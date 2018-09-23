Meghan Markle's "Something Blue" Was A Memento From Her First Date With Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Wasn't that nice? And do you know what else is nice? This little snippet she shared about her dress.

In a new documentary "The Queen of the World", airing on ITV this week, the Duchess of Sussex said her "something blue" was a sentimental memento sewn inside her wedding dress.

"It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date," Meghan told the programme.

You know, that something old, something new etc etc tradition, and here's how it went for Meghan:



Something old: the antiquated institution of royalty!

Something new: that rather lovely custom-made Clare Waight-Keller for Givenchy dress she wore!

Something borrowed: a shit-tonne of jewellery from the queen!

Something blue: A tiny piece of fabric from the blue dress she wore on her first date with Harry, sewn inside the wedding dress!