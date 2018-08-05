 back to top
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Went To A Wedding And You Know You Want To See The Pictures

It was Meghan's 37th birthday too.

Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Leave that longread about why democracy is probably hanging by a thread in another tab for a second because we know you want to see these pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Joe Giddens / PA Wire/PA Images

It's cool, we're not judging.

Joe Giddens / PA Wire/PA Images

The pair were attending the wedding of close friends Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks in Surrey and Harry was Best Man.

Albert Nieboer / DPA/PA Images

Van Straubenzee was a groomsman at Harry and Meghan's wedding in May. Here are the newlyweds on a bike. How jolly.

Albert Nieboer / DPA/PA Images
Check out that veil, though...

Albert Nieboer / DPA/PA Images

Oh, and get this: it was Meghan's 37th birthday. This means she's a Leo, known for their generosity and creativity.

Ppe / SIPA USA/PA Images

Meghan appeared to be doing a fine job of fraternising with British posh people in her new role as the Duchess of Sussex.

Yui Mok / PA Wire/PA Images

👀 royal sanctioned ~nude~ nail polish, there. Great shoes.

Ppe / SIPA USA/PA Images
England is uncharacteristically hotter than hellfire at the moment, but don't these two look cool as a cucumber?

Yui Mok / PA Wire/PA Images

So there you go. Harry and Meghan went to a wedding on Meghan's birthday. Everyone looked like they were having a fantastic time. As you were.

Joe Giddens / PA Wire/PA Images


Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.

