Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Went To A Wedding And You Know You Want To See The Pictures

Leave that longread about why democracy is probably hanging by a thread in another tab for a second because we know you want to see these pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
It's cool, we're not judging.
The pair were attending the wedding of close friends Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks in Surrey and Harry was Best Man.
Van Straubenzee was a groomsman at Harry and Meghan's wedding in May. Here are the newlyweds on a bike. How jolly.
Check out that veil, though...
Oh, and get this: it was Meghan's 37th birthday. This means she's a Leo, known for their generosity and creativity.
Meghan appeared to be doing a fine job of fraternising with British posh people in her new role as the Duchess of Sussex.
👀 royal sanctioned ~nude~ nail polish, there. Great shoes.
England is uncharacteristically hotter than hellfire at the moment, but don't these two look cool as a cucumber?
So there you go. Harry and Meghan went to a wedding on Meghan's birthday. Everyone looked like they were having a fantastic time. As you were.
