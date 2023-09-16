21 Former Child Stars From The '90s And '00s On Their First Red Carpets Vs. What They Look Like Now

Celebrity·Posted on Sep 16, 202321 Former Child Stars From The '90s And '00s On Their First Red Carpets Vs. What They Look Like NowKirsten Dunst's crimped hair, you will always be famous!!by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Here's Dakota Fanning on her first red carpet in 2001: Vince Bucci / Getty Images And here's Dakota on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for CinemaCon 2. Here's Tyler James Williams on his first red carpet in 2005: Albert L. Ortega / WireImage And here's Tyler on his most recent red carpet in 2023: Anna Webber / Variety via Getty Images 3. Here's Lindsay Lohan on her first red carpet in 1998: Steve Granitz / WireImage And here's Lindsay on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Christian Siriano 4. Here are Tia and Tamera Mowry on their first red carpet in 1994: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic And here are Tia and Tamera on their most recent red carpet in 2023: Axelle / FilmMagic 5. Here's Daniel Radcliffe on his first red carpet in 2001: Yui Mok — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images And here's Daniel on his most recent red carpet in 2022: Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for the Roku Channel 6. Here's Kirsten Dunst on her first red carpet in 1994: Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images And here's Kirsten on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Dominique Charriau / WireImage 7. Here's Raven-Symoné on her first red carpet in 1990: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images And here's Raven on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 8. Here's Abigail Breslin on her first red carpet in 2002: Mark Mainz / Getty Images And here's Abigail on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Michael Tullberg / Getty Images 9. Here's Josh Hutcherson on his first red carpet in 2002: Sebastian Artz / Getty Images And here's Josh on his most recent red carpet in 2019: Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images 10. Here's Haley Joel Osment on his first red carpet in 1997: Barry King / Getty Images And here's Haley on his most recent red carpet in 2023: Steve Granitz / FilmMagic 11. Here are Cole and Dylan Sprouse on their first red carpet in 1998: Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images And here are Cole and Dylan on their most recent red carpets in 2023: Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Kodak, Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Armani Beauty 12. Here's Hilary Duff on her first red carpet in 2001: Gregg Deguire / WireImage And here's Hilary on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair 13. Here's Christina Ricci on her first red carpet in 1990: Barry King / WireImage Here's Christina on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Araya Doheny / WireImage 14. Here's Alyson Stoner on their first red carpet in 2003: Steve Granitz / WireImage And here's Alyson on their most recent red carpet in 2023: David Livingston / Getty Images 15. Here's Joseph Gordon-Levitt on his first red carpet in 1997: Donato Sardella / Penske Media via Getty Images And here's Joseph on his most recent red carpet in 2023: Phillip Faraone / WireImage 16. Here's Macaulay Culkin on his first red carpet in 1991: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images And here's Macaulay on his most recent red carpet in 2018: Axelle / FilmMagic 17. Here's Jaleel White on his first red carpet in 1991: ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images And here's Jaleel on his most recent red carpet in 2023: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images 18. Here are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on their first red carpet in 1993: Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images And here are Mary-Kate and Ashley on their most recent red carpet in 2019: J. Lee / FilmMagic 19. Here's AnnaSophia Robb on her first red carpet in 2005: Theo Wargo / Getty Images And here's AnnaSophia on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Paul Morigi / Getty Images for the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund 20. Here's Taylor Lautner on his first red carpet in 2005: Albert L. Ortega / WireImage And here's Taylor on his most recent red carpet in 2022: Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images 21. Finally, here's Frankie Muniz on his first red carpet in 2000: Steve Granitz / WireImage And here's Frankie on his most recent red carpet in 2018: Eric Mccandless / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images