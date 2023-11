8.

Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush got divorced five months after getting married. They tied the knot in April 2005 and broke up in September of that year. However, they continued to work together on their showfor four more years. At the time, Sophia said , "At the end of the day, we're grown-ups, and I actually think it's interesting that when people split in a way that's unpleasant, they usually just go on quite literally hating each other — or the person in my situation hates the other person, whatever — but when you have to work with somebody for another half a decade, you kind of have to deal with it. Because for me, at the end of the day, my job is my priority.”