In January Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced their engagement.
And Princess Charlotte started her first day of nursery.
The Queen sat with Anna Wintour while attending London's Fashion Week in February.
And Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were at the first Royal Foundation Forum.
Prince Charles toured Australia in April.
And the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, Prince Louis.
Meghan Markle walked down the aisle during her wedding to Prince Harry in May.
The royal family watched the Trooping of Colour, marking the Queen's official birthday, in June.
Princess Beatrice and Sophie Countess of Wessex during Trooping the Colour in London in June.
Prince George, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte watched the Royal Charity Polo Trophy in Gloucester in June.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Queen Elizabeth were at the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge.
Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh enjoyed a polo match in Surrey.
Prince William visited the Western Wall on his tour of Jordan, Israel, and Palestine.
Prince Louis was christened at the Chapel Royal in London in July.
Queen Elizabeth met US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prime Minister Theresa May attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall with their daughters Mia and newborn Lena attend the Whatley Manor Horse Trials in Stroud.
Cousins Savannah Phillips, Mia Tindall, and Isla Phillips tried to control their grandmother's dog.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, laughs with children during a visit at an education activity centre in London in October.
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York walked down the aisle after their wedding ceremony in October.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Totaranui Campground in the Abel Tasman National Park, New Zealand, during their first tour as a married couple in October.
In October, the Duchess of Sussex received a hongi, a traditional Maori greeting, at an official welcome ceremony during the couple's tour of New Zealand.
Prince William spoke at the Tusk Conservation Awards in November.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attended the annual Remembrance Sunday Service in November.
Queen Elizabeth was shown a new portrait of her commissioned by the RAF Regiment.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, lays flowers at the Leicester City Football Club to honour those who were killed in the helicopter crash at the King Power Stadium in November.
In December, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was surrounded by City traders in dinosaur costumes during their annual charity day in London.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, cradled her pregnancy bump during the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in December.
Queen Elizabeth, after her annual Christmas Day message.
Members of the royal family after a Christmas Day church service.
Laura Gallant is a photo editor for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Laura Gallant at Laura.Gallant@BuzzFeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.