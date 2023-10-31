Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 4 hours ago19 Celebrity Halloween Costumes From This Year That Understood The Assignment, PerfectlyI'm obsessed with Christina Aguilera dressing up as her Burlesque costar Cher.by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as her sister Kim Kardashian at the 2013 Met Gala... View this photo on Instagram @kourtneykardash / instagram.com ...And here's the actual Kim Kardashian at the 2015 Met Gala: Larry Busacca / Getty Images 2. Olivia Holt dressed up as Julia Fox... @olivia_holt / instagram.com ...And here's the actual Julia Fox: Rachpoot / GC Images 3. Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler dressed up as Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol... Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos ...And here's the actual Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol: Hulton Archive / Getty Images 4. Jessica Alba dressed up as Britney Spears in her "Toxic" music video... @jessicaalba / instagram.com ...And here's the actual Britney Spears in the "Toxic" music video: Jive / youtube.com 5. Paris Hilton also dressed up as Britney Spears in her "Toxic" music video... View this photo on Instagram @kevinostaj / Instagram: @kevinostaj , @parishilton / instagram.com ...And here's the actual Britney Spears in the "Toxic" music video: Jive / youtube.com 6. Paris Hilton also dressed up as Katy Perry at her Vegas residency... View this photo on Instagram @kevinostaj / Instagram: @kevinostaj @parishilton / instagram.com ...And here's the actual Katy Perry at her Vegas residency: John Shearer / Getty Images for Katy Perry 7. Kerry Washington dressed up as track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson... View this photo on Instagram Steph Chambers / Getty Images , Patrick Smith / Getty Images , @kerrywashington / instagram.com ...And here's the actual Sha'Carri Richardson: Patrick Smith / Getty Images 8. Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker dressed up as Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande... View this photo on Instagram @lucydacus / Gotham / GC Images / instagram.com ...And here's the actual Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande: Gotham / GC Images 9. Florence Pugh dressed up as Guy Fieri... @zoelisterjones / Instagram: @zoelisterjones ...And here's the actual Guy Fieri: John Lamparski / Getty Images 10. Rosalia dressed up as Bjork at the 73rd Academy Awards... View this photo on Instagram @rosalia.vt / Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / instagram.com ...And here's the actual Bjork at the 73rd Academy Awards: Steve Granitz / WireImage 11. Kendall Jenner dressed up as Marilyn Monroe... View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kendalljenner ...And here's the actual Marilyn Monroe: Bettmann / Bettmann Archive 12. Lizzo also dressed up as Tina Turner... View this photo on Instagram @lizzobeeating / instagram.com ...And here's the actual Tina Turner: David Redfern / Redferns / Getty 13. Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce... View this photo on Instagram @trishapaytasbackup / instagram.com ...And here's the actual Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: ASSOCIATED PRESS 14. Drew Barrymore dressed up as Bob Ross... @drewbarrymore / instagram.com ...And here's the actual Bob Ross: PBS / youtube.com 15. Winnie Harlow dressed up as Katt Williams... View this photo on Instagram @byjamiebruce / Instagram: @byjamiebruce , @winnieharlow / instagram.com ...And here's the actual Katt Williams: HBO / amazon.com 16. Reneé Rapp dressed up as Pamela Anderson at the 1999 VMAs... View this photo on Instagram @katiatemkin / Instagram: @katiatemkin , @reneerapp / Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images and Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / instagram.com ...And here's the actual Pamela Anderson at the 1999 VMAs: Mitchell Gerber / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images 17. Christina Aguilera dressed up as Cher in her "If I Could Turn Back Time" music video... @xtina / instagram.com ...And here's the actual Cher in her "If I Could Turn Back Time" music video: Geffen / youtube.com 18. Victoria Justice also dressed up as Cher in her "If I Could Turn Back Time" music video... @victoriajustice / instagram.com ...And again, here's the actual Cher in her "If I Could Turn Back Time" music video: Geffen / youtube.com 19. Brianne Howey dressed up as Nicole Kidman in her iconic AMC commercial: View this photo on Instagram @briannehowey / instagram.com ...And here's the actual Nicole Kidman in the commercial: AMC