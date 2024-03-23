Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

After Reports That He Previously Dated Noah Cyrus, Tish Cyrus' Husband Dominic Purcell Shared A Video Of Tish Dancing

"Can't keep good women down."

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Perhaps you're familiar with all the drama surrounding Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's recent marriage.

the two walking, holding hands, at night
Mega / GC Images

Tish married actor Dominic Purcell in August of last year — roughly a year after divorcing Billy Ray Cyrus. Nothing weird about that, right?

the two hugging inside a house
Mega / GC Images

Well, it turns out that, according to reports, Dominic also previously dated Tish's daughter, Noah. Yes, really.

closeup of noah
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

Dominic, by the way, is 54 years old. Noah turned 24 a few months ago.

Noah is allegedly (and very understandably) not pleased about the whole thing. As for Miley — reportedly, she thinks it's a "strange situation" but previously had "no idea" about all the history behind it.

Pierre Suu / Getty Images, Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Since then, there hasn't been much visible movement around the whole deal, but Dominic just posted something on IG that might be alluding to everything.

Dominic Purcell in a black t-shirt and cap, standing in front of a textured backdrop
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Specifically, he shared a video of Tish dancing with her daughter Brandi two days ago. "Can't keep good women down. I love it!! 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️," he wrote. "My wife tishy so beautiful, and daughter Brandi goin full country. 😂❤️"

Comments on the post have since been turned off. I wonder why!