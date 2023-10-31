19 Celebrity Halloween Costumes From This Year That Understood The Assignment, Perfectly

I'm obsessed with Christina Aguilera dressing up as her Burlesque costar Cher.

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as her sister Kim Kardashian at the 2013 Met Gala...

...And here's the actual Kim Kardashian at the 2015 Met Gala:

Closeup of Kim Kardashian
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

2. Olivia Holt dressed up as Julia Fox...

@olivia_holt / instagram.com

...And here's the actual Julia Fox:

Closeup of Julia Fox
Rachpoot / GC Images

3. Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler dressed up as Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol...

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler in costume
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

...And here's the actual Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol:

Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

4. Jessica Alba dressed up as Britney Spears in her "Toxic" music video...

@jessicaalba / instagram.com

...And here's the actual Britney Spears in the "Toxic" music video:

Closeup of Britney Spears
Jive / youtube.com

5. Paris Hilton also dressed up as Britney Spears in her "Toxic" music video...

...And here's the actual Britney Spears in the "Toxic" music video:

Closeup of Britney Spears
Jive / youtube.com

6. Paris Hilton also dressed up as Katy Perry at her Vegas residency...

...And here's the actual Katy Perry at her Vegas residency:

Katy Perry onstage
John Shearer / Getty Images for Katy Perry

7. Kerry Washington dressed up as track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson...

...And here's the actual Sha'Carri Richardson:

Closeup of Sha&#x27;Carri Richardson
Patrick Smith / Getty Images

8. Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker dressed up as Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande...

...And here's the actual Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande:

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande
Gotham / GC Images

9. Florence Pugh dressed up as Guy Fieri...

@zoelisterjones / Instagram: @zoelisterjones

...And here's the actual Guy Fieri:

Guy Fieri
John Lamparski / Getty Images

10. Rosalia dressed up as Bjork at the 73rd Academy Awards...

...And here's the actual Bjork at the 73rd Academy Awards:

Closeup of Bjork
Steve Granitz / WireImage

11. Kendall Jenner dressed up as Marilyn Monroe...

...And here's the actual Marilyn Monroe:

Closeup of Marilyn Monroe
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

12. Lizzo also dressed up as Tina Turner...

...And here's the actual Tina Turner:

Tina Turner onstage
David Redfern / Redferns / Getty

13. Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce...

...And here's the actual Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce:

Closeup of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
ASSOCIATED PRESS

14. Drew Barrymore dressed up as Bob Ross...

Closeup of Drew Barrymore as Bob Ross
@drewbarrymore / instagram.com

...And here's the actual Bob Ross:

Closeup of Bob Ross
PBS / youtube.com

15. Winnie Harlow dressed up as Katt Williams...

...And here's the actual Katt Williams:

Closeup of Katt Williams
HBO / amazon.com

16. Reneé Rapp dressed up as Pamela Anderson at the 1999 VMAs...

...And here's the actual Pamela Anderson at the 1999 VMAs:

Closeup of Pamela Anderson
Mitchell Gerber / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

17. Christina Aguilera dressed up as Cher in her "If I Could Turn Back Time" music video...

Closeup of Christina Aguilera as Cher
@xtina / instagram.com

...And here's the actual Cher in her "If I Could Turn Back Time" music video:

Closeup of Cher
Geffen / youtube.com

18. Victoria Justice also dressed up as Cher in her "If I Could Turn Back Time" music video...

@victoriajustice / instagram.com

...And again, here's the actual Cher in her "If I Could Turn Back Time" music video:

Cher onstage
Geffen / youtube.com

19. Brianne Howey dressed up as Nicole Kidman in her iconic AMC commercial:

...And here's the actual Nicole Kidman in the commercial:

Closeup of Nicole Kidman
AMC