13 Celebrities Who Shared Their Bestie Meet Cute Stories, And They're So Wholesome
1.Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams first met back in 2008 at Timbaland's Grammy party. Taylor's mom came up to Hayley saying that she'd love to introduce her to Taylor because Taylor didn't have many friends her own age who also did music.
2.Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh actually knew each other for years before working together on Everything Everywhere All At Once, but their friendship first blossomed over email. "When you meet someone and have that connection, it's not the length of time you've known them. A friendship became a very precious relationship," said Michelle.
3.Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito actually met in college at the University of California in Santa Barbara back in 1966 and then became roommates two years later.
4.Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen met one night where they "bonded in the bathroom." Kim asked Chrissy to zip her up, and they became good friends pretty fast after that.
5.Ben Affleck and Matt Damon first met when they were 8 and 10 years old, respectively. At the time, they lived two blocks away from each other in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and their moms introduced them.
6.Ed Sheeran said that the first time he met Courteney Cox was when he was invited over to her house by a mutual friend back in 2013. At her house, he "picked up a guitar and played some songs," and then Courteney, who loves music, told him, "Any time you wanna stay, let me know!" Since then, Ed has stayed at her place every time he's in LA.
7.Riley Keough and Juno Temple revealed that the first time they ever met was when they were moving into an apartment together. They grew super close very quickly, and Juno even shared that Riley helped her through her first panic attack.
8.When Penélope Cruz came to LA for the first time, she'd only planned to stay for two months to shoot a movie and then go back home. She'd spoken to Salma Hayek on the phone a few times before, but never in person. So, when Penélope's flight landed in LA, Salma came to pick her up and insisted that she stay with her instead of a hotel. "You're not going to a hotel," Salma told her. "You're coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning, and you're going to feel very lonely." And now, they're "like sisters."
9.Busta Rhymes and Jay-Z went to the same high school and even rap battled each other in the cafeteria. Busta explained, "One day, somebody came up to me and was like, 'Yo, Hov is in the cafeteria.' They weren't calling him Hov at the time; they were calling him Jay. 'Do you want to step to him on some rhyme shit?' So I go. ... That was probably the first time I lost a battle that mattered."
10.Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day first met at the audition for Tuck Everlasting. None of them landed roles in the movie, but they kept running into each other afterwards. Then, after getting tired of not landing any of the projects they auditioned for, they decided to make their own and created It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
11.Jennifer Lawrence was a huge fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians for years, so for her 30th birthday, someone on her team called Kris Jenner and asked if she'd come to Jennifer's and give her a cake. From then on, they had a "little texting friendship," and stayed friends throughout the years. In 2022, Kris even said, "She’s like one of my kids. I’m so blessed to have her in my life."
12.Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer have been close friends since the '90s. Back when Octavia first moved to LA, she'd go to see the Sunday night shows put on by the Groundlings, LA's improv and sketch comedy troupe. Melissa and her husband Ben Falcone were both performers at the time. Melissa recalled that Octavia's laugh was so "amazing" that she'd get the rest of the audience laughing, too. "It was, like, we met, and then we were always together in that group," Melissa said.
13.Finally, Gwyneth Paltrow and Maya Rudolph's fathers were best friends and met at Tulane University. Over the course of the years, their dads remained close, alongside their families. Then, Maya and Gwyneth attended the same school and became just as close. During Gwyneth's opening monologue on her 2001 Saturday Night Live appearance, she even said, “This week has been real extra-special to me because one of my best friends is on the show now, and I’m so proud of her."