    21 Former Child Stars From The '90s And '00s On Their First Red Carpets Vs. What They Look Like Now

    Kirsten Dunst's crimped hair, you will always be famous!!

    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Here's Dakota Fanning on her first red carpet in 2001:

    Smiling Dakota in a dress and small gift box handbag on the red carpet
    Vince Bucci / Getty Images

    And here's Dakota on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Smiling Dakota wearing a short skirt and crop top
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for CinemaCon

    2. Here's Tyler James Williams on his first red carpet in 2005:

    Tyler in a suit and tie
    Albert L. Ortega / WireImage

    And here's Tyler on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Tyler in a suit and tie and a varsity jacket over his shoulders
    Anna Webber / Variety via Getty Images

    3. Here's Lindsay Lohan on her first red carpet in 1998:

    Smiling Lindsay in a sleeveless threaded dress
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    And here's Lindsay on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Smiling Lindsay in a shiny outfit with a floral backdrop
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Christian Siriano

    4. Here are Tia and Tamera Mowry on their first red carpet in 1994:

    The smiling sisters  in matching outfits: hats, striped pants, vests, and long jackets
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    And here are Tia and Tamera on their most recent red carpet in 2023:

    The smiling sisters holding hands, with one wearing a gown and one wearing a miniskirt
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    5. Here's Daniel Radcliffe on his first red carpet in 2001:

    Smiling Daniel in a suit
    Yui Mok — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    And here's Daniel on his most recent red carpet in 2022:

    Smiling Daniel in a leather zippered jacket
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for the Roku Channel

    6. Here's Kirsten Dunst on her first red carpet in 1994:

    Smiling Kirsten in an off-the-shoulder, knee-length dress
    Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And here's Kirsten on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Smiling Kirsten in a sleeveless dress
    Dominique Charriau / WireImage

    7. Here's Raven-Symoné on her first red carpet in 1990:

    Smiling Raven in a matching skirt set and hat
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And here's Raven on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Raven in a blazer and sunglasses and giving the peace sign
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    8. Here's Abigail Breslin on her first red carpet in 2002:

    Smiling Abigail in a flared sleeveless gown and waving
    Mark Mainz / Getty Images

    And here's Abigail on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Abigail in a long suit jacket and graphic T-shirt
    Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

    9. Here's Josh Hutcherson on his first red carpet in 2002:

    Smiling Josh in a sweatshirt and pants
    Sebastian Artz / Getty Images

    And here's Josh on his most recent red carpet in 2019:

    Josh in a suit jacket, T-shirt, and pants
    Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

    10. Here's Haley Joel Osment on his first red carpet in 1997:

    Haley wearing a suit and holding a dog
    Barry King / Getty Images

    And here's Haley on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Smiling Haley wearing a suit and tie
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    11. Here are Cole and Dylan Sprouse on their first red carpet in 1998:

    Very young twins wearing sweaters and pants and hugging
    Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And here are Cole and Dylan on their most recent red carpets in 2023:

    Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Kodak, Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Armani Beauty

    12. Here's Hilary Duff on her first red carpet in 2001:

    Hilary smiling and wearing a dress
    Gregg Deguire / WireImage

    And here's Hilary on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Smiling Hilary with hair in a short bob and wearing a strapless lace dress
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

    13. Here's Christina Ricci on her first red carpet in 1990:

    Christina in a long-sleeved, button-front velvet dress
    Barry King / WireImage

    Here's Christina on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Christina in a long-sleeved, bubble turtleneck dress
    Araya Doheny / WireImage

    14. Here's Alyson Stoner on their first red carpet in 2003:

    Smiling Alyson wearing a fuzzy hat and a denim skirt with suspenders
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    And here's Alyson on their most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Smiling Alyson wearing a graffiti jacket and pants
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    15. Here's Joseph Gordon-Levitt on his first red carpet in 1997:

    Smiling, clean-shaven Joseph in a suit and tie and shoulder-length hair
    Donato Sardella / Penske Media via Getty Images

    And here's Joseph on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Joseph in a suit and tie with mustache and slight beard
    Phillip Faraone / WireImage

    16. Here's Macaulay Culkin on his first red carpet in 1991:

    Smiling Macauley in a tuxe
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And here's Macaulay on his most recent red carpet in 2018:

    Macauley in a suit and print shirt
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    17. Here's Jaleel White on his first red carpet in 1991:

    Smiling Jaleel in a tuxe
    ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    And here's Jaleel on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Jaleel in a long-sleeved shirt and pants
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

    18. Here are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on their first red carpet in 1993:

    Mary-Kate and Ashley in matching sailor-type outfits and large hats with bows
    Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And here are Mary-Kate and Ashley on their most recent red carpet in 2019:

    Mary-Kate and Ashley facing each other and holding purses and wearing dark outfits
    J. Lee / FilmMagic

    19. Here's AnnaSophia Robb on her first red carpet in 2005:

    AnnaSophia in a sweater, print top, and belted jeans
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    And here's AnnaSophia on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Smiling AnnaSophia in a short-sleeved, flared dress
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images for the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund

    20. Here's Taylor Lautner on his first red carpet in 2005:

    Smiling Taylor in an Abercrombie T-shirt, striped button shirt, and jeans
    Albert L. Ortega / WireImage

    And here's Taylor on his most recent red carpet in 2022:

    Taylor in a shiny suit jacket and shirt
    Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

    21. Finally, here's Frankie Muniz on his first red carpet in 2000:

    Smiling Frankie giving the thumbs-up in a sweatshirt and shiny pants
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    And here's Frankie on his most recent red carpet in 2018:

    Smiling Frankie in a button-front shirt, bow tie, and suspenders
    Eric Mccandless / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images