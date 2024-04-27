There's New Reports On Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn's Relationship After "The Tortured Poets Department"

You know you've been wondering.

BuzzFeed Staff

The dust is still settling after the release of Taylor Swift's latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift in a tweed jacket, exiting a building
Taylor's latest album seemingly addresses a few different relationships from her past and present, and we've been hearing some of the other people in those relationships weigh in. We reportedly know what her current boyfriend Travis Kelce thinks...

Two people walking, one in a patterned jacket and the other in a crop top with a pendant necklace
...And the paparazzi managed to get an answer out of one of Taylor's exes, Matty Healy of The 1975.

Man performing on stage with a microphone, wearing a suit, with band members and instruments in the background
But what of Joe Alwyn, the actor and ex who is also seemingly alluded to on The Tortured Poets Department?

Joe Alwyn standing in front of a floral backdrop, wearing a black suit and tie with a red lapel pin
Well, Entertainment Tonight has a new report on what is — or, more accurately, isn't — happening between the former twin flames.

Woman and man conversing at event, woman resting chin on hand, man in tuxedo looking at her
"Taylor and Joe are not in touch at this point, but they try to be respectful of one another," the source claims.

Taylor Swift in a sequined outfit and Joe Alwyn in a black coat walk together among paparazzi
"Joe wants to keep his personal life private. He is more introverted and the interest about his personal life is a bit overwhelming to him."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn walking together, Taylor in a black jacket with sparkly accents
"He is focused on acting and his career."

Man with styled hair and beard wearing a leather jacket over a formal shirt and tie
And don't get it twisted — Taylor and Travis are still going strong, too. "Taylor is happier than ever in her relationship with Travis and is focused on the future," the source adds.

Travis Kelce in a Chiefs t-shirt hugs a smiling person wearing a red sweater
BuzzFeed has reached out to Joe and Taylor's reps for any additional comment. We'll let you know if we hear anything back.

