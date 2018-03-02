A Load Of Normal People Are Getting Invited To Prince Harry And Meghan's Wedding

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle would like their wedding day to be shaped to allow members of the public to share in the joy and the fun of the day. They have today given further details how public guests will be involved in the celebrations on May 19. https://t.co/V62uqRW8m0

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have invited 2,640 people into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the arrivals of the Bride and Groom, and their wedding guests, at the chapel and to watch the carriage procession as it departs from the castle," the announcement said. "1,200 members of the public from every corner of the United Kingdom will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices."