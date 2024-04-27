Hot Topic
The dust is still settling after the release of Taylor Swift's latest album The Tortured Poets Department.
Taylor's latest album seemingly addresses a few different relationships from her past and present, and we've been hearing some of the other people in those relationships weigh in. We reportedly know what her current boyfriend Travis Kelce thinks...
But what of Joe Alwyn, the actor and ex who is also seemingly alluded to on The Tortured Poets Department?
Well, Entertainment Tonight has a new report on what is — or, more accurately, isn't — happening between the former twin flames.
"Taylor and Joe are not in touch at this point, but they try to be respectful of one another," the source claims.
"Joe wants to keep his personal life private. He is more introverted and the interest about his personal life is a bit overwhelming to him."
"He is focused on acting and his career."
And don't get it twisted — Taylor and Travis are still going strong, too. "Taylor is happier than ever in her relationship with Travis and is focused on the future," the source adds.
BuzzFeed has reached out to Joe and Taylor's reps for any additional comment. We'll let you know if we hear anything back.
