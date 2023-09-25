    31 Then And Now Photos That Show These Famous People In 2003 Vs. 2013 Vs. 2023

    It's true, Paul Rudd seriously does not age.

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This is Reese Witherspoon in 2003:

    her hair is short and she&#x27;s wearing a denim jacket over a dress
    Chris Weeks / FilmMagic / Getty

    Here's Reese in 2013:

    her hair is still cut in a longer bob
    Chelsea Lauren / WireImage / Getty

    And here's Reese now in 2023:

    her hair is long and she&#x27;s wearing a one-shoulder dress
    Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    2. This is Emma Watson in 2003:

    she&#x27;s wearing a graphic long sleeve dress with her short hair in waves
    Steve Finn / Getty Images

    Here's Emma in 2013:

    she&#x27;s wearing a short dress and hair is pulled back into a low bun
    D Dipasupil / FilmMagic / Getty

    And here's Emma now in 2023:

    she&#x27;s wearing her short hair half up and a halter dress
    Arnold Jerocki / GC Images / Getty

    3. This is Jennifer Lopez in 2003:

    she&#x27;s wearing a one shoulder dress with hair slicked back into a low bun and bright eyeshadow
    J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty

    Here's Jennifer in 2013:

    her hair is in loose curls and she&#x27;s wearing a long sleeve dress
    Donato Sardella / Getty

    And here's Jennifer now in 2023:

    her hair still has similar highlights and its done in beach waves
    Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

    4. This is Beyoncé in 2003:

    beyonce with shorter hair that&#x27;s curled and wearing a strapless princess dress
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Here's Beyoncé in 2013:

    she&#x27;s wearing a mini dress and her hair is straightened
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty

    And here's Beyoncé now in 2023:

    she&#x27;s got her long hair in waves and she&#x27;s wearing a sparkly dress
    Mason Poole/Parkwood Media / Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

    5. This is Paul Rudd in 2003:

    he&#x27;s got some scruff on his face and his longer hair is brushed back
    J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty

    Here's Paul in 2013:

    he&#x27;s still looking the same, with his hair brushed back and wearing a suit
    Alberto Rodriguez / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    And here's Paul now in 2023:

    his hair is a little shorter and he&#x27;s wearing a suit
    Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty

    6. This is Gabrielle Union in 2003:

    she&#x27;s wearing bright eyeshadow and her hair is curled
    Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty

    Here's Gabrielle in 2013:

    her longer hair is straightened and she&#x27;s got a smokey eye look
    Earl Gibson Iii / WireImage / Getty

    And here's Gabrielle now in 2023:

    she&#x27;s wearing a dress with a deep v-cut and her hair is slicked back into a bun
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    7. This is Michelle Yeoh in 2003:

    her hair is in a deep side part and she&#x27;s wearing a blouse and skirt
    Natalie Behring / Getty Images

    Here's Michelle in 2013:

    her hair is flipped to one side and she&#x27;s wearing a sparkly dress
    Tpg / Getty Images

    And here's Michelle now in 2023:

    her hair looks darker and it&#x27;s straightened and she&#x27;s wearing an oversized suit
    VCG/VCG via Getty Images

    8. This is Lindsay Lohan in 2003:

    she&#x27;s got bangs and two-toned hair that&#x27;s curled and she&#x27;s wearing a corset over a button down
    Rj Capak / WireImage / Getty

    Here's Lindsay in 2013:

    her hair is long and back to being natural red and she&#x27;s wearing a shirt dress
    Kevin Mazur / Getty

    And here's Lindsay now in 2023:

    her hair is still long but dyed a deeper red
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Christian Siriano

    9. This is Pete Wentz in 2003:

    he&#x27;s wearing a zip up hoodie and his hair is straightened and to the side
    Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Here's Pete in 2013:

    he&#x27;s got subtle facial hair and his hair is spiked up
    John Parra / Getty

    And here's Pete now in 2023:

    his hair is dyed blonde and it&#x27;s shoulder-length now
    Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty

    10. This is Justin Timberlake in 2003:

    he&#x27;s wearing a fedora and a button down
    Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty

    Here's Justin in 2013:

    he&#x27;s got slight stubble, and his shorter hair is brushed back
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty

    And here's Justin now in 2023:

    his hair is still cut short and he&#x27;s got stubble on his face
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

    11. This is Tia and Tamera Mowry in 2003:

    both have their hair at shoulder-length with natural curls
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty

    Here's Tia and Tamera in 2013:

    one has hair slicked back into a bun and the other has their hair in loose curls
    Lester Cohen / Getty Images for TV Guide

    And here's Tia and Tamera now in 2023:

    one sister has her natural curls framing her face with the rest tied back and the other has long curly hair that&#x27;s been braided at the front
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty

    12. This is Dakota Fanning in 2003:

    she&#x27;s a young kid with short hair
    Denise Truscello / WireImage for Universal Television Productions

    Here's Dakota in 2013:

    she&#x27;s got mid-lenth hair that&#x27;s platinum blonde and she&#x27;s wearing a long dress
    Michael Stewart / WireImage / Getty

    And here's Dakota now in 2023:

    her hair is half pulled back and it&#x27;s a dirty blonde
    Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty

    13. This is Kirsten Dunst in 2003:

    her hair is in a pixie cut
    Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Getty

    Here's Kirsten in 2013:

    she&#x27;s got side bangs and her hair is long and halfway up
    Gaye Gerard / Getty Images

    And here's Kirsten now in 2023:

    her hair is at her shoulders and in a side part
    Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty

    14. This is Christina Ricci in 2003:

    she&#x27;s got dark hair pulled back with some loose pieces in front and skinny eyebrows
    Albert L. Ortega / WireImage / Getty

    Here's Christina in 2013:

    her hair is a lighter shade with side bangs and the rest is pulled back
    Mike Pont / FilmMagic / Getty

    And here's Christina now in 2023:

    she&#x27;s wearing a strapless dress with her hair cut in a bob that&#x27;s been curled
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

    15. This is Usher in 2003:

    he&#x27;s wearing a fedora and a suit
    L. Busacca / WireImage / Getty

    Here's Usher in 2013:

    his hair is grown out to a small afro and he&#x27;s wearing a shiny suit
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

    And here's Usher now in 2023:

    his hair is short and he&#x27;s got earrings in both ears
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty

    16. This is Jennifer Aniston in 2003:

    her hair is long and worn in beach waves
    Amy Graves / WireImage / Getty

    Here's Jennifer in 2013:

    her hair is the same length but it&#x27;s blonde with highlights
    John Phillips / UK Press via Getty Images

    And here's Jennifer now in 2023:

    she&#x27;s got darker highlights with blonde and her hair is straight
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty

    17. This is Jennifer Garner in 2003:

    her wavy dark hair is half pulled back
    Barry King / WireImage / Getty

    Here's Jennifer in 2013:

    she&#x27;s wearing a strapless dress with her hair pulled back
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    And here's Jennifer now in 2023:

    she&#x27;s got her hair cut in a sleek straight bob
    Michael Kovac / Getty Images for STARZ

    18. This is Kate Hudson in 2003:

    she&#x27;s wearing a strapless dress and her long hair is platinum blonde and curled
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    Here's Kate in 2013:

    she&#x27;s got straight blonde hair and red lipstick
    Jason Kempin / Getty

    And here's Kate now in 2023:

    she&#x27;s got her hair pulled back with loose pieces in the front and it&#x27;s slightly a darker blonde shade
    Jemal Countess / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    19. This is Chad Michael Murray in 2003:

    he&#x27;s wearing jeans and a button down and his hair is short is spikey
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty

    Here's Chad in 2013:

    he&#x27;s got a buzzcut and facial hair
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for EJAF

    And here's Chad now in 2023:

    he&#x27;s growing a mustache and beard and his hair is longer and flipped to one side
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty

    20. This is Matthew McConaughey in 2003:

    he&#x27;s wearing a suit and his hair is long and curly
    Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty

    Here's Matthew in 2013:

    he&#x27;s got some stubble and his hair is cut short
    Jason Merritt / Getty Images

    And here's Matthew now in 2023:

    he&#x27;s got long hair again that&#x27;s curly and facial hair
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

    21. This is Kristen Bell in 2003:

    her blonde hair is in a short pixie cut
    Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty

    Here's Kristen in 2013:

    her hair is shoulder-length and wavy
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage / Getty

    And here's Kristen now in 2023:

    her hair is a little bit darker and cut into a long bob
    Elyse Jankowski / Getty Images

    22. This is Anne Hathaway in 2003:

    she&#x27;s wearing a dress with her brunette hair let loose
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Here's Anne in 2013:

    she&#x27;s got platinum blonde hair cut into a pixie
    John Lamparski / WireImage / Getty

    And here's Anne now in 2023:

    she&#x27;s got long brunette hair that&#x27;s slightly wavy
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty

    23. This is Ryan Reynolds in 2003:

    he&#x27;s got short hair brushed back
    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty

    Here's Ryan in 2013:

    he&#x27;s wearing a suit but looks the same with the same hair
    Fotonoticias / FilmMagic / Getty

    And here's Ryan now in 2023:

    he&#x27;s got a beard and he&#x27;s wearing thick glasses
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    24. This is Queen Latifah in 2003:

    her hair is straightened and in a half pony
    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty

    Here's Queen in 2013:

    Her hair is slicked back with a pouf in front
    Paul Zimmerman / WireImage / Getty

    And here's Queen now in 2023:

    her hair is slicked back into a low bun and she&#x27;s wearing big hoop earrings and a woodstock tee
    Jean Catuffe / GC Images / Getty

    25. This is Prince Harry in 2003:

    a young teen prince with spiky hair
    Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

    Here's Prince Harry in 2013:

    he&#x27;s got short hair with no product in it and he&#x27;s wearing army pants
    Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

    And here's Prince Harry now in 2023:

    he&#x27;s got facial hair and his hair looks the same
    Chris Jackson / Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

    26. This is Halle Berry in 2003:

    she&#x27;s wearing a dress with her hair wavy at shoulder length with bangs
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty

    Here's Halle in 2013:

    her hair in a pixie cut
    Larry Busacca / NBC / Getty

    And here's Halle now in 2023:

    her hair is still short with her natural curls and she&#x27;s wearing a boho dress
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images for Heroes of Media

    27. This is Jessica Alba in 2003:

    a young jessica with highlights in her brunette hair
    Ray Mickshaw / WireImage / Getty

    Here's Jessica in 2013:

    she&#x27;s wearing a strapless dress with her hair sleek and parted in the middle
    John Sciulli / WireImage / Getty

    And here's Jessica now in 2023:

    she&#x27;s got no more highlights and her brunette hair is blown out with a side part
    Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

    28. This is Avril Lavigne in 2003:

    her straight brunette hair is parted in the middle and she&#x27;s wearing low-rise jeans and a tank top with lots of bracelets
    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty

    Here's Avril in 2013:

    her hair is blonde and really long
    Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images for Clear Channel

    And here's Avril now in 2023:

    her hair is platinum blonde and past her waist and she&#x27;s wearing dark markup and a leather outfit
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Christian Siriano

    29. This is Danny DeVito in 2003:

    he&#x27;s got a mustache and glasses wearing a suit
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty

    Here's Danny in 2013:

    his hair has more grey in it and no more mustache
    Phillip Massey / WireImage / Getty

    And here's Danny now in 2023:

    his hair is completely grey and he&#x27;s got the same kind of glasses
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty

    30. This is Victoria Beckham in 2003:

    she&#x27;s wearing a dress and her long hair is half up
    Bill Davila / FilmMagic / Getty

    Here's Victoria in 2013:

    her long hair is blown out and in a side part
    Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

    And here's Victoria now in 2023:

    her hair is in a loose bun with pieces in the front
    Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Getty

    31. Finally, this is Keanu Reeves in 2003:

    he&#x27;s got slight stubble and short hair brushed back
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty

    Here's Keanu in 2013:

    he&#x27;s got facial hair and long hair parted in the middle
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    And here's Keanu now in 2023:

    his hair is slightly longer and there&#x27;s now grey in his beard
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for House of Suntory