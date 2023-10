7.

Ed Sheeran got a tattoo to commemorate his song "Galway Girl." In the music video for the song, Saoirse Ronan accompanies Ed as he gets the tattoo written in her handwriting. The tattoo was meant to say "Galway Girl," but actually says "Galway Grill." When asked about the spelling, Saoirse clarified , "It's not a mistake. Ed got up on stage two days after we did it and said that I had made the mistake, and it makes me look illiterate. I'm just here to say that it was all planned."