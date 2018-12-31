 back to top
Reporting To You

36 Photos Of The Royal Family Doing Royal Things In 2018

A royal wedding, a royal baby, another royal baby, and many royal trips.

Posted on
Laura Gallant
Laura Gallant
Photo Editor

In January Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced their engagement.

Jonathan Brady / PA Archive/PA Images

And Princess Charlotte started her first day of nursery.

The Duchess Of Cambridge / PA Archive/PA Images

The Queen sat with Anna Wintour while attending London's Fashion Week in February.

Yui Mok / PA Archive/PA Images

And Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were at the first Royal Foundation Forum.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince Charles toured Australia in April.

Brook Mitchell / Getty Images

And the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, Prince Louis.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Archive/PA Images

Meghan Markle walked down the aisle during her wedding to Prince Harry in May.

Danny Lawson / PA Archive/PA Images
Andrew Matthews / PA Archive/PA Images
The Duke and Duchess in the Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (from left): Back row: Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Doria Ragland, the Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row: Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt.
Alexi Lubomirski / PA Archive/PA Images

The Duke and Duchess in the Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (from left): Back row: Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Doria Ragland, the Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row: Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt.

Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images


The royal family watched the Trooping of Colour, marking the Queen's official birthday, in June.

Ppe / SIPA USA/PA Images

Princess Beatrice and Sophie Countess of Wessex during Trooping the Colour in London in June.

Simon James / FilmMagic

Prince George, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte watched the Royal Charity Polo Trophy in Gloucester in June.

Karwai Tang / WireImage
Anwar Hussein / EMPICS Entertainment

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Queen Elizabeth were at the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh enjoyed a polo match in Surrey.

Steve Parsons / PA Archive/PA Images

Prince William visited the Western Wall on his tour of Jordan, Israel, and Palestine.

Pool / Getty Images

Prince Louis was christened at the Chapel Royal in London in July.

Dominic Lipinski / AFP / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth met US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle.

Matt Dunham / PA Wire/PA Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prime Minister Theresa May attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall with their daughters Mia and newborn Lena attend the Whatley Manor Horse Trials in Stroud.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Cousins Savannah Phillips, Mia Tindall, and Isla Phillips tried to control their grandmother's dog.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, laughs with children during a visit at an education activity centre in London in October.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York walked down the aisle after their wedding ceremony in October.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the White Drawing Room, Windsor Castle with (from left) back row: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Theodora Williams, Isla Phillips, Louis De Givenchy; front row: Mia Tindall, Savannah Phillips, Maud Windsor.
Alex Bramall / Press Association Images

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the White Drawing Room, Windsor Castle with (from left) back row: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Theodora Williams, Isla Phillips, Louis De Givenchy; front row: Mia Tindall, Savannah Phillips, Maud Windsor.

Alex Bramall / Press Association Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Totaranui Campground in the Abel Tasman National Park, New Zealand, during their first tour as a married couple in October.

Robert Kitchin / Getty Images


In October, the Duchess of Sussex received a hongi, a traditional Maori greeting, at an official welcome ceremony during the couple's tour of New Zealand.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

Prince William spoke at the Tusk Conservation Awards in November.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attended the annual Remembrance Sunday Service in November.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth was shown a new portrait of her commissioned by the RAF Regiment.

Steve Parsons / PA Wire/PA Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, lays flowers at the Leicester City Football Club to honour those who were killed in the helicopter crash at the King Power Stadium in November.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

In December, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was surrounded by City traders in dinosaur costumes during their annual charity day in London.

Eddie Mulholland / AFP / Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, cradled her pregnancy bump during the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in December.

Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth, after her annual Christmas Day message.

John Stillwell / Getty Images

Members of the royal family after a Christmas Day church service.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage


Laura Gallant is a photo editor for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.

Contact Laura Gallant at Laura.Gallant@BuzzFeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App