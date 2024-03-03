Skip To Content
Noah Cyrus Is Reportedly "Offended" At Tish Cyrus Marrying Dominic Purcell After She Dated Him

A bit messy, if true.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Alright, let's dig into this Noah CyrusTish Cyrus situation.

Pierre Suu / Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

So, Tish got married to actor Dominic Purcell in August of last year — roughly a year after getting divorced from Billy Ray Cyrus.

Dominic Purcell and Tish Cyrus walking through a building hand in hand
Mega / GC Images

Here's where things get really awkward: According to People, Noah was reportedly dating Dominic before Tish married him. And as you can imagine, she's not too wild about what's taken place.

Closeup of Noah Cyrus
Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

A source tells the publication that Noah "was offended" by Tish marrying Dominic, and that Tish previously knew of Noah and Dominic's relationship when she got married.

Noah in a unique textured dress with a statement necklace
Getty Images

"Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on," the source claimed. "They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up."

Closeup of Noah Cyrus
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

"Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married," the source adds.

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell embracing
Mega / GC Images

The source also gave some insight on the family dynamic at large, and stated that Noah is still "very loyal" to Billy Ray after the divorce.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Noah Cyrus at an event, with Billy wearing a hat and leather jacket, Tish in a ruffled outfit
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“It hasn’t been easy for any of the kids. Their parents’ separation was really hard, but it was also long overdue.”

The Cyrus family
Christopher Polk / Getty Images for MTV

BuzzFeed has reached out to Noah's reps for comment; we'll let you know if we hear back.