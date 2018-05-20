Meghan Markle's Wedding Dressmaker Has Released Gorgeous Sketches Of Her Design

Markle worked closely with Givenchy creative director Clare Waight Keller on the dress, Kensington Palace said.

So you may have heard that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married yesterday?

And OH MY, what a glorious dress she wore.

The dress was designed by Givenchy creative director Clare Waight Keller, who worked closely with Markle to create the minimal, elegant look.

British designer Waight Keller was recently appointed as the first female creative director of the French fashion house, which is best known for creating Audrey Hepburn's iconic style in Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Waight Keller was previously best known for the airy, feminine aesthetic she created at another French fashion house, Chloé.

Sketches of the Waight Keller's designs released by Kensington Palace on Sunday show the dress in fine detail.

"True to the heritage of the house, the pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams," a spokesperson said.



"The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasises the slender sculpted waist.

"The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The slim three-quarter sleeves add a note of refined modernity."

The sketches also show detail of 53 flowers, representing each country of the commonwealth, embroidered onto the five-metre-long veil.

"Significant time was spent researching the flora of each Commonwealth country and much care was taken by Ms. Waight Keller to ensure that every flower is unique," Kensington Palace's spokesperson said. TL;DR she nailed it.

Markle also wore a dress designed by British designer Stella McCartney for the evening reception.





