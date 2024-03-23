Perhaps you're familiar with all the drama surrounding Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's recent marriage.
Tish married actor Dominic Purcell in August of last year — roughly a year after divorcing Billy Ray Cyrus. Nothing weird about that, right?
Well, it turns out that, according to reports, Dominic also previously dated Tish's daughter, Noah. Yes, really.
Noah is allegedly (and very understandably) not pleased about the whole thing. As for Miley — reportedly, she thinks it's a "strange situation" but previously had "no idea" about all the history behind it.
Since then, there hasn't been much visible movement around the whole deal, but Dominic just posted something on IG that might be alluding to everything.
Specifically, he shared a video of Tish dancing with her daughter Brandi two days ago. "Can't keep good women down. I love it!! 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️," he wrote. "My wife tishy so beautiful, and daughter Brandi goin full country. 😂❤️"
Comments on the post have since been turned off. I wonder why!