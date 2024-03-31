    Tish Cyrus Says There's "Issues" In Her Marriage To Dominic Purcell

    "There is no warm and fuzzy."

    The saga of Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's marriage continues.

    Brief recap: Tish married Dominic Purcell in August of last year — roughly a year after divorcing Billy Ray Cyrus.

    According to reports, Dominic also previously dated Tish's daughter, Noah — and Noah is reportedly (and, very understandably) not a fan of her mother's most recent relationship.

    As for Miley — reportedly, she thinks it's a "strange situation" but previously had "no idea" about all the history behind it.

    Last week, Dominic broke his silence since the news started making the rounds — with a video of Tish and her daughter Brandi dancing. "Can't keep good women down. I love it!! 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️," the caption read. (The video, which previously had comments disabled, has since been deleted.)

    Does it end there? Of course not. On a recent episode of Tish and Brandi's podcast Sorry We're Stoned, Tish shared more about her marriage with Dominic — and suggested that not all is entirely well.

    "I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago," she said. "But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, 'Don't even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.'"

    Tish went on to say that she takes "things so personally," while Dominic is "just very blunt — like, there is no warm and fuzzy."

    "I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. I kind of have needed that. But that's just not who he is. He is not emotional and that could be a problem."

    Tish also said that she's dealt with their differences in personality through communication, and by "just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that."

    But, she also suggested that their struggles as a couple "are definitely issues — but, issues also, because I love him, that I'm dealing with."

    You can listen to the entire episode here.