Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen "bonded in the bathroom" when they first met. Chrissy said that she was so nervous to meet Kim but instantly relaxed when Kim asked her to zip up her dress and Chrissy realized they were both wearing Spanx.

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams first met back in 2008 at Timbaland's Grammy party. Taylor's mom came up to Hayley saying that she'd love to introduce her to Taylor because Taylor didn't have many friends her own age who also did music.

    Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams
    Rick Diamond / Getty Images for CMT

    Hayley explained the whole story on The Tonight Show, saying, "So, we were at some Grammy party — it was actually Timbaland's Grammy party. I was very nervous. But, a woman came up to me and she said, 'I'm Taylor Swift's mom, and Taylor doesn't have a lot of friends her age that do music, and I would love to introduce you guys or get your number.' So, Andrea, the legend that she is, she connected us."

    2. Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh actually knew each other for years before working together on Everything Everywhere All At Once, but their friendship first blossomed over email. "When you meet someone and have that connection, it's not the length of time you've known them. A friendship became a very precious relationship," said Michelle.

    Closeup of Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh
    Presley Ann / Getty Images for Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

    Michelle added that they're both early birds and text each other first thing in the morning. "She wakes up very early, and I'm an early bird as well, so we end up texting each other. She's rooting for me," she said. "Jamie Lee is one of the most generous in spirit that I have ever met. She's always giving. She's always sending me something and texting, 'Did you get it, bae?' She's always sharing. And yet, at the same time, she's friggin' Hollywood royalty — but she is nurturing."

    3. Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito actually met in college at the University of California in Santa Barbara back in 1966 and then became roommates two years later.

    Closeup of Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito
    Michael Tran / FilmMagic / Getty

    Michael told the Talks, "It's tough when you get into show business and try to find good friends. People are goofy about the movie business, so you end up counting on friends you knew before you were successful. It is harder to make new friends because you are a little more cautious."

    4. Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen met one night where they "bonded in the bathroom." Kim asked Chrissy to zip her up, and they became good friends pretty fast after that.

    Closeup of Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage

    "I remember this because I was so nervous to meet you," Chrissy told Kim in an Instagram video. "I had been watching. I knew all about you, I felt like kind of a weirdo. You made me feel so much better because we went to the bathroom, and you had me zip you up, and I was like, 'Oh my god! She has Spanx on! She’s cool, she’s normal.'"

    5. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon first met when they were 8 and 10 years old, respectively. At the time, they lived two blocks away from each other in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and their moms introduced them.

    Closeup of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon
    Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

    Matt once shared a story about a time when they were both in high school where Ben defended him in a fight with another kid. He said, "I said something, but he came for me. And it was like this mountain of a guy came at me, and I was like, 'Oh man.' So, before I knew it, I was on the ground, he was above me, I was like, 'This is gonna be bad.' And it was right then that little five foot two Ben Affleck tackled this dude off of me, like out of nowhere. I was a junior, and he was, like, a freshman, and he tackled this kid off of me, literally at the risk of his own life. ... I remember that was like a big moment. Like, he will put himself in a really bad spot for me. This is a good friend."

    6. Ed Sheeran said that the first time he met Courteney Cox was when he was invited over to her house by a mutual friend back in 2013. At her house, he "picked up a guitar and played some songs," and then Courteney, who loves music, told him, "Any time you wanna stay, let me know!" Since then, Ed has stayed at her place every time he's in LA.

    Closeup of Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran
    Todd Williamson / Getty Images

    During one of his stays at her house, Ed invited some friends over, including Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid. Courteney recalled, "I remember seeing Johnny and going, ‘Oh wow, he’s really intense, he’s got those eyes, and he was playing the piano, and I thought, ‘He’s really, really handsome.'" And now she and Johnny have been together for about 10 years. 

    7. Riley Keough and Juno Temple revealed that the first time they ever met was when they were moving into an apartment together. They grew super close very quickly, and Juno even shared that Riley helped her through her first panic attack.

    Juno Temple and Riley Keough
    Donato Sardella / WireImage

    They lived together while filming the movie Jack & Diane. During a Vanity Fair interview, Riley said, "I think we just met in the apartment — which is crazy, to put two people in an apartment to live together who've never met."

    8. When Penélope Cruz came to LA for the first time, she'd only planned to stay for two months to shoot a movie and then go back home. She'd spoken to Salma Hayek on the phone a few times before, but never in person. So, when Penélope's flight landed in LA, Salma came to pick her up and insisted that she stay with her instead of a hotel. "You're not going to a hotel," Salma told her. "You're coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning, and you're going to feel very lonely." And now, they're "like sisters."

    Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz
    Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

    Penélope added, "I ended up also sleeping in her room because I was scared.  And you know, that's the way we met. And on top of that, in the middle of the night, she says I was holding her hand because I was afraid, I don't know, I was dreaming." 

    9. Busta Rhymes and Jay-Z went to the same high school and even rap battled each other in the cafeteria. Busta explained, "One day, somebody came up to me and was like, 'Yo, Hov is in the cafeteria.' They weren't calling him Hov at the time; they were calling him Jay. 'Do you want to step to him on some rhyme shit?' So I go. ... That was probably the first time I lost a battle that mattered."

    Jay-Z and Busta Rhymes
    Carley Margolis / FilmMagic

    10. Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day first met at the audition for Tuck Everlasting. None of them landed roles in the movie, but they kept running into each other afterwards. Then, after getting tired of not landing any of the projects they auditioned for, they decided to make their own and created It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

    Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    Glenn told the story of how the second time he and Charlie hung out was after an audition for That '80s Show. After the audition, Charlie was gonna go back to his hotel, and Glenn offered to drive him. During the ride, Glenn got a call from his agent telling him that he landed the role. He asked her, "Charlie's right next to me, you got any news for him?" And he found out he didn't end up getting cast. 

    11. Jennifer Lawrence was a huge fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians for years, so for her 30th birthday, someone on her team called Kris Jenner and asked if she'd come to Jennifer's and give her a cake. From then on, they had a "little texting friendship," and stayed friends throughout the years. In 2022, Kris even said, "She’s like one of my kids. I’m so blessed to have her in my life."

    Kris and Jennifer in bed
    @krisjenner

    12. Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer have been close friends since the '90s. Back when Octavia first moved to LA, she'd go to see the Sunday night shows put on by the Groundlings, LA's improv and sketch comedy troupe. Melissa and her husband Ben Falcone were both performers at the time. Melissa recalled that Octavia's laugh was so "amazing" that she'd get the rest of the audience laughing, too. "It was, like, we met, and then we were always together in that group," Melissa said.

    Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy
    Randy Holmes / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    13. Finally, Gwyneth Paltrow and Maya Rudolph's fathers were best friends and met at Tulane University. Over the course of the years, their dads remained close, alongside their families. Then, Maya and Gwyneth attended the same school and became just as close. During Gwyneth's opening monologue on her 2001 Saturday Night Live appearance, she even said, “This week has been real extra-special to me because one of my best friends is on the show now, and I’m so proud of her."

    Closeup of Maya and Gwyneth on &quot;SNL&quot;
    Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images