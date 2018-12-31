Alexi Lubomirski / PA Archive/PA Images

The Duke and Duchess in the Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (from left): Back row: Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Doria Ragland, the Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row: Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt.