Meghan Markle's "Something Blue" Was A Memento From Her First Date With Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Wasn't that nice? And do you know what else is nice? This little snippet she shared about her dress.
In a new documentary "The Queen of the World", airing on ITV this week, the Duchess of Sussex said her "something blue" was a sentimental memento sewn inside her wedding dress.
"It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date," Meghan told the programme.
You know, that something old, something new etc etc tradition, and here's how it went for Meghan:
Something old: the antiquated institution of royalty!
Something new: that rather lovely custom-made Clare Waight-Keller for Givenchy dress she wore!
Something borrowed: a shit-tonne of jewellery from the queen!
Something blue: A tiny piece of fabric from the blue dress she wore on her first date with Harry, sewn inside the wedding dress!
She also described how the detail representing 53 countries of the commonwealth intricately embroidered on her veil was a surprise for both Harry and the royal family.
"I knew that it would be a fun surprise as well for my now husband, who didn't know, and he was really over the moon to find out that I would make this choice for our day together," she said.
"I think the other members of the family had a similar reaction and just appreciation for the fact that we understand how important this is for us and the role that we play, and the work that we're gonna continue to do within the Commonwealth countries."
So that's nice, isn't it?
