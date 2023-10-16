1.Cara Delevingne's most recent tattoo was shared in a photo on artist Matteo Nangeroni's Instagram. The forearm tattoo is of the Italian word, "Dormiveglia," which means "half-asleep." Underneath the word is the tattooed definition which reads, "the place that stretches between sleeping and walking." Many users pointed out that "walking" should be "waking." Matteo then responded saying that the typo was "maybe" intentional.
2.Orlando Bloom got a tattoo of his son Flynn's name in Morse code. However, fans quickly noticed that the tattoo was incorrect and actually spelled "Frynn." He then went back to see his tattoo artist and fix the spelling.
3.Harry Styles has lyrics from the Temper Trap's song "Sweet Disposition" tattooed on him but they're actually not correct. His tattoo says "won't stop till we surrender" but the lyrics are actually "won't stop to surrender." Temper Trap frontman Dougy Mandagi confirmed the lyrics were incorrect and said that Taylor Swift, who was dating Harry at the time, asked him to write down the correct ones so she could show Harry.
4.Ariana Grande wanted to get a tattoo to commemorate her single "7 Rings" so she decided to get the song title written in Japanese on her hand. Fans pointed out that when used together, these characters ("七輪") actually translated to "shichirin," which is a small barbecue grill. She went back to the tattoo artist to restructure the tattoo and add a few more characters.
5.Jennifer Lawrence has the chemical H2O, the formula for water, tattooed on her hand. However, the 2 is not positioned in the right place. She said, "I was with Liam [Hemsworth]'s family, and everybody was getting tattoos. I was like, 'Well, I'm always going to need to be hydrated, so I guess I should just get 'H2O' on my hand.' By the way I know that the '2' is high and 'H2O' the '2' is supposed to be low. I should've Googled it before I got it tattooed on my body forever."
6.Kevin Durant debuted a giant back tattoo with the Bible passage James 1:2-4. After posting the photo on Instagram, fans noticed that the word "mature" was misspelled as "mautre." He ended up deleting the post and sharing a new photo after he got the spelling fixed.
7.Ed Sheeran got a tattoo to commemorate his song "Galway Girl." In the music video for the song, Saoirse Ronan accompanies Ed as he gets the tattoo written in her handwriting. The tattoo was meant to say "Galway Girl," but actually says "Galway Grill." When asked about the spelling, Saoirse clarified, "It's not a mistake. Ed got up on stage two days after we did it and said that I had made the mistake, and it makes me look illiterate. I'm just here to say that it was all planned."
8.Ashley Greene has a foot tattoo that says "lifes a dance." After she posted a photo of it on X, formerly known as Twitter, several users pointed out that there was an apostrophe missing and that the tattoo should read "life's a dance."
9.Hayden Panettiere has the Italian words "Vivere senza rimpianti" tattooed on her back, which translates to mean "Live without regrets." However, "rimpianti" is misspelled as "rimipianti."
10.Carrie Ann Inaba got Japanese characters tattooed on her ankle because she thought they translated to mean “courageous love." However, during a trip to Japan, she noticed some locals laughing at the tattoo and they had to explain that the characters actually translated to "rough sex."
11.Finally, Jessie J has a tattoo of the lyrics from her song, "Who You Are." The tattoo says, "Don’t loose who you are in the blur of the stars," and she later realized that "loose" was supposed to be written as "lose." On Instagram she even wrote, "Yes, I spelt the tattoo wrong. Yes, I repeat, it’s spelt wrong. Yes, I got it done in Essex. Yes, the tattoo artist didn’t mention it. Yes, I was 18. Yes, I still don’t know the difference between ‘lose’ and ‘loose.’ Yes, it’s the reason I wear everything high waisted.”
Dear David, based on the viral ghost story, is now in theaters and on digital. Watch it now!