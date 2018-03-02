 back to top
A Load Of Normal People Are Getting Invited To Prince Harry And Meghan's Wedding

Well, kind of.

Posted on
Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Did you hear that Prince Harry is getting married this year? To an American actress named Meghan Markle maybe?

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

LOL OF COURSE YOU DID. IT'S GOING TO BE A BIG GLITZY ROYAL BONANZA.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

And despite previously saying that it's going to be a fairly "low-key" event in Windsor, they've now said the 2,640-strong guest list will include 1,200 members of the public.

Just a small discrete do then, just family &amp; friends! Personally I don't know that many people 🤷‍♀️ #RoyalWedding https://t.co/zcsSyOT1sJ
Lisa 🦋 @aquitaine1972

Just a small discrete do then, just family &amp; friends! Personally I don’t know that many people 🤷‍♀️ #RoyalWedding https://t.co/zcsSyOT1sJ

Yes, hoi polloi like you and me can join the Queen (and apparently every one of the Spice Girls) at the wedding in May.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images
Breaking: Peasants invited to view royal wedding. https://t.co/gDrZbfmGFL
Daniel Eaglesfield @DEaglesfield

Breaking: Peasants invited to view royal wedding. https://t.co/gDrZbfmGFL

Guests "from every corner of the United Kingdom" are invited to witness the happy couple arrive at Windsor Castle following the wedding ceremony, according to Kensington Palace's announcement on Friday.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle would like their wedding day to be shaped to allow members of the public to share in the joy and the fun of the day. They have today given further details how public guests will be involved in the celebrations on May 19. https://t.co/V62uqRW8m0
Kensington Palace @KensingtonRoyal

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle would like their wedding day to be shaped to allow members of the public to share in the joy and the fun of the day. They have today given further details how public guests will be involved in the celebrations on May 19. https://t.co/V62uqRW8m0

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have invited 2,640 people into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the arrivals of the Bride and Groom, and their wedding guests, at the chapel and to watch the carriage procession as it departs from the castle," the announcement said. "1,200 members of the public from every corner of the United Kingdom will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices."

I hope I'm one of the members of the public invited to the royal wedding. Will make a right show of myself. I'm guessing it will be BYOB during the day and free bar for the reception??? #RoyalWedding #RoyalRumble #hopesanddreams
Dom @dominic_kitchen

I hope I’m one of the members of the public invited to the royal wedding. Will make a right show of myself. I’m guessing it will be BYOB during the day and free bar for the reception??? #RoyalWedding #RoyalRumble #hopesanddreams

So that probably means no cake.

Wot? No bloody cake? I'm not going all that way and not having my cake and eat it! (Isn't that what's expected these days?) #RoyalWedding #BrexitReality https://t.co/g9rQSzCBYu
Hannibal #FBPE #WATON! @Crossingthealps

Wot? No bloody cake? I'm not going all that way and not having my cake and eat it! (Isn't that what's expected these days?) #RoyalWedding #BrexitReality https://t.co/g9rQSzCBYu

"The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities," the statement continued.

Should they decide they want some people to represent Ms. Markle's home country, @HistorianMum and I volunteer as tributes. Just saying. #RoyalWedding https://t.co/UzjhgIHiyT
Christine @mynameispurpose

Should they decide they want some people to represent Ms. Markle's home country, @HistorianMum and I volunteer as tributes. Just saying. #RoyalWedding https://t.co/UzjhgIHiyT

The official group of more than 2,500 well-wishers will be made up of 200 people from a range of charities and organisations which Harry and Megan have a close association with, 100 pupils from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members, and 530 members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.

Also maybe Dave Grohl.

John Phillips / Getty Images

Naturally, people are pumped.

HOW DO I GET ON THIS LIST!?!?!?! #RoyalWedding https://t.co/mffvp5JC8Y
Claire Pearce @Clairey_tweetie

HOW DO I GET ON THIS LIST!?!?!?! #RoyalWedding https://t.co/mffvp5JC8Y

So there you go. Knock your local regional Lord Lieutenant's socks off and maybe YOU could have a lovely royal day out in Windsor in May. 🏾

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images


Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.

