    Paul Rudd Says His "Horrible" "Ant-Man" Diet "Didn't Work," And It Honestly Sounds Miserable

    "I had to work out all the time, eat perfectly, just to look kind of bad."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    This post contains discussion of body image issues.

    Paul Rudd has been acting in things since I was in short pants — but MCU fans likely know him best from his role as Ant-Man in the film franchise.

    paul as ant man
    Marvel / Walt Disney Co. / Everett Collection

    Many MCU-affiliated actors have had to maintain insanely unreasonable body standards to portray their characters — and, as it turns out, Paul's situation is no different.

    paul in a suit and glasses for an event
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Chefs for Kids' Cancer

    During a recent appearance on the Off Menu podcast, Paul detailed what he had to go through diet-wise to portray Ant-Man in the MCU films — and, surprise surprise, it does not sound even remotely worth it.

    him flying in a home as ant man
    Walt Disney Co. / Zade Rosenthal / Courtesy Everett Collection

    “When I was having to train for the Ant-Man movie, and I was on a very restrictive diet, my reward was sparkling water,” he revealed. “That’s how horrible that diet was."

    closeup of him smiling at an event
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    "I was like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna have some sparkling water now, I’ve earned it.’ Yeah, it was great. It wasn’t flavored, I wasn’t gonna go crazy.”

    closeup of his character with his arms crossed
    Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Paul also explained that he adhered to the diet for all of his work in the MCU films, which comprised of eating “really boring food, every time, over and over again" — and that adhering to it was "actually not too hard" once he was in it.

    closeup of him in a suit
    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

    Eating really boring food constantly...I gotta say, couldn't be me.

    But Paul also said that, even though he engaged in workout regimens in a similar manner as his MCU costars, he could never quite achieve the same results as his colleagues.

    his character standing in front of his ant man suit
    Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I worked out harder than anyone, I would eat better than everyone, and I looked worse than all of them," he admitted. "I had to work out all the time, eat perfectly, just to look kind of bad. Not even like great.”

    ant man standing in a tub
    Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

    “I remember on Endgame, Chris Hemsworth would always have these Tupperware containers and he’s eating this gruel of just a mash of stuff," he further recalled. "He’s working out, and then you stand next to a guy like that, and I just think, ‘Well, what’s the point of any of this?’"

    closeup of chris in the film with his muscles showing through the suit
    Marvel / ©Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

    "Why am I killing myself when that can exist, and then I look at myself and this exists. I can never achieve that...That was the good thing that it was Ant-Man, it isn’t Thor."

    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

    "But I tried to work out, and it didn’t work.”

    Marvel / Walt Disney Studios / Everett Collection

    You can listen to the entire interview here.