So, Tish got married to actor Dominic Purcell in August of last year — roughly a year after getting divorced from Billy Ray Cyrus.
Here's where things get really awkward: According to People, Noah was reportedly dating Dominic before Tish married him. And as you can imagine, she's not too wild about what's taken place.
A source tells the publication that Noah "was offended" by Tish marrying Dominic, and that Tish previously knew of Noah and Dominic's relationship when she got married.
"Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on," the source claimed. "They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up."
"Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married," the source adds.
The source also gave some insight on the family dynamic at large, and stated that Noah is still "very loyal" to Billy Ray after the divorce.
“It hasn’t been easy for any of the kids. Their parents’ separation was really hard, but it was also long overdue.”
