8.

When Penélope Cruz came to LA for the first time, she'd only planned to stay for two months to shoot a movie and then go back home. She'd spoken to Salma Hayek on the phone a few times before, but never in person. So, when Penélope's flight landed in LA, Salma came to pick her up and insisted that she stay with her instead of a hotel. "You're not going to a hotel," Salma told her. "You're coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning, and you're going to feel very lonely." And now, they're "like sisters."